Grow Your Notes With Seed Paper

Sustainable management of our planet’s resources is as important as it has ever been. In direct correlation, our world’s preference for sustainable packaging is growing. Seed paper, a compostable paper containing growable seeds, is finding its place in the sustainable packaging market niche.

Market Need

Trivium Packaging’s 2021 Global Buying Green Report strongly suggests that the world is opting more and more for sustainable packaging. The study found that 54% of consumers say the sustainability of the packaging is a factor in their product selection process. In addition, 83% of consumers among younger generations showed a willingness to pay more for sustainable packaging.

In what might be the most conclusive predictor for the future, this graph from the report offers an inverse relationship between consumer age and the percentage of each demographic willing to pay more for sustainable packaging. The younger people are, the more they are willing to shell out for recyclable and compostable packaging.

A quick search through Google Trends with the term “sustainable packaging” reflects the same idea. Search queries for this term have been on a steady increase throughout the last seven years in the United States. In the U.S., related search terms like “recyclable packaging” and “sustainable” show a similar growth trend within the same period.

People are hungry for new ways they can reduce their plastic waste. Seed paper is increasingly appealing because it is a creative approach to sustainable living.

Seed Paper – What is it, Why is it Gaining Popularity?

Seed paper is made with post-consumer and post-industrial paper, generally paper without chemical treatment and coloring. Used paper is churned with water and soaked until reaching a mushy consistency, at which point seeds are mixed into the pulp and distributed evenly.

Wildflower seeds are used most often because they are small and very resilient germinators, but vegetable varieties are being added more often to increase the utility of seed paper. Screens assist in arranging and pressing the paper into a desired size and shape.

The idea is to use your finished seed paper as paper and then plant it in your garden. The paper will decompose in the soil’s natural biome, and the seeds will become flowers for pollinators or even food for your table. This is a no-waste product that is becoming a replacement for plastic packaging and other non-recyclable materials.

There are several online guides to making your own seed paper for crafting. Seed paper can serve as a creative base for homemade greeting cards, valentines, origami, or whatever you can dream up. Pinterest is a great place to see what other people create with seed paper or share your successes. Creating and planting seed paper with your kids is a creative and fun way to introduce them to sustainability.

Seed Paper Solutions for Business

Several companies are doing wonderful things with seed paper for those wishing to purchase instead of crafting their no-waste paper products by hand. Botanical Paperworks (BP) is a self-proclaimed world leader in seed paper-based in Winnipeg, Canada. BP has been shipping handmade seed-paper products for over 20 years and currently operates proudly as a certified Canadian Women’s Brand.

BP has received enough custom orders to develop its occasion-based collections, operating in such a small market niche. Their wedding collection is incredibly inventive, including confetti, RSVP cards, wine tags, party favors, etc. In addition, BP has cards for just about every major holiday and offers customizations for all of its products.

As Trivium’s study on sustainable packaging suggests, customers are more willing than ever to pay more for eco-friendly products. Seed paper may drive your product cost up slightly, but it’s likely to attract many environmentally conscientious consumers.

Seed paper packaging stands out and acts as a conversation starter. If your company already advertises an eco-friendly mission, this seemingly small change could be the ticket to sealing your brand’s good name with buyers.

BP offers packaging options to help businesses keep their products consistent with their environmental values. Seed-paper menus, coffee sleeves, candle dust covers, packaging filler, and company letterhead are just a few attractive options from BP.

What’s in Your Garden

Most of BP’s products include the option to choose a preferred seed type. Available seeds vary depending on the product and include several flower species, five herb types, carrots, lettuce, and tomato.

In addition, BP has a guide to get the most out of your seeds for the inexperienced gardener. They even have a diagram that suggests the best seeds for your region and which season each seed type corresponds to.

BP is certified as an eco-approved company that does not use GMOs. Their commitment to enriching and sustaining the environment is apparent in the quality of their products.

They test each batch for quality germination rates. Its mission is to promote native plant species across North America, which will positively affect pollinators and other necessary parts of the ecosystem.

Whether you decide to purchase seed paper or make your own at home, every sustainable practice counts towards a better future for our Earth.

