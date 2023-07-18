Sega Pulls Plug on NFT Games

Sega, one of the largest video game companies advocating blockchain gaming, has pulled the plug on using NFTs in its games.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Sega's co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi said the company will be withholding its popular gaming franchises, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Yakuza, from being used in third-party blockchain games. The shift from advocating for NFTs in games to turning away from them is to ensure that Sega doesn't devalue its content.

Sega Pulls 180 on NFTs

Utsumi also said that Sega will indefinitely pause development on its own NFT games while being indecisive about using Web 3.0 technology in its line of online multiplayer games that it calls “super games” slated to release in 2026. He even called blockchain games “boring” because they encourage gamers to play to earn digital items that lack tangible value in the real world.

“The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What's the point if games are no fun?” Utsumi said. “We’re looking into whether this technology is really going to take off in this industry, after all.”

However, Utsumi said Sega will still offer its least popular franchises, like Streets of Rage, Virtua Fighters, and Shenmue, to test the waters of NFT and blockchain games, or web3 games as they're also called. He pointed out that the technology is still helpful in cases where moving characters and items between different games is possible.

History of NFTs in The Gaming Industry

Sega's decision to move away from NFT games — for now, at least — comes amid the decline in the technology's popularity within the last two years and backlash from players who say that NFTs and other blockchain technology are harmful to the environment. In 2021, Sega partnered with Japanese studio double jump.tokyo to create and distribute NFTs based on its games.

Other video game companies like Square Enix and Ubisoft jumped in on the NFT trend. The latter company created Ubisoft Quartz, a cosmetics system that offers limited-edition cosmetic items for Ubisoft games, such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint, for players to resell on third-party marketplaces for cryptocurrency. On the other hand, Square took its investment into NFTs seriously, creating a set of Final Fantasy 7 NFT trading cards, an NFT Cloud Strife action figure, and partnered with web3 gaming platform Elixir to drive the adoption of blockchain gaming despite criticism from gamers.