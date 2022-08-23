Seinfeld Cast & Guests: 20 Fabulous Then and Now’s

Before diving into the fabulous Seinfeld cast then and now updates, let's pay tribute to all of the incredible people who made this television show one of the best comedy sitcoms ever.

Seinfeld Cast Members: Jerry Seinfeld as himself, Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer.

Seinfeld Creators: Jerry Seinfeld & Larry David.

Script Writers: Larry Charles, Peter Mehlman, Marjorie Gross, Gregg Kavet, Jeff Schaffer, Alec Berg, Carol Leifer, Elaine Pope, Steve Koren, Jennifer Crittenden, David Mandel, Tom Gammill, Dan O'Keefe, Charlie Rubin, Spike Feresten, and Max Pross.

Seinfeld Commemorations:

Sadly, several recurring cast members have passed into the great television series in the sky. We remember:

Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza (May 11, 2020).

Estelle Harris as Estelle Costanza (April 2, 2022).

Barney Martin as Morty Seinfeld (March 21, 2005).

Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld (April 15, 2022).

Len Lesser as Uncle Leo (February 16, 2011).

Ruthie Cohen as Monk's Cashier (August 23, 2008).

Jerry Seinfeld as a Semi-Fictional Version of Himself

Then:

Jerry Seinfeld plays a stand-up comedian living in New York City. He has three close friends, and everything seems to work out evenly in his life. Additionally, he has a long list of single-episode girlfriends.

Some of his best moments include:

Jerry's puffy shirt. “I don't want to be a pirate!”

The episode where he and George are in the limo with Nazis.

The time Jerry steals the rye bread from the old lady.

In “The Chicken Roaster,” where Kramer and Jerry switch apartments, Jerry begins acting like Kramer.

All of the times he says, “Newman!”

Now:

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David co-created and wrote one of the most popular and critically acclaimed sitcoms ever. Thankfully, he hasn't stopped there. Seinfeld co-wrote and starred in the animated film Bee Movie (2007).

In addition, he produced two seasons of NBC's The Marriage Ref. He has two stand-up comedy Netflix specials, Jerry, Before Seinfeld (2017) and 23 Hours to Kill (2020).

Furthermore, Seinfeld created and hosted a popular comedy talk-show webseries, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Recently, Seinfeld produced, directed, and starred in a Netflix film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story? expected to premiere in late 2022 to early 2023.

Notably, Jerry Seinfeld won a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and three Screen Actor Guild Awards for Seinfeld.

Jason Alexander as George Costanza

Then:

George Costanza, a.k.a. Art Vandelay (Jason Alexander), is a neurotic, funny little man who plots and plans terrible things but is most times somehow still relatable. Also, he is petty, and he fights dirty!

Some of his best moments include:

The time he got caught faking being disabled for a private bathroom.

The time George combines salted cured meats with his bedroom foreplay.

The time he plotted the marble rye replacement at the Ross family's home.

When Costanza was a marine biologist.

The time George has a unique desk built for his naps at work.

Now:

Jason Alexander has been busy with television, films, commercials, stand-up, and even a magic show.

The multi-faceted actor also does voice acting for several beloved animated characters. For example, Alexander voices Sy Borgman in DC's adult-animated series Harley Quinn.

He voices Doctor Noum on Nickolodeon's animated show Star Trek: Prodigy. Also, he has a recurring role as Mayor Hop on Netflix and Nickolodeon's Pinky Malinky.

In addition, Jason Alexander plays Asher Friedman in the period comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

He won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in Brainwashed By Toons. Alexander also won four Screen Actor Guild Awards for his role as George Costanza on Seinfeld.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes

Then:

Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is a cynical, hard-working, independent feminist. She dated Jerry initially, but they remained friends. Additionally, Elaine calls Kramer a “Doofus” and regularly verbally and physically assaults George.

Some of her best moments include:

The time Elaine dances with the thumbs and the kicks.

The time she ate Princess Diana's wedding cake and danced around Peterman's (John O'Hurley) office.

When Elaine rubs Peggy's (Megan Cole) keyboard on her butt, clicks the stapler in her armpits, and coughs on the door handle of Peggy's office.

The time she clears the bathroom out of toilet paper.

The time she hunted down the Today Sponge and bought a case.

Now:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is kicking butt and taking names. She was the lead in the TV shows The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep. In addition, she has hosted Saturday Night Live three times.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a cameo role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Marvel's Black Widow, which she reprises for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Additionally, Louis-Dreyfus appears as herself in the documentary Marvel Studios: Assembled (2021).

She also has three films, Beth & Dawn, Tuesday, and You People, with release dates to be announced.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has received more Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards than any other performer, tying Cloris Leachman (8) for the most acting wins.

She has also received five American Comedy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and two Critics' Choice Television Awards. The Television Academy Hall of Fame inducted her in 2014. And in 2010, Julia Louis-Dreyfus received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer

Then:

Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) is Jerry's eccentric neighbor who makes himself comfortable from the beginning. He always has hair-brain ideas and gets into crazy shenanigans. He specializes in “getting by,” so he never carries his wallet.

Some of his best moments include:

When he puts the Merv Griffin set in his apartment.

When Kramer hoards his blood and Jerry receives a transfusion.

The time he sneaks a hot coffee into the theatre and sues for unlimited cafe lattes.

The time Cosmo modeled underwear for Calvin Klein.

The time Kramer uses butter to shave and fries himself in the sun.

Now:

Michael Richards was the co-writer and co-producer of the comedy-mystery series The Michael Richards Show. However, it received negative reviews and poor ratings, and NBC pulled the plug.

Richards was the voice of Bud Ditchwater on Bee Movie (2007). He played Daddy Hogwood in the romantic-comedy Faith, Hope, & Love (2019), and he played Frank in the one-season show Kirstie.

In addition, Richards appeared in the comedy webseries Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Michael Richards is a three times Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Wayne Knight as Newman

Then:

Newman (Wayne Knight) is a recurring character throughout the Seinfeld series. He is Jerry Seinfeld's arch-nemesis but Cosmo Kramer's good friend. His best moments are “The Butter Shave and The Bottle Deposit.”

Now:

Wayne Knight has had parts in various movies, including Blindspotting (2018), The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (2020), and 12 Mighty Orphans (2021).

He also provides voices for animated films, including Kung Fu Panda (2008), Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), and Back to the Outback (2021).

Additionally, Wayne Knight has been all over television. Some shows include, That 70's Show, How I Met Your Mother, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Young and the Restless, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Of course, he's also the infamous Dennis Nedry from Jurassic Park (1993). He voiced Nedry in the video games Jurassic Park: The Game (2011) and Jurassic Park Pinball (2019).

Patrick Warburton as David Puddy

Then:

David Puddy (Patrick Warburton) plays Elaine's on-again, off-again boyfriend. He's played Jerry's mechanic and car salesman throughout the series.

There are several hilarious moments with Puddy. Once, he had all his preset stations set to Christian music, and Elaine stole his Jesus fish. However, “The Face Painter” is one of the best moments out of the 180 Seinfeld episodes.

Now:

Patrick Warburton played Lemony Snicket in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, General Dabney Stramm in Space Force, and General Rick Stoner in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

He voices Aquaman on Teen Titans (2022) and Ranger Hay on Madagascar: A Little Wild (2022). He's also actively playing Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!

Patrick Warburton lends his voice to 25 video games. Warburton produced and starred in the first version of the comic book show, The Tick. In addition, he played in the films Ted 2 (2015), Austin Found (2017), The Wedding Year (2019), and Inheritance (2020).

Warburton has appeared at multiple New Jersey Devils games with his face and chest painted like his Devils crazed role in “The Face Painter” episode of Seinfeld.

He excites the crowd and encourages them like David Puddy's character. The Devils even created a Puddy bobblehead doll for a 2019 game.

Debra Messing as The Yada Yada

Then:

Beth (Debra Messing) is attempting to adopt a child with her boyfriend, Arnie. However, Elaine mentions his anger during an interview about their characters.

The couple breaks up, and Jerry dates Beth. Sadly, Beth reveals that she is a racist and anti-semite. So naturally, Jerry calls it off.

Now:

Debra Messing is probably best known for her Grace Adler character on Will and Grace. Additionally, she was a guest judge on two seasons of Project Runway and three seasons of Project Runway All Stars.

Messing starred in a one-season TV show called The Starter Wife, and a two-season television show called Smash. In addition, she starred in the police dramedy The Mysteries of Laura.

Debra Messing appeared on two gameshows, Jeopardy and Match Game. She also had the lead in The Dark Divide (2020) and played in Jon Stewart's Irresistible (2020).

Recently, she played in the film 13, a coming-of-age musical set to release in mid-August on Netflix.

Fred Stoller as Fred

Then:

Fred (Fred Stoller) can't remember anything about Elaine Benes after having a lengthy conversation at a party. She obsesses about it. Later, they bump into each other, and Fred remembers that vitamins make her nauseous.

So she is intrigued that he remembers and starts dating him. However, he is a dull date, and eventually, she is over it.

Now:

Since his turn on Seinfeld, Fred Stoller has appeared as a guest star in several shows, including Scrubs, My Name Is Earl, and Anger Management.

Stoller was also a writer on Seinfeld and has penned a book about the experience as well as his years as a perennial guest star. He further mined his life to write and star in the independent film, Fred & Vinnie.

He's been on multiple Disney shows such as Raven's Home, KC Undercover, and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Stoller is the voice of Stanley from the Open Season animated films, and does a lot of voice work for animated series on Nickelodeon and the Cartoon Network. Including Mighty Magiswords, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, and The Adventures of Kid Danger.

He also voices Rusty the Monkey Wrench in Handy Manny and Sal on Bob's Burgers.

Kristin Davis as Jenna

Then:

Jerry Seinfeld accidentally knocks his girlfriend Jenna's (Kristin Davis) toothbrush in the toilet. Even worse, she uses it before he warns her. So he spends the entirety of “The Pothole” avoiding kissing her.

When Seinfeld confesses, Jenna puts something in Jerry's toilet and refuses to tell him what it was. So he begins throwing away almost all of his belongings. Later, she admits it was merely the toilet brush.

Of course, after George hit's a water main, her toilet explodes all over her, and Jerry says, “Have a nice life.”

Now:

Kristin Davis is best known for her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in S*x and the City. It's been good to her, and she has played Charlotte in two subsequent films, a short film and the current reboot series, And Just Like That.

Davis has starred in several films, including Couples Retreat (2009), Jack and Jill (2011), and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012). Recently, she has produced and starred in Holiday in the Wind (2019) and Deadly Illusions (2021).

Additionally, Davis has appeared in various television shows. We all remember her breaking Joey Tribianni's heart as Erin on Friends: “The One with Ross' Library Book.” She also appeared in Will and Grace and hosted the Labor of Love dating show.

Kristin Davis won two Screen Actor Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Matt McCoy as Lloyd Braun

Then:

Lloyd Braun (Matt McCoy) is George Costanza's arch-rival. He first appears played by McCoy in “The Gum,” as the original actor cast as Braun was unavailable. Braun (named for creator Larry David's former lawyer) has recently been in a mental institution, but Kramer insists he is friendly and that he and Jerry be friends.

However, Seinfeld accidentally gives him a $100 bill, and Braun returns with $100 worth of gum he never wanted.

In “The Serenity Now,” George Costanza demonstrates the loathing of Lloyd Braun. George and Lloyd compete to sell the most computers in Frank Costanza's garage.

Eventually, we discover that Braun's phone is unplugged. Thus, never making sales and proving he's been insane all along.

Now:

Matt McCoy has been in various TV shows, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, HBO's Silicon Valley, NCIS, Jack Ryan, and Your Honor.

He's also appeared on the big screen in The 5th Ward (2016) and The Ice Road (2021) with Liam Neeson, and in several short films.

McCoy began appearing as a spokesperson for The Hartford Insurance Company commercials (2014) and again in 2019 with commercials aimed at AARP members.

McCoy has three films in post-production Hostile Territory (2022), Underwater Upside Down (TBA), and Bobcat Moretti (TBA).

Teri Hatcher as Sidra

Then:

Sidra (Teri Hatcher) is a busty woman that Jerry is dating. However, Elaine believes that her breasts aren't natural. So Jerry employs Elaine to spy on her in the sauna at the gym. Unfortunately, Elaine inadvertently trips and falls into Sidra while wearing only towels in the sauna. Jackie Chiles (Phil Morris) confirms in the series finale that “they're real and they're spectacular.”

Now:

Teri Hatcher is best known for her characters Susan Mayer Delfino in Desperate Housewives and Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Additionally, she had recurring roles in The Odd Couple and Supergirl.

Hatcher has done voice acting for the Jake and the Never Land Pirates, and she is Dottie in Planes and Planes 2. She also voices Coraline's mother and the other mother in the movie Coraline.

She was on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, QI, and All Round to Mrs. Brown's.

Hatcher also starred in the Hallmark movie A Kiss Before Christmas (2021). Her role as Susan Mayer Delfino won her three Screen Actors Guild and a Golden Globe Award.

Danny Woodburn as Mickey Abbott

Then:

Mickey Abbott (Danny Woodburn) is Cosmo Kramer's friend. He is in several episodes getting into wild shenanigans with Kramer.

However, “The Burning” is one of the funniest episodes. Woodburn and Kramer get gigs playing sick for medical students. “What? I gave you gonorrhea.”

Now:

Danny Woodburn has more than 150 television and 30 film appearances on his resume. Additionally, he's been a stand-up comedian for 20+ years. He had the lead in the sci-fi show Special Unit 2 for two seasons.

Woodburn also has a recurring role as Kenny on The Bold and the Beautiful. Furthermore, he played Splinter in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and Damon in The Identical (2014).

He played in the Christian film parody Faith Based (2020) alongside former castmate Jason Alexander.

Additionally, Danny Woodburn is an activist for the disability rights movement linked to his dwarfism.

Marisa Tomei as Herself

Then:

In “The Cadillac,” Marisa Tomei loves short, stocky, bald men, and George Costanza wants a date. The problem is that he is engaged to Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg).

Nonetheless, Costanza goes to elaborate lengths to meet her for a date. However, when he confesses he is engaged, Marisa Tomei punches him before storming off.

In addition, after Susan dies in “The Invitations,” George calls Marisa to let her know he's got the funeral, but maybe they could go out afterward. She hangs up immediately.

Now:

Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei is most recently known for her role as Spider-Man's Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

She's embodied that role in five MCU films Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Additionally, she starred opposite Hugh Grant in the adorable rom-com The Rewrite (2014). Tomei also played Dr. May in The First Purge (2018).

She starred as Edith Bunker in ABC's All in the Family: Live in Front of a Studio Audience (2019) for Norman Lear.

Amanda Peet as Lanette

Then:

In “The Summer of George,” Jerry dates a waitress named Lanette (Amanda Peet). However, he feels a little threatened by her male roommate.

When Seinfeld picks her up for a date, her roommate walks her to the door and kisses her goodbye. Eventually, he's out of the picture, but Jerry ends up with a hairless chest.

Now:

Amanda Peet is an incredible actress who has starred in several hit films, including The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Saving Silverman (2001), High Crimes (2002), Changing Lanes (2002), Identity (2003), A Lot Like Love (2005), 2012 (2009), and Identity Thief (2013).

Additionally, she has appeared in shows like How I Met Your Mother, The Good Wife, Togetherness, and Brockmire.

Peet also starred in the Netflix shows Dirty John and The Chair. The latter she also wrote and produced. Amanda Peet also was on two episodes of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Larry Thomas as the Soup Nazi

Then:

The Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas) is an eccentric chef who lives and dies for his recipes. He's temperamental and has a process he expects his customers to follow when ordering.

But, of course, George and Elaine didn't get the memo. So he refunds George and bans Elaine. Finally, however, Elaine gets the final laugh, “NO SOUP FOR YOU!”

Now:

Larry Thomas has reprised his Soup Nazi role several times since Seinfeld ended. In addition, for $25, you can purchase an autographed 8X10 photograph of him in chef's attire with his infamous catchphrase, “No soup for you!”

Thomas showed up in full garb at a 2011 New York Mets game, giving fans who answered trivia questions correctly DVDs.

He toured with the Seinfeld food truck posing with fans and signing autographs. He also appeared as the Soup Nazi and threw out the first pitch at a Brooklyn Cyclones game's Salute to Seinfeld Night.

He reprised the role again when Hulu opened their “Seinfeld: The Apartment” to celebrate the show's streaming debut in 2015. Unlike his character, Thomas is wonderfully receptive and encouraging with fans.

Larry Thomas has also appeared on shows including Scrubs, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Drake & Josh, and Arrested Development. However, his Seinfeld Soup Nazi persona continues to be his successful endeavor.

Jami Gertz as Jane

Then:

Jane (Jami Gertz) didn't have a square to spare and dated Jerry in the episode “The Stall.” However, Cosmo “Andre” Kramer knew her as Erica, the phone s*x operator.

Between chewing an insane amount of gum and hoarding toilet paper, she breaks it off with both Jerry and Andre.

Now:

Jami Gertz is well-known for her role in Twister (1996). She also has been in various films, including Keeping Up with the Steins (2006), Dealin' with Idiots (2013), and I Want You Back (2022).

Additionally, she had recurring roles in hit shows Ally McBeal and Entourage. Gertz was the lead in the television show Still Standing and in the sci-fi sitcom The Neighbors. She's also appeared in This Is Us and Difficult People.

Lauren Graham as Valerie

Then:

Valerie (Lauren Graham) plays Jerry's girlfriend in “The Millineum.” She fights with her stepmom over speed dial rankings. After her stepmom eats poisoned salsa, Valerie calls for help.

It's then that she discovers that her stepmother hid Jerry's number in place of poison control. To which Jerry responds, “Wow! Poison control? That's even higher than number one.”

Now:

Lauren Graham is probably best known for her Lorelai Gilmore role on Gilmore Girls. She reprised that role for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016).

She also was a guest host on Project Runway and The Late Late Show. Furthermore, she appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Additionally, Graham voices Oxana Hauntley on Disney Junior's Vampirina. Also, she's been in films, including Bad Santa (2003), Evan Almighty (2007), and Fran Lockwood's voice on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009).

Laura Graham won two teen Choice Awards for playing her Lorelai Gilmore role on Gilmore Girls.

Most recently she's had roles on Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Jennifer Coolidge as Jody

Then:

Jerry's girlfriend, Jodi (Jennifer Coolidge), is a massage therapist who refuses to give Jerry a massage. However, she accepts Kramer as a massage client.

Eventually, Jerry tries to force her into a massage, and she hits the road, but not without Costanza hot on her heels. He is crazy about her because she despises him so much.

Now:

Jennifer Coolidge is best known for her roles as Jeanine “Stifler's Mom” in the American Pie film series. Also, as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde movies. She's confirmed back for Legally Blonde 3, which is in pre-production.

In addition, she's been in various films, including A Cinderella Story (2005), Promising Young Woman (2020), and Single All the Way (2021). She was in 2 Broke Girls and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Coolidges' latest project is HBO's series The White Lotus. For that performance, she garnered a Critics Choice Award and an Emmy nomination.

Catherine Keener as Nina

Then:

Jerry's girlfriend Nina (Catherine Keener) is an artist and Yankees fan and is prone to jealousy. After Jerry breaks up with her, she sends a heartfelt letter, and he takes her back.

However, while channel surfing, he stops on a movie and realizes the letter from Nina is a verbatim copy of a scene in the film.

Now:

Since her appearance on Seinfeld, Catherine Keener has appeared in several shows, including Show Me a Hero, Forever, and Modern Love.

Keener also starred in Showtime's Golden Globe award-nominated show, Kidding. It ran for two seasons and co-starred Jim Carrey and Judy Greer.

Keener starred as Boro / Jennifer Nathans in Netflix's horror drama series Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021).

In addition to television, Keener is in many fantastic films. She received her first Oscar nomination for her lead in Being John Malkovich (1999). She's also in Get Out (2017), The Adam Project (2022), and she narrates Disney Nature's Polar Bear (2022).

Janeane Garofalo as Jeannie Steinman

Then:

In “The Invitations,” Jeannie Steinman (Janeane Garofalo) is one of Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriends. They both enjoy eating cereal in restaurants and Superman and Supergirl comics.

Jerry thinks this is it and contemplates her being perfect because she's a female version of himself. However, they have a mutual split. It's the best breakup he's ever had.

Now:

Janeane Garofalo is a stand-up comedian. She was a Saturday Night Live regular. She's been in over 50 movies in the lead or significant roles.

She's a favorite in The Cable Guy (1996), Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997), and Ratatouille (2007).

Additionally, she's played in movies such as Little Boxes (2016), Sandy Wexler (2017), Come as You Are (2019), and The God Committee (2021).

Image Credit: Shutterstock.