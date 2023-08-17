14 Examples of What Self-Care Means to Men Over 30

Cowabung…ahhhhhh my shell. Errr, back.

Look, while entertainment media is happy to let us 30-year-old men think we're kids forever by way of a steady stream of dopamine-releasing nostalgia-focused reboots like the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie; the fact is if you're over the age of 30, if you're not careful, forget Ninja, you'll be a middle-aged man with a girdle.

You know it syncs with the song.

If you identify with the opening lines of this article, we've got some tips on how real men have conquered the post-30 blues and improved their self-care routines.

Conquer Your Cravings

Here's a secret: cravings are temporary. They come, they intensify, but they also go away. A craving might last anywhere from a few minutes to about 20 minutes. That late-night snack or impulsive online purchase? Resist the urge, distract yourself, and most of the time, you'll find the craving fades.

The key is consistency: resist these impulses regularly, and you're on track to forming healthier habits. Remember, it's not about perfection; it's about progress!

Embrace The “Frozen” Mantra: Release It All!

Like Elsa did, or like a creepy, clown-featuring horror novel yearning to escape its confines, it's time to “Let It Go.” As per Harvard Health Publishing (2021), leaning into the present and forgiving people-associated negative thoughts significantly curbs stress and cranks up overall mental wellness.

The Celeb Secret: Meditation

What combines Howard Stern, Alex Trebek, Tina Turner, Ellen, and Master Splinter—sounds like an odd gathering – aside from your awareness of them is their public endorsement of meditation.

It's a life enhancer, reducing anxiety, boosting focus, and fortifying emotional resilience according to multiple studies, and again if it's good enough for the rat that taught turtles karate, it's good enough for you.

Yoga: Physical Power and Mental Balance

Working out has proven to reduce stress, boost confidence, and reduce -ahem- performance anxiety. More importantly, as you work out and begin to believe in yourself, your body releases pheromones and all sorts of fancy chemicals designed to get you back in the game.

And no, lugging a yoga mat around in a Bjorn isn't the hipster equivalent of buying a dog to pick up chicks, but rather my personal workout choice due to the increased flexibility, and who doesn't feel great in yoga pants?

The Power of Listening

Do you want to appear more attractive, intelligent, warm, and secure? Great, first tape a picture of me on your face.

If that doesn't work, consider active listening – in particular, repeating what someone said to you in the form of a question and then elaborating on it.

It's true. Relating someone's thoughts in the form of a question makes you appear more secure and intelligent.

Lighten Up, Have Fun!

The whole world ain't waitin' on you. That's vanity. It's the message of No Country for Old Men, which every man should take to heart.

Undoubtedly, your most remarkable accomplishment is your first heartbeat, and you'll never do anything as odds-defying that.

So lighten up. Embrace lightheartedness, humor, and leisure activities for stress relief and mood enhancement. The Scandinavian Journal of Psychology (2018) assures that these practices contribute to well-being.

Midol: Not Just for Women

A couch in their bathroom, now this. Midol is a wonder drug. The secret? There's an antihistamine in it! Breathe better, feel better, and get a kick of caffeine. Simply divine.

Don't Shrug off The Self-Care Buzz

The voice that says you're a stupid piece of junk, or you're a loser, or that you're an idiot and worthless? Yeah, that's not something everyone experiences.

Men are more likely to be homeless, die on the job, have substance abuse issues, murder and are more likely to be murdered, and commit suicide than any other gender.

If this resonates, know I'm talking to you right now. Shrugging it off and shouldering the burden yourself without seeking help, guidance, or mental health help is ridiculous.

Middle-aged men are the most likely group of people within the most likely group of people to commit suicide and are the least likely to seek help. Don't be afraid to get the help you need.

Shake off Stereotypes, Embrace Balance

David Foster Wallace once suggested it'll get so easy to leverage technology to validate ourselves to the point we'd never need to rechallenge ourselves or our beliefs. My point is if everyone you talk to agrees with you, and you're sure you're right about everything – I promise you're not.

Be Mindful: Serious Health Concerns

You've heard the phrase, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Just because you're not in your 20s anymore doesn't mean you should ignore the health warnings because the fun part is over.

Chest pain? Unexplained weight loss? Persistent cough? Ignore them. What could possibly go wrong?

(Everything, everything could be wrong)

Going Off-Grid: Recharge Yourself

In an ever-connected world, we sometimes forget the power of disconnecting. Remember the 2003 movie, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and everyone started using the phrase “off the grid” but still somehow taking their RV and iPods and phones?

Limiting social media use can lead to significant improvements in well-being, reducing loneliness and depression. So, unplug yourself, spend time in nature, read a book, or just sit in silence. Your mind will thank you.

Man's Best Friend: A Cure for The Blues?

Feeling blue? Need a furry therapist that doesn't charge by the hour? Say hello to man's best friend! Not only do dogs provide endless love and slobbery kisses, but they also come with health benefits like reducing depression and lowering blood pressure. Plus, they never judge your Netflix queue history.

You know we can see that, right?

So if you're feeling down, head to your local animal shelter and find a four-legged friend who's ready to wag those blues away!