Terrifying Encounter: Woman Pinned Under Self-Driving Car Sparks Safety Concerns

This week in San Francisco, California, a woman was pinned under a self-driving taxi after being hit by another sedan in a hit-and-run accident. The incident left the woman in critical condition, and people are worried yet again about the safety of self-driving cars.

How It Happened

Cruise, the company that owns the self-driving car, released an alarming statement on social media that concerned people.

The statement said, “At approximately 9:30 pm on October 2, a human-driven vehicle struck a pedestrian while traveling in the lane immediately to the left of a Cruise AV. “The initial impact was severe and launched the pedestrian directly in front of the AV. The AV then braked aggressively to minimize the impact. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and at the request of the police, the AV was kept in place.”

Are Self-Driving Cars Safe?

Now, the debate is whether a human driver could have detected and responded to the pedestrian on the road quicker than the self-driving car. An expert, Robert Sumwalt, a transportation safety analyst and former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, weighed in and said that this is the critical question that the investigation is focusing on.

According to Cruise, their car detected the woman before and after contact with the initial sedan, she was hit by, as seen in the car's cameras. The company also pointed out that their self-driving vehicles have been in 65% fewer collisions compared to other rideshares like taxis and Uber that humans drive.

So the bottom line is– is the woman alive because the Cruise AV was able to stop faster than a human driver would have been able to? Or would a human have been more aware, and further injury to the woman could have been prevented?

Mixed Track Record

As the investigation proceeds, we can only speculate based on the track record and history of these self-driving cars. Earlier this year, the company was forced to cut its Bay Area fleet in half after its self-driving cars were involved in two accidents on the same day. Consumers are understandably worried that self-driving technology is not quite advanced enough to be out on the road yet.