Boost Your Confidence and Improve Your Life With These Self-Help Books

Needing help and support is part of the human experience. Self-help books have become a popular tool for personal growth and transformation, and they cover a wide range of topics. From how to experience financial freedom to creating healthy boundaries, these 12 self-help books are sure to be pivotal in your healing journey.

1. Rich Dad, Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That The Poor and Middle Class Do Not! By Robert Kiyosaki

Internet users search for the book about 72,000 times a month on Amazon and an incredible 410,000 times on Google, making it one of the most popular self-help books ever. This total gives it a combined search volume of 482,000 searches per month – more than seven times the average for the books included in the study.

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way To Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones is the second most popular self-help book, with an estimated 462,000 searches per month. The #1 New York Times bestseller by James Clear has sold over four million copies, and users searched for it 719% more than the average self-help book analyzed in this study.

3. The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Since its release in 2006, this self-help book has remained popular since its release in 2006. This bestseller has 385,000 searches every month across Amazon and Google.

The Secret delves into the Law of Attraction and the power of thought.

4. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene comes in fourth place, with an estimated 258,000 searches per month.

5. It Didn't Start With You How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are and How to End The Cycle by Mark Wolynn

This groundbreaking book delves into how trauma impacts our lives, how we can respond to traumatic events, and how trauma seems to be passed on in DNA. The premise of this fascinating self-help book is that new family generations inherit trauma from the previous generation and demonstrate trauma responses to events even if they have never directly experienced trauma.

For example: imagine yourself at 16. Your friends are excited to get their driver's licenses and hit the road. But you're terrified, and you're unsure why. All you know is if you get behind the wheel, you're afraid that something horrible will happen to you. You've never been in a car accident- heck, you've never even witnessed one. But has your mother? Has your grandmother? If so, they could have passed their own fear of driving onto you without realizing it.

It Didn't Start With You delves into the psychology behind trauma and offers tools to work through it.

6. Boundaries: When To Say Yes, How To Say No, To Take Control of Your Life by Henry Cloud and John Townsend

Do you struggle with oversharing, letting people control you, and saying no? If so, you may want to work on establishing healthy boundaries in your life. In this age of constant sharing on social media, it's not surprising to learn people struggle with learning what to let into their lives, what to cut out, and how to manage life when you've got mentally draining people coming at you from every corner.

Boundaries will help you understand the importance of boundaries, their role in healthy relationships, how to establish boundaries in difficult situations (like dealing with toxic family members), and how to stay in control of your life. This book is a bestseller and has a sequel specifically geared toward those working on their marriages.

7. The Power of Letting Go: How To Drop Everything That’s Holding You Back by John Purkiss

We experience a lot in our lives, both good and bad. Sometimes the bad- trauma, disappointment, anxiety, and uncertainty- can hold us back from moving forward and trying new things. The Power of Letting Go explores the reasons why we have trouble moving on from the past and how we can go forward. The explanations are coupled with great exercises you can use to begin working on yourself.

8. The Power of Self-Discipline: 5-Minute Exercises To Build Self-Control, Good Habits, and Keep Going When You Want To Give Up by Peter Hollins

In this world of instant gratification, it can be difficult to keep yourself in check. When we have everything quite literally at our fingertips, is there even a point to having self-control? Absolutely. If you're struggling with impulse control and establishing good habits, this book will help you take back your life. What's more, you get to do it all in bite-sized portions with quick exercises that'll help restore your attention span.

9. The Highly Sensitive Person: How To Thrive When The World Overwhelms You by Elaine Aron

This self-help book is an oldie but a goodie. As someone easily overstimulated, it can be difficult for me to put on a brave face when I'm overwhelmed and just want to go home. This book offered me some practical tips on how to live in a world that's not designed for introverts and even pushed me to get out of my comfort zone.

10. Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

Seeing the stories of others who push on even when the circumstances seem impossible can be encouraging. If you want to be inspired by other people's stories of healing, this book is for you. The author is a therapist who shares, albeit abridged, stories from her practice about everyday people who have defied the odds.

11. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Therapists are people too, and if you want to learn about the healing journey of someone who has helped facilitate the healing of others, check out Maybe You Should Talk To Someone. With no shortage of humor, Gottlieb details her discovery of how we all have the same questions about life and getting better regardless of the circumstances we've gone through.

12. If I Could Tell You Just One Thing… Encounters With Remarkable People and Their Most Valuable Advice by Richard Reed

Author Richard Reed spent some time traveling and a lot of time listening as he captured the life stories and advice of amazing people, including Dame Judi Dench, Jude Law, and Bill Gates. Part biography and part self-help book, this title is fantastic for recent graduates or those who want to learn from their favorite celebrities.