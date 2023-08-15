14 Self Help Books Readers Say Are Worth Reading

You may have heard the truism that you can't help someone who doesn't want to help themselves. So, if you're hoping that a boss might help you out with a promotion or that the partner of your dreams will help you out by agreeing to go on a date, start by helping yourself. Pick up one of these self-help books endorsed by those who, without a doubt, have it all figured out.

1- The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga (2013)

The Courage to Be Disliked is a type of courage that too many of us lack. Relying on psychological principles that allow us to transcend the limitations of the mind, many high achievers swear by this book.

2- Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C Gibson (2015)

You were right. Your mom really is a self-centered jerk!

In all seriousness, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents may help you let go of old wounds and rectify many of your shortcomings that are tied to, well, your parents' shortcomings.

3- Wild at Heart: Discovering The Secret of a Man's Soul by John Eldredge (2001)

Wild at Heart is essential reading for boys and men, as it touches on what it means to be a father, son, and man with only one life to live—and would be derelict not to take full advantage of their one crack at it.

4- The Gift of Fear: Survival Signals That Protect Us From Violence by Gavin de Becker (1997)

That queasy feeling you feel in your gut when walking down a dark alley? That exists for a reason, and The Gift of Fear will help explain its origins, as well as what you should do when your gut instinct flares up. Spoiler: the answer isn't to take a Tums—it's far more profound than that.

5- Breath by James Nestor (2020)

Have you ever considered that your chronic fatigue, morning headaches, stuffiness, and irritability could be directly tied to the way you're breathing (especially at night)? James Nestor's Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art will have you closing your mouth, opening your nostrils, purchasing mouth tape, and rethinking every breath.

6- Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl (1946)

If you think your lot in life is something to complain over, reading Victor Frankl's account of being a prisoner in a Nazi-run concentration camp might lend you some necessary perspective. Learning how Frankl endured and overcame that circumstance might even deliver methods to employ in your own life.

7- The Upward Spiral by Alex Korb (2015)

If you suffer from depression, your first step in mitigating your symptoms may be understanding what is causing them. Alex Korb's The Upward Spiral eliminates the mystery from the mechanisms behind seriously bad moods while simultaneously providing keys to overcome your depression symptoms.

8- The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel Van Der Kolk (2014)

The Body Keeps the Score takes a long, hard look at the effects of chronic stress not just on your body, but on society as a whole. Your body is keeping score, and this book will help you learn how to read the scoreboard and move in the right direction.

9- How To Keep House While Drowning by KC Davis (2022)

Those with ADHD and other chronic illnesses endorsed How to Keep House While Drowning, which is ostensibly “a gentle approach to cleaning and organizing.” Cluttered surroundings equal a cluttered mind, and the time-tested advice of cleaning your room when your life seems to be falling apart is sound.

10- The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (1997)

One of the most well-known and acclaimed books about mindfulness (among other things), The Power of Now is a super-light read that will help you focus on the little things in life that can have massive ramifications (for better or worse).

11- The Gifts of Imperfection by Brene Brown

Brene Brown has a cult-like following, but don't say she hasn't earned it. Books like The Gifts of Imperfection help imperfect people come to terms with their imperfections. Many of those flaws aren't going anywhere, after all, so Brown's services have proven immensely valuable in millions of readers' lives.

12- 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson (2018)

For young (and even middle-aged) men searching for order and meaning in a world that often piles on them, 12 Rules for Life has proven a much-needed resource. Though some consider Peterson controversial, his advice in this book is nothing more than practical. The key message: tidy up your own house before casting stones at others.

13- Happiness Is an Inside Job by Sylvia Boorstein (2007)

If you're not into Buddhist philosophy, this book might not be for you. However, if you are open to Eastern perspectives, Boorstein lays out an actionable roadmap for finding more connection with your surroundings, peers, loved ones, and all that jazz.

Enough readers swear by this book that there has to be something to it, right?

14- Why Does He Do That? Inside The Minds of Angry and Controlling Men by Lundy Bancroft (2002)

Victims of abuse will resonate (perhaps too closely, at times) with the revelation in Why Does He Do That? There's no excuse for abuse, but there is a reason. Understanding those reasons may help abuse victims (and anyone, for that matter) spot and avoid those who exhibit abusive tendencies.

