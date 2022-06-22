The Self-Help Books the World is Searching For

Financial freedom is the goal of the day, a new study shows.

A study of the most popular self-help books showed that Rich Dad, Poor Dad is the world’s most popular self-help book, with 482,000 monthly searches on Google and Amazon combined.

The top ten spots included books about financial freedom, creating good habits, and improving your life.

The study commissioned by digital literacy experts Typing.com compared global estimated monthly search volumes on Google and Amazon for 50 of the most well-known self-help books to discover the most popular self-help books.

The most popular self-help book is Rich Dad, Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!, by Robert Kiyosaki. Internet users searched for the book 72,000 times every month on Amazon and an incredible 410,000 times on Google. This total gives it a combined search volume of 482,000 searches per month – more than seven times the average for the books included in the study.

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones is the second most popular self-help book, with an estimated 462,000 searches per month. The #1 New York Times bestseller by James Clear has sold over four million copies, and users searched for it 719% more than the average self-help book analyzed in this study.

In third place is The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. Since its release in 2006, this self-help book has remained popular since its release in 2006. Byrne’s bestseller has 385,000 searches every month across Amazon and Google.

The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene comes in fourth place, with an estimated 258,000 searches per month. This book is followed in popularity by Napoleon Hill’s timeless classic Think and Grow Rich, with 219,000 searches per month.

“It is interesting to see that the most searched for self-help books tackle a range of subjects from financial freedom to developing a growth mindset. Even though four out of the top ten books were published in the 1990s, they are still getting hundreds of thousands of searches every month.”, commented a spokesperson for typing.com.

He continued, “As the world is better learning how to recognize poor mental health, many are searching for a way to improve their mindset and live a happier life, and self-help books remain a popular way to achieve this.”

