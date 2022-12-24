How To Sell Gift Cards Online Instantly (Fast Cash $$$)

We love earning or receiving gift cards!

However, our favorite apps to earn gift cards often may not offer the card we want. For example, maybe we won an Amazon card but need a Lowes card. Also, Let's not forget that sometimes you need cash to pay bills or invest.

Luckily, there are several ways you can sell gift cards online for cash and receive either a check or PayPal.

Note: Remember that everyone's success in selling gift cards is slightly different. So, try a few different ways and figure out your most effective method. When you do, let us know what you discovered; we're always eager to learn more about user experience with the tools we've highlighted.

Where Can I Sell My Gift Cards?

One of the most important things to consider before selling your gift cards is how you want to receive your payment. Are you hoping for the instant gratification of PayPal or direct deposit? Or are you more of a paper check, in-the-mail type of person?

This may seem irrelevant to some, but the accessibility of their cash is essential to others. Your unwanted gift cards are stacking up, and it's time to unload them. Googling “where to get cashback for my gift card” isn't going to cut it this time. It would be best if you had a clear direction on selling your gift cards and what platform will give you the most money with the quickest turnover.

Once you've settled on this vital facet, you can filter through your options.

Best Places To Sell Gift Cards Online Instantly

Card Kangaroo

Card Kangaroo is the first option on your list for selling your gift cards. To complete the transaction, you must enter the card information on the Card Kangaroo website. From there, you will receive an offer for the amount the platform is willing to pay to take the card off your hands. You can accept the offer and receive a free shipping label to send your card to their mailing address. Once the company gets your card in the mail, they'll release your payment via check or PayPal.

Currently, the Card Kangaroo platform advertises not accepting gift cards in exchange for cash. The site states this is only the case while they alter some of their internal processes. While we don't think the platform will change too much of its operating policies, be sure to check back shortly to confirm, they continue to operate in the same manner as in the past.

Clip Kard

Clip Kard requires their users to create an account, and, like Card Kangaroo, they will tell you upfront how much they're willing to purchase your gift card. Also, like Card Kangaroo, you must ship your cards to the mailing address provided. The site is a little scarce on information, so unless you're willing to establish a user account, you won't know how much your cards are worth, how your card payment distributes, or when you can expect to receive your compensation.

Clip Kard is a legitimate operation from our experience, and you'll find consistency in your payment. However, be aware that you will go into the situation a little blind, so make sure you're comfortable with that.

GiftCard Granny

GiftCard Granny's platform is multi-faceted, and we like it. They have a few options within their organization, and their user-friendly platform makes it easy for anyone to navigate what they want to accomplish while visiting the site.

GiftCard Granny is unique because they help you find where to sell your gift cards for the most cash. Additionally, you can sell your gift cards in person at one of their select gift card exchange locations. This may be the perfect fit for those who prefer personal interaction when making transactions.

Another positive attribute of the website is telling you which gift cards are the most profitable to sell. This provides a good reference point that lets you understand exactly what value you can place on the card you're trying to sell. They also offer a perspective on what cards will give you the most return in the future. This lets you plan to earn gift cards from games and other sites when you're angling.

Raise.com

Raise puts the process of selling your gift cards in your capable hands. You post and set the price you want from your card, and you can accept or reject offers made to you.

You can adjust your price as you see fit, and once your card sells, you can receive payment via direct deposit, PayPal, or a check.

CardCash

Selling your gift card on CardCash is direct. Navigate to their website, select your card type, enter your current balance, and receive information on the cash amount you'll receive.

You also have the option to trade gift cards, which may enable you to receive 11% more on your gift card profitability. So, if you're in the market for a specific gift card, you may be able to find the gift card you're looking for and trade one of your unwanted cards for it.

Gc Spread

Gift Card Spread is another site that puts you in the driver's seat when selling unwanted gift cards. You post the amount you want to sell your card for. GC Spread has the choice to accept or counter your offer, and you have the option to do the same if they counter your original price.

They guarantee a response to your initial offer in 24 hours, fast-tracking the transaction so you have an answer in as little time as possible. From there, you enter your card information online and ship your card to their US location in Chicago. Once received, they'll issue your payout.

Gift Card Bin

Gift Card Bin clarifies that they want your business, and they want to be the best gift card resale option for you. This platform and the others are that you must go to a physical location to resell your card.

So, if there is a location near you and you prefer to complete your resale in person, this is the perfect fit. Otherwise, Gift Card Bin may be off the table.

Where Can I Sell Itunes Gift Cards?

Game Flip allows you to sell iTunes gift cards on their site; in fact, iTunes cards are one of their more popular resale items. Once you've created a user account, complete with login and password, you can register your card within the platform and, hopefully, resell it.

Where Can I Sell eGift Cards?

Cardpool is a fast, easy, and accessible way to sell gift cards. One critical factor that makes this site appealing is the option to sell online gift cards, also known as eGift cards. Some of their competitors don't offer the opportunity, so if you have an abundance of eGift cards, Cardpool is your best choice.

You can also use Cardpool to sell a wide variety of gift cards, from the Banana Republic to Bed Bath & Beyond to Home Depot.

You can receive payment through a mailed check or with another gift card, and the site boasts that users receive up to 92% of the value of the card they sell. You can accept the instant offer you receive from the Cardpool site or wait it out to obtain a better offer from a potential buyer.

Another option to consider for eCard sales is Gift Card Granny. While we did mention that they offer in-person locations for sales, the platform's preferred sales method is online.

Where Can I Sell Amazon Gift Cards?

Amazon gift cards are among some of the most popular to sell. It's understandable why. Amazon's marketplace allows buyers access to a versatile array of products. Whether you're on the platform to find a gift, purchase outdoor sports gear, or you're looking for a good book, Amazon has it.

All the platforms mentioned above offer assistance in reselling an Amazon Gift card. However, if you're looking for money fast, you can offer to sell your Amazon Gift card to friends, co-workers, or family members. We can almost guarantee that you'll find a solid group of interested buyers within your own personal network.

Let them know you're looking to sell your Amazon gift card for a discount, give them the card details (i.e., the amount remaining on the card, expiration date, etc.) and let the bidding begin.

Can I Exchange My Gift Cards?

As mentioned above, selling your gift card isn't your only option. Several platforms we've reviewed offer the opportunity to exchange your gift card for another. Therefore, if you have a Bath and Body Works gift card you're eager to get rid of, you can hop on CardPool and find a card that aligns with your interests or desires.

While this seems easy and logical, not all sites offer this service. That's why you must know where to begin trading your gift card online if you're interested.

What Are Other Options for Getting Rid of Unwanted Gift Cards?

Maybe you're not as online savvy as you'd like, and you're looking for other options to rid yourself of your Target gift card. Or, you still want to earn cash, but stopping by the post office or shipping your card out via FedEx seems like more effort than you're willing to make.

Maybe you're completely unconcerned with the idea of earning cash from your gift card, and you want to ensure that the card goes to good use since you don't need it. Whatever the case may be, we have a solution for you.

Donate Your Gift Cards

Fundraising committees are always looking for donations for their upcoming events. Whether they're looking for prizes for their charity Bingo or need some items to add to the upcoming silent auction, gift cards of any type are profitable options to generate income for a worthy cause.

If you have a gift card to a popular retailer such as Sam's Club or a Walmart gift card, a fundraising committee may use it to purchase supplies they need for an upcoming event.

Another option is to save your gift cards for an annual Angel Tree event. An Angel Tree is a holiday season charitable cause that requests specific gift cards to benefit a family with young children. Just make sure you check the balance and ensure that the cards you're gifting do not expire anytime soon.

Whatever method you choose, donating your card to a cause you are passionate about is a way to purge unused gift cards and get the most value from them simultaneously.

Re-gift Your Gift Cards

Your brother is a passionate gamer, but you're not into any electronic system. Next time you receive a GameStop gift card, consider saving the card for your brother's birthday or the next big promotion. It will be a thoughtful gift and save you a little pocket change in purchasing a gift.

Just be sure to double-check the card's denomination and ensure that you can transfer the balance to someone else if it is a digital gift card. Nothing is worse than re-gifting a card with a zero balance or being unusable by the recipient.

Buy Supplies for Shelters

Consider using your redeemable gift card to purchase items you can donate to your local shelter.

While a gift card to the Apple Store may not come in handy, consider using Walmart, Amazon, or Sam's club cards to buy useful toiletries for those in need.

Buy Products To Resell Online

If you want to make some cash, but your gift card's resale value isn't cutting it, consider using it to buy products you can resell on Facebook Marketplace or eBay.

While it may take more time and effort, it is another way to make the total value of your gift card back.

The Bottom Line

Of all the unwanted gifts you could receive, gift cards are some of the easiest to make cash from, whether plastic or digital.

If you're looking for a place to start, try any of the sites we've listed as a resource for your first resale attempt. All have a proven track record of being excellent places to sell your gift cards for cash and will provide you with plenty of payment options that fit your needs.

