17 Best Places To Sell Your Laptop for Cash: 2023 Update

It makes perfect sense to sell your old laptop to help pay for the new one. Laptop tech changes rapidly, and for many of us, upgrading to the latest laptop model is both exciting and essential.

But what do you do with your old device? If you've ever found yourself wondering, “Where can I sell my laptop and get the best value?” you're not alone.

Whether you're decluttering, upgrading, or simply in need of some extra cash, selling your laptop is a smart move. In this 2023 update, we've curated a list of the 17 best places to sell your laptop for cash. Discover the most lucrative laptop selling platforms and get our top tips to ensure you get the best deal when you sell your laptop.

Preparing Your Laptop for Resale: A Step-by-Step Guide

Selling a used laptop is not just about making some extra cash; it's about giving your device a second life with someone who'll truly appreciate it. However, to ensure a smooth selling process and to fetch the best price, there are essential steps you should follow:

Secure Your Personal Data: Before anything else, prioritize your privacy. Back up all your essential files to an external drive or cloud storage. Once secured, perform a full wipe of your laptop's hard drive. While some buyers might offer to do this for you, taking charge of your data's security is paramount. Reinstall the Operating System: A fresh OS installation can make your laptop feel brand new. Gone are the days of needing physical discs for this task. Most modern laptops come with a digital OS version. Check with your laptop's manufacturer for the specific steps to reinstall it. Consider Minor Repairs: While your laptop doesn't need to be in mint condition, addressing small issues can boost its value. Simple fixes, like replacing missing keys, can be done affordably at local repair shops. However, for more significant damages like a cracked screen, weigh the repair costs against the potential increase in selling price. Spruce Up Its Appearance: First impressions can make or break a deal. Dedicate a few minutes to cleaning your laptop. Remove old stickers and clean off any residue. A quick wipe-down to remove dust and fingerprints can enhance its visual appeal, making it more attractive to potential buyers.

Top Places To Sell Your Laptop for Cash or Credit

We've done a deep dive and scoured the internet to find the best places to sell old laptops. Sometimes for cash, sometimes for gift cards or store credit. But it's all essentially money for your old laptops. Take a look at our list of the best places to sell your old electronics, not just laptops.

1. Apple Trade-in

Apple devices are renowned for their premium quality and price tag. But did you know that the MacBook collecting dust in your drawer could help you save on your next Apple purchase?

The Apple Trade-In Program is designed to offer you value for your old devices. Instead of letting your MacBook sit unused, you can trade it in (provided it's eligible) and receive either an Apple gift card or credit towards your next Apple purchase.

Here's how it works:

Get a Quote: Visit the Apple Trade-In website and provide details about your laptop and its condition. This will give you an estimate of its trade-in value. For instance, a MacBook Pro could fetch you up to $1760!

Trade-In Options: You can either bring your laptop to an Apple Store or request a prepaid shipping label to mail it in.

Data Security: Before you part with your MacBook, Apple guides you through the process of securely erasing all its data, ensuring your personal information remains confidential.

Things to Consider:

The online trade-in process typically spans 2-3 weeks.

Instead of cash, you'll receive an Apple gift card or credit, making it an ideal option if you're eyeing another Apple product.

2. Nextworth

Nextworth offers a straightforward platform for those looking to sell various devices, including used laptops.

How to Use Nextworth:

Instant Quote: Navigate to the Nextworth website and select “Get a Quote” from the top menu. This feature provides an immediate estimate for your device. Device Selection: Choose the device category you're interested in selling, in this case, a laptop. Brand and Model: Nextworth caters to a variety of brands such as: Apple

Samsung

Lenovo

HP

Toshiba

Asus

Dell

Acer However, it's essential to note that the platform's accepted trades vary based on their current inventory needs. This might mean that at times, certain brands or models might not be eligible for trade-in. Stay Updated: If your laptop brand or model isn't currently accepted, consider bookmarking Nextworth. Regularly check back to see when your device becomes eligible for trade. Shipping: Once your laptop is accepted for trade, you can print a prepaid shipping label. Ensure your laptop is securely packaged to prevent any damage during transit and drop it off at the nearest UPS location. Payment: After Nextworth receives and assesses your laptop, you'll be compensated either via PayPal or a check.

Key Points to Remember:

Payments are processed through PayPal or check.

The platform offers an online instant quote feature for immediate evaluations.

3. Best Buy Trade-in

Best Buy's Trade-In program offers you an opportunity to trade various qualifying electronics, with laptops often yielding the highest returns.

Estimate Your Trade-In Value: Use the estimator tool on their website to gauge the potential value of your laptop before committing to the trade. If you prefer an in-person evaluation, drop by a participating Best Buy store. Payment Method: Instead of cash, Best Buy compensates you with gift cards. Depending on your laptop's model and its condition, these gift cards can be valued up to $300. If you're thinking about upgrading to a new laptop, this is a great way to offset some of the costs. Data Security: Just like with Apple Trade-In, Best Buy provides guidance on erasing all personal and identifying data from your laptop before handing it over. Shipping or In-Store Drop-Off: You have the option to ship your laptop to their warehouse or bring it to a local Best Buy store for processing, both at no additional cost.

Key Points to Note:

The entire trade-in process typically takes about a week.

Compensation is provided in the form of Best Buy gift cards.

4. Gazelle

Looking to swiftly part ways with your laptop? Gazelle stands out as one of the industry's longest-standing and top-rated platforms.

While Gazelle is renowned for trading pre-owned electronics like iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones, they're also keen on MacBooks. The best part? You don't have to wait for an external buyer – Gazelle directly purchases your MacBook Pro or Air.

Here's how it works:

Get an Estimate: To determine your laptop's value, answer a few questions about its condition. You'll categorize your MacBook as either fair, good, or flawless. Accepting the Offer: Once you agree to their price, Gazelle offers added conveniences like packaging and prepaid shipping. However, these perks might mean your offer is a tad lower compared to other platforms. Revised Offers: If Gazelle assesses your laptop and finds its condition different from your description, they'll present a new offer for your consideration.

Key Takeaways:

Receive an offer in under a minute.

Payment options include check, PayPal, or Amazon gift cards. For immediate cash, consider their drop-off kiosks.

Things To Consider:

You’ll get an offer in less than a minute!

You can choose to receive payment via check, PayPal, or Amazon gift card. Consider using drop-off kiosks for instant cash payment.

Trustpilot: 2.3 out of 5

5. ItsWorthMore

Ever stumbled upon ItsWorthMore while searching for places to sell laptops online? If not, it's time to familiarize yourself with this efficient platform.

ItsWorthMore offers a streamlined process to cash in on your laptop and other electronics. With an impressive A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, it stands as a reliable option for those looking to sell their used laptops without any fuss.

Here's how you can get started:

Quick Evaluation: Answer a few straightforward questions about your laptop's condition and specifications. Instant Quote: Based on your input, the site provides an immediate estimate. If the offer aligns with your expectations, move on to the next step. Ship It Free: Accept the offer and get a prepaid, trackable shipping label. Pack your laptop securely and send it off. Revised Offers: Should ItsWorthMore find any discrepancies between your description and the actual condition of the laptop, they'll present a new offer. You have the freedom to accept this or request your device back.

Key Points to Remember:

Receive your payment swiftly, typically within 2 days, via options like PayPal, Zelle, or a traditional check.

The instant online quote ensures you know your laptop's worth in minutes.

6. Swappa

Tired of pesky seller fees? Swappa offers a refreshing approach to selling your laptop. This platform stands out by allowing you to sell directly to other users, eliminating the middleman.

Here's how to get started with Swappa:

List Your Laptop: Begin by selecting your laptop's manufacturer and model. Craft a catchy headline, provide a detailed description, and upload clear images. If your laptop has any imperfections, even just cosmetic ones, be transparent about them. Set the Right Price: Swappa provides pricing information on recently sold laptops, helping you gauge the right price for yours. Add FAQs: Enhance your listing by adding frequently asked questions. This assists potential buyers in quickly understanding the specifics of your laptop. Proof of Ownership: Swappa prioritizes safety and may request evidence that you genuinely own the laptop you're listing.

The platform showcases a variety of laptops, including:

Chromebooks

MacBooks

Windows PCs

However, there's a catch. Swappa maintains a high standard for listings. Your laptop must be fully functional. If it doesn't power on, has significant damage, or any other malfunctions, you won't be able to list it. While there's no listing fee, a sales fee applies once your laptop sells.

Key Points to Remember:

Receive your payment promptly via PayPal once your laptop finds a new owner.

Ensure your laptop is in working condition before listing on Swappa for a smooth selling experience.

7. BuyBackWorld

For hassle-free laptop selling, BuyBackWorld is a pretty good choice.

Wondering where to sell your laptop for cash? BuyBackWorld offers a straightforward solution. Here's how you can effortlessly sell your laptop:

Instant Quote: Simply select your laptop's make and model. No need to set up a new listing. You'll receive an immediate quote that remains valid for 30 days. All Conditions Welcome: Whether your laptop is in pristine condition or has seen better days, BuyBackWorld accepts it. Yes, even if it's broken. Easy Shipping: Once you're satisfied with the offer, they provide you with a shipping label. Just pack up your laptop and send it their way.

Key Points to Remember:

Don't fret about the condition; even broken laptops have a place here.

After they process your laptop, expect your payment via BuyBackWorld gift card, Direct Deposit, prepaid debit card, PayPal, or check within just 2 days.

8. eBay

With eBay's vast user base of over 180 million active members, you're tapping into one of the world's largest online marketplaces, especially for tech items, so it's a great place to sell your laptop.

Here's how to get started:

Craft Your Listing: Begin by creating a compelling listing. Ensure you upload high-quality images of your laptop. A well-lit environment and a clean background can make a significant difference. And guess what? Your smartphone camera is more than sufficient for this. Description Matters: Write a detailed and engaging description. Highlight the key features and any unique selling points of your laptop. Pricing Strategy: Not sure about the right price? eBay's recommendation tool can guide you. If you're aiming for a quick sale, opt for the “Buy it Now” feature. But if you're not in a rush, set a base price and let potential buyers bid. Stay Alert: Once your laptop sells, eBay will notify you promptly via email.

Things to Keep in Mind:

Crafting a standout listing is key to attracting buyers. Remember, eBay deducts a fee based on the final sale price of your laptop.



9. Mac of All Trades

Got a Mac to sell? This online trade-in site offers competitive prices for used MacBook laptops.

Mac of All Trades works like other trade-in sites in this list, but it’s strictly for Apple devices. They have been around for over 20 years, meaning they’re reliable.

You will need to fill out the details of your Mac in the online form and wait for the Purchasing Department to give you a quote. Ship all the original accessories with your laptop to get the most money.

When you accept the offer, Mac of All Trades will email you Purchase Order documentation, instructions for sending your laptop, and a prepaid shipping label.

Things To Consider:

Only accepts Apple devices.

After they check it out, they will pay you in about 3 days.

10. Mac Me an Offer

Another one for MacBook users who want to fetch the best price for their pre-owned laptops. Mac Me an Offer is the sister site to Mac of All Trades. As expected, it works pretty much the same way as Mac of All Trades.

Select your laptop model on the site and fill out a seller form providing its details. You’ll receive a formal offer within one business day and a prepaid shipping label after you accept the offer.

Things To Consider:

Only accepts Apple products.

Once they receive and approve your laptop, expect payment by PayPal or check within 3 business days.

11. Device Pitstop

You can’t talk about selling used electronics without mentioning Device Pitstop. Device Pitstop lets you send in and sell or trade-in your used laptop.

Unlike some services, you can’t sell broken laptops on Device Pitstop. This can be frustrating for users who want to get rid of their old broken laptops.

They’ll handle wiping your data from the laptop and pay you cash on the spot. That’s one less step you won’t have to take.

The chain of stores is located in several states. Use their website to locate a store near you.

Things To Consider:

Don't accept broken laptops.

Payment is made in cash instantly.

12. VarageSale

Selling your laptop on VarageSale is a straightforward process. Enter your location to join a community in your neighborhood, connect to Facebook to get verified and start selling!

The virtual garage sale app gives you control over pricing, and you can use it to securely communicate with interested buyers. This is good news if you need good money for your laptop.

Currently operating in all 50 states, you can find local buyers and eliminate the need for shipping.

You’ll need to add a description and upload up to 5 images of the laptop. If anything extra is included with the laptop, then you want to show it in the images.

Things To Consider:

You must create a listing for your laptop.

You can sell locally with no shipping.

Trustpilot: 2.3 out of 5

13. Facebook Marketplace

The marketplace was launched in October 2016 to help people buy and sell new and pre-owned items locally on a more trusted platform. Listing is fairly straightforward, especially if you’re already a Facebook user.

The good thing about Marketplace is that there are no fees to sell. You can list your laptop for free and wait for interested people to contact you.

When an interested buyer contacts you, make sure to check their profile before you set up a sale.

As long as you agree with the buyer, you can receive payments directly through Facebook or any other form like cash or PayPal.

Things To Consider:

You will need to create a listing for your laptop.

Sales can be made locally with no shipping.

Trustpilot: 1.2 out of 5

14. Craigslist

This online classifieds site is a pioneer in the industry.

Craigslist lets you create listings to sell stuff, much like you would in your local newspaper. When creating a listing, remember to include the laptop’s photos, make, model and specifications.

Try to provide as much information as possible about the laptop.

Before officially listing your item, perform some competitor research to see what others are selling a similar laptop for. Set a slight markup of the sale price to leave room for negotiation.

You will find local buyers interested in buying your laptop. Before you meet, use the platform to securely communicate with interested people. If you both agree on everything, set up a meeting in a public location.

Never underestimate the power of referrals. You can share your ad page with your Facebook friends to reach more people.

Things To Consider:

You'll need to take pictures and create a listing.

You have the freedom to control how much you accept for your used laptop.

Trustpilot: 1.2 out of 5

15. Gadget Salvation

Gadget Salvation is a fast-growing site that focuses on buying electronics like laptops. To get an estimate, simply go to the site, select a category and take a short test about your laptop model and condition.

You will receive a quote in no time. The prices on the site vary depending on the state and demand for your particular laptop model. Like other sites, Gadget Salvation offers prepaid shipping labels you can use to ship your laptop.

You only need to find a box to fit the laptop and drop off the package at any UPS outlet. This way, you won’t have to spend anything to send in your laptop.

Gadget Salvation is one of the few sites that accept defective and broken laptops. If everything matches what you told them, you will receive a payment within 48 hours.

Things To Consider:

Accepts defective and broken laptops.

Payment is made by check, bank transfer, PayPal or Venmo.

Trustpilot: 4.5 out of 5

16. OfferUp

With over 90 million app downloads, this free local marketplace app allows people to sell all kinds of new and second-hand items, including laptops.

It’s one of the best apps if you want to sell your laptop locally. Despite how intimidating it might seem at first, selling your used laptop on OfferUp is a fairly straightforward process.

To commence the selling process, you need to set up a seller account. Snap photos of your laptop directly from the app after downloading it and post them along with a brief description.

Every OfferUp profile is validated with a Facebook profile and a state-issued ID. Knowing you’re selling to a verified user will give you peace of mind.

Use the app to chat directly with the buyer and come up with a meeting place and day.

Update: Letgo is now part of OfferUp. The 2 marketplaces combined to “create a bigger and better experience for buyers and sellers.”

Things To Consider:

You must create a listing with photos for your laptop.

OfferUp emphasizes local transactions.

Trustpilot: 1.2 out of 5

17. SellBroke

Rounding out our list of places you can sell laptops for cash is SellBroke.

When you input important info about your laptop, you’ll receive an online quote and be told to ship your item for free at the nearest UPS store.

SellBroke will let you know in case there’s any discrepancy with the condition you described. To ensure your important data stays secure, the company will do all the erasing of your data.

Things To Consider:

You'll receive an online quote.

If everything checks out, you’ll get paid by PayPal or check.

Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s have a quick look at some of the frequently asked questions regarding selling your laptop online.

Where Can I Sell my Laptop for the Most Money?

Electronics, laptops included, depreciate fast as new models get released all the time.

If you want the most bang for your buck, then you have to sell the laptop yourself. Sites like Gazelle can do the work for you, but in the process, they take a fat chunk of your profits.

I have heard good things about eBay. With more than 2 decades in the game and a solid selection of laptops and netbooks, buyers naturally throng the site for used laptops to refurbish, upgrade and resell.

Some of the people I know have gotten the highest amount for laptops on the platform. As long as you list less than 50 items each month on the site, you won’t have to pay a listing fee.

And since you’re in charge of how much your computer sells for, you can get the most cash back for it.

Can I Sell My Laptop to GameStop?

Nope.

GameStop does not buy used laptops or desktops, but the gaming retailer does accept video game systems, smartphones, tablets, and accessories for sale or trade-in.

Where Can I Sell My Broken Laptop for Cash Near Me?

Broken laptops are probably the hardest thing to get rid of.

Turns out that what you consider junk may still be very valuable to someone else.

A quick internet search shows that sites like BuyBackWorld, SellBroke and Gadget Salvation give you a decent price for broken laptops.

Summary

Now you have a whole list of places to sell laptops for cash. Selling your used laptop is a great way to declutter, plus it nets you some extra cash.

When it comes to used laptops, the name of the game is preparation. Better preparation gives you a better chance of getting a fair amount for your laptop

Why keep your old laptop lying around when you can make money off it?