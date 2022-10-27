‘Sell Yeezy’ Searches Spike by Nearly 600% After Adidas Ends Deal; Ye No Longer a Billionaire

Google search volumes spiked on October 26th by 581% worldwide as fans checked online to see if they should sell their Yeezy products. This frantic online activity came after Adidas’ announcement it was dropping its contract with Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West.

A spokesperson for Celeb Tattler, who commissioned the data, commented on the findings, “Kanye West is once again in the news and once again not for a good reason. In fact, after the recent news of Balenciaga and Gap ceasing their partnership with him, Adidas has decided to follow suit, halting (the) production of all Yeezy products. This decision comes after a period of reflection from the brand’s side after West has made public antisemitic comments.”

A String of Bad News for Ye

Ye has been in the news a lot recently. First, it was for wearing a shirt at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week with the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which appeared to have antisemitic undertones. He followed that controversy by doubling down with more destructive comments on social media. He was cut by his talent agency, CAA. Then multiple companies started dropping brand deals with the opinionated rapper, including The Gap, Balenciaga, and others.

A few days ago, the Twitter account @StopAntisemites asked Adidas to drop the Yeezy deal. Adidas finally cutting ties with Ye was not unexpected, but came late in a string of negative press. Some even accused Adidas of acting too slowly to end the deal, given that Ye has been at the forefront of consumers’ minds lately.

About the Yeezy Deal

Yeezy was a collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas. The first Yeezy first shoe model, the Boost 750, launched in February 2015 and has since grown its product line to include shirts, jackets, track pants, socks, slides, women’s shoes, lingerie, and slippers.

On October 25th, Adidas announced that it would cut ties with Ye, stating, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Adidas says that ending the Yeezy contract will result in a projected “$246 million loss this year,” according to TMZ. Overall, the Yeezy partnership was set to bring in between $1.1 to $1.7 billion in annual sales. That's an estimated 4%-8% of Adidas’s group revenue. Adidas shares fell nearly 5% after the announcement.

As for Ye, Forbes estimates that the Yeezy deal accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Earlier this year, they estimated Ye’s net worth at $2 billion, but they have now downgraded that to a real-time estimate of $400 million. Without this deal, Ye is no longer a billionaire.

More Bad News at Adidas

Dropping Yeezy was not the only negative news to hit Adidas this year. Last week, the sports supply company cut its sales growth and profit forecasts for the next year due to China’s continued COVID-19 restrictions and lower demand in the US and European markets since September.

Additionally, Adidas’ Gen Z sales have been trailing Nike’s. Ending the Yeezy deal makes closing that gap even harder. Earlier this year, the CEO, Kasper Rorsted, announced that he would step down in 2023. His successor will be left with an uphill climb, tasked to find a better way to appeal to Gen Z customers and recover from the fallout of appearing to support Ye's caustic statements.

