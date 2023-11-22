Senate Probe of Live Nation/Ticketmaster Pricing, Policies Gathers Force

It is not the kind of business that is usually the target of a lengthy U.S. Senate investigation. But as prices of tickets for shows on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour skyrocketed, U.S. senators took note, held hearings, and issued a subpoena Monday seeking answers.

The chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote in a letter to the CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, Michael Rapino, that the subpoena “seeks records related to Live Nation/Ticketmaster’s failure to combat artificially inflated demand fueled by bots in multiple, high-profile incidents, which resulted in consumers being charged exorbitant ticket prices.”

Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Ticketmaster, says it has voluntarily provided the Senate subcommittee with more than 10,000 documents and held several meetings with staff.

Live Nation ‘stonewalling,' Blumenthal says

“The subcommittee is seeking additional information about how artists set prices and venues determine fees, but we do not feel comfortable sharing this information without standard confidentiality measures,” a company spokesperson told Motherboard in an emailed statement.

Blumenthal accused Live Nation Entertainment of “stonewalling,” saying on X, formerly Twitter: “American consumers deserve fair ticket prices, without hidden fees or predatory charges. And the American public deserves to know how Ticketmaster’s unfair practices may be enabled by its misuse of monopoly power.”

Live Nation and Ticketmaster, the two biggest ticket sellers in the United States, merged in 2010 to become Live Nation Entertainment. According to CNBC reports, they now control an estimated 70% of the ticketing and live event venues market.

Call for Breaking Up Live Nation, Ticketmaster

The CEO of its competitor SeatGeek told senators in a January hearing the solution seemed obvious.

“Venues fear losing Live Nation concerts if they don’t use Ticketmaster. The only way to restore competition in this industry is to break up Ticketmaster and Live Nation,” Jack Groetzinger said.

During the November presale for Swift's Eras Tour shows, Ticketmaster stopped allowing online sales, citing “extraordinarily high demands” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Sen. Durbin, D-Ill., said at the January hearing: “These issues are symptomatic, I think, of a larger problem. The ticketing and live entertainment markets lack competition and are dominated by a single entity: Live Nation.”