Senate Majority Rests on Nevada and Georgia as The Last Votes Come In

This year's midterm elections have been a real nail-biter. Control of both the Senate and the House are on the line, and all of the races have been tight. With many of the Republican candidates underperforming in their respective states, Democrats are gaining confidence that they will at least be able to retain control of the Senate. It's down to the last few states, and Senate control now rests on Nevada and Georgia.

Democrats Take Arizona

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly came out on top in after a hard-fought re-election bid against Republican Blake Masters. The win in Arizona raised Democrats' spirits and gave them hope that the Senate might be theirs at the end of this.

Now Democrats have 49 seats in the Senate and need to win just one of the two races in Nevada and Georgia to keep the majority. Republicans also have 49 seats, but they need to win both states in order to take control of the Senate to avoid the Vice President's tie-breaking vote.

All Eyes on Georgia and Nevada

In Nevada, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto currently trails Republican Adam Laxalt by fewer than a thousand votes. In Georgia, the race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker won't be decided until December 6th, when there will be a runoff election.

Republicans are still favored to take the House, but the final results are dependent on races that were too close to call as of yesterday. Several of the races in Arizona are still too close to call. The gubernatorial race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake has been especially tight. As of this morning, Hobbs is ahead by just over one percentage point. There are still more than a thousand ballots that need to be counted.

Several of the House races are also still being counted in Arizona.

In Nevada, Republican Joe Lombardo took the win for governor. In the House races, three incumbent Democrats managed to beat their Republican opponents. As of right now, Republicans have 211 House seats, and Democrats have 201. While it has been predicted that Democrats will gain at least a few more, it is unlikely that they will win the 218 necessary to hold the majority.

In Other News

Republicans have been frustrated by the party's underwhelming performance and are becoming increasingly critical of their leadership. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his intent to run for House Speaker, but members of his party have voiced concern about whether or not he is the right person for the position.

In the Senate, a group of Republicans are asking for the Senate GOP elections to be delayed, stating that “we are all disappointed that a Red Wave failed to materialize” and “need to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024.”

