Senior Citizens Drive American Economic Growth

What is causing the American economy to perform better than expected? It's largely because of adults aged 65 and over, and people nearing that age, spending more money. As a group, seniors earn more and have less debt than other Americans, giving them more discretionary income and helping drive overall economic growth.

Contrary to predictions about an impending recession, the United States economy continues to grow. The most recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report showed a 3.8% current dollar increase. After accounting for inflation, the real dollar increase was 2.1%.

Moreover, a recent unemployment report showed the country added another 336,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8%. These numbers are not indicative of an impending recession.

Senior Social Security Incomes Rose in 2023

Seniors are often thought of as living exclusively on a fixed income, but that is a misconception; other income sources provide them with more money to spend.

In 2023, Social Security benefits increased by 8.7% on average because of Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) to keep pace with inflation. The increase was the most since 1981, another time of high inflation. The inflation rate in 2022 exceeded 2021 by a considerable amount, causing a significant jump.

As a result, people collecting Social Security checks are currently receiving a $146 per month increase, or $1,752 annually. The average monthly payment is now $1,827 in 2023 versus $1,681 in 2022.

The inflation rate may have lowered slightly, but economists estimate another 3.4% COLA increase in 2024, depending on the third quarter's inflation rate, resulting in 12.4% higher Social Security benefits. As a result, seniors are gaining greater flexibility to spend money with their larger Social Security payments.

Retirement Balances Are Higher for Seniors

At the same time, the average 401(k) balance for seniors and pre-retirees is growing. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, average retirement balances were nearly $280,000 for those 65 or older. Retirement balances for the 55 to 64 age group were lower, at $256,000. Balances flattened in 2023 because of a volatile stock market. However, consistent employee and employer contributions and market returns have allowed balances to grow over time.

According to Fidelity, baby boomers in the workforce continue to save at a rate of 16.6% toward their 401(k) plans. Also, they generally wait to begin withdrawals, providing more time for growing assets.

The bottom line is that higher average 401(k) balances give older adults more spending power when withdrawing from their retirement savings plans.

Seniors Are Not Borrowing Money

Not only is their income higher, but debt is often lower for senior citizens. They have generally been smart about paying down mortgages, avoiding large auto loans, and limiting credit card debt. Lowering monthly expenses while gaining income has resulted in more discretionary spending.

More Mortgages Are Paid Off

On average, over 38% of primary homes are mortgage-free. However, for homeowners over age 65, the number is closer to 50%, meaning their financial obligation towards a major budget item is zeroed out.

Notably, the percentages vary depending on the state and city. Many seniors with relatively high incomes in small and mid-size regions have successfully paid off their mortgages early.

The advantages of paying off a mortgage early are significant. Tiffany McCauley of the Gracious Pantry website says, “I paid off my mortgage, and it's the best thing I've ever done. Not having that monthly bill is life-changing. Having the extra cash flow is a lifesaver.”

Additionally, as the largest budget item for most households, eliminating a mortgage payment leads to enhanced financial security and opportunities elsewhere. Heidi Bender from Tons of Thanks states, “I paid off my mortgage several years ago. I didn't like the feeling of having debt hanging over my family. The advantage is having one less monthly payment. I'm able to invest more money or spend the amount of mortgage payments on other things.”

Other Debt Is Lower, Too

Besides home mortgages, people aged 65+ are less likely to have outstanding car loans. An estimated 34% of the silent generation, born between 1928 and 1945, have a car loan, compared to 50% of baby boomers. Also, baby boomers and the silent generation have lower average credit card balances than Gen X.

The net result is that seniors have more discretionary cash after subtracting fewer monthly debt payments from their income.

More Resources To Spend On Experiences

After a steep decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, travel by older Americans has experienced a resurgence. Their share of travel was nearly half before the pandemic and has returned to about 37% in 2023. Travel is a top priority for their discretionary spending, and the percentage will most likely rise further as life expectancies increase.

The bottom line is rising income and less debt compared to other groups are giving those aged 65 and over more flexibility to spend on experiences. They are dining in restaurants, cruising, trekking, seeking immersive art and history experiences, going on culinary tours, and, in general, helping to propel the U.S. economy forward.

This post was produced by Dividend Power and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.