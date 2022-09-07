September Xbox Game Pass Update Features Metal: Hellsinger

A total of eight games are included in the September Xbox Game Pass update. These titles will be available for Cloud, Console, and PC releases. They also include Day One Game Pass releases as well.

The news comes from the Xbox wire, detailing the games joining Xbox Game Pass and current titles that will be removed from the service later this month.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, a Day One release title, kicks off the September Xbox Game Pass line-up. It is available for Cloud, Console, and PC releases. Train Swim World 3 is another Day One title available today. A part of the ID@Xbox program, it is launching on Console and PC. Opus Magnum, a PC-only title, is available for download starting today.

Two games will be joining Game Pass on September 13th. Ashes of Singularity: Escalation is a PC-only release. DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

On September 14th, You Suck at Parking, part of the ID@Xbox program will be available for Cloud, Console, and PC on day one.

Two additional games releasing on September 15th will round out the September Xbox Game Pass line-up. Despot's Game will launch on Console and PC. Metal: Hellsinger will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. We spent some hands-on time with a game preview and were excited about its release.

In addition to the new game additions, five DLC and game updates are featured in the September Xbox Game Pass line-up.

Two updates are available now. Dead by Daylight sees the Resident Evil: Project W update, adding Albert Wesker as a new Killer. Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers are two new Survivors as well. Game Pass members will save 10% on this DLC.

Grounded: The Home Stretch Update is the final update for the Game Preview before the 1.0 release goes live on September 27th.

Later today, The Lost Depths DLC for Elder Scrolls Online will be available. It includes two new dungeons, new story updates, and unique rewards. Game Pass members will save 10% when purchasing.

The Yappening event for Halo Infinite will run for two weeks during Season 2, and its focus is on the Grunt warlord YapYap. It is paired with a free 10-tier Event Pass for players.

On September 13th, The Pitt update becomes available for Fallout 76.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks feature content packs for the following four games, complete with their release dates:

Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack – Available Now

Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits – September 8th

Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack – September 13th

Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle – September 15th

While the September Xbox Game Pass updates are great, we have to say goodbye to a select number of games. On September 15th, the following games are leaving the Game Pass library.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Another update for Xbox Game Pass is due later this month and will feature a new selection of incoming games, DLC updates, and the removal of titles currently in the Game Pass library. Grounded, which will see its 1.0 release on September 27th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, is expected to be a part of the second batch of games for the September Xbox Game Pass update.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.