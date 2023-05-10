13 Sequels That Blow The Original Films Away

Despite what you may think, sequels have been around forever. Sure, it seems like today every other film is the next installment of an epic franchise. In reality, sequels are far from a new idea in the film industry. A recent online discussion is looking for examples of sequels that are better than the original movies. Here are 13 examples.

1. Addams Family Values (1993)

One moviegoer quoted a scene at camp, “Amanda: I'll play the victim! Wednesday: All your life.” Goodybadwife argued, “I love both movies, but my favorite line is at the lemonade stand in the first movie. Amanda: Would you like to buy some girl scout cookies?! Wednesday: Are they made from real girl scouts?”

Another said, “Not sure who doesn't know this by now, but the girl scout is the same character as the stuck-up camp girl (Amanda Buckman) from Values. Same actress (Mercedes McNab) and everything.”

2. Evil Dead II (1987)

One person admitted, “I enjoy all three for very different reasons. Probably seen Army of Darkness the most of them.” Another user added, “Yup, I love them for different reasons. Same with the TV show, new movie, and my name is Bruce. They are all good in their own way. Evil Dead was horror, Evil Dead 2 was horror action, and Army of Darkness was comedy action horror.”

3. The Road Warrior (Mad Max 2) 1981

One film buff admitted, “I had watched Road Warrior like a dozen times before seeing the first Mad Max. But, boy, what a different experience.” DungeonMastersuggested, “It's the Death Wish of Australia, an exaggerated gritty gang-violence movie. It wasn't until the sequel that it became fully realized.”

4. Shrek 2 (2004)

One fan said, “The invasion with I need a hero playing is one of the best scenes in any movie straight up.” Many people agree “Shrek 2 is a perfect example of a good sequel. Interestingly expands the universe, continues the story meaningfully, develops the characters, and tops the original in set pieces.”

5. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Several people were excited about this sequel, and the consensus was it was superior to the first film. One person added, “Show your kids this movie. Jaw-dropping opening scene. That's how you know you're doing it right when making a kid's movie, if they're reacting to every peak and valley of the action, clearly already invested in the main character.”

6. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

One Marvel fan added, “I thought Captain America: Winter Soldier was the best movie in the trilogy, to be honest.” Another user, agreed, “I liked how it was a unique spy-thriller and its own film compared to the rest of the MCU.” Finally, a third said, “I've watched the Winter Soldier flip that knife around so many times. I love it.”

7. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

A popular answer from fans was Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. One user expressed, “I think this one belongs at the top of the list because it wasn't just an excellent sequel. It redefined Star Trek's entire aesthetic for the next couple of decades and brought the franchise back from the dead.”

8. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Woo. I didn't realize this was a debate, but it is. The audience is almost evenly split on whether Terminator (T1) or Terminator 2 (T2) is better. One movie buff said, “T2 turned Sarah Conner into one of the great characters in all fiction but at the expense of the rest of the first movie.”

9. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

One filmgoer admitted, “As much as I love A New Hope, I've got to agree. Young me left the cinema in shock, but looking back, I can see the brilliance.” Another added, “Empire Strikes Back is a good movie all around. Even if you're not a fan of Star Wars, it's just a finely crafted film.”

10. The Dark Knight (2008)

One fan quoted Harvey Dent, “You either die a hero. Or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain!” Another user added, “You thought we could be decent men in an indecent time. But you were wrong. The world is cruel, and the only morality in a cruel world is chance—unbiased, unprejudiced -fair.”

A third said, “A ton of very well-deserved praise is heaped on Heath Ledger for what he did with the Joker, but Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent was just as masterful.”

11. 22 Jump Street (2014)

21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, was better than it had any right to be. Some argue that the sequel is even better. These movies are so good that they have people desperately hoping for another entry in the series.

When one filmgoer mentions they didn't know a sequel was made, one fan responds “you are in for a treat.”

12. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

The Kung Fu Panda franchise has enjoyed success over the years. The first sequel may be the best of the bunch.

One moviegoer says, “The first was no doubt amazing, but Lord Shen exist. The second movie sustained and improved the first movie offered, the score was amazing, the comedy is still funny, but most importantly the drama and emotional pang still hits hard.”

13. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Before Tom Holland starred as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Raimi was directing Tobey McGuire in the role. Their second outing in 2004 is one of the best comic book movies ever made.

One fan mentions, “loved Alfred Molina’s performance and Danny Elfman’s theme for him.”

