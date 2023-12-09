Ace Venture Capitalist: 12 of Serena Williams’ Top Investments

A few years ago, Serena Williams was motivated to launch her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, after discovering at a J.P. Morgan Chase conference that women only receive around 2% of all venture capital (VC) funding.

Currently, 78% of Serena Ventures' portfolio comprises firms headed by women and people of color. Bringing her “Champion's Mindset” to bear on investing decisions, the tennis legend now writes the extensive checks, as was her resolution at the Morgan-inspiring conference. Below are a dozen of her investments.

1. Tonal

Tonal, founded in 2015 by Aly Orady and headquartered in San Francisco, California, offers a high-tech home gym experience by integrating artificial intelligence with professional coaching guidance. Their fitness equipment, designed to be wall-mounted, delivers personalized workout routines tailored to build muscle, maintain strength, or enhance athletic performance. In addition to customized regimens, Tonal provides users access to live-recorded classes led by experienced coaches.

2. Masterclass

MasterClass is a virtual learning hub that connects learners with renowned experts across various fields. The platform features diverse classes taught by leaders in their respective industries, such as Alicia Keys on songwriting, Bill Nye on science, and former President Bill Clinton on inclusive leadership. Access to this wealth of knowledge starts at a monthly subscription price of $15.

Launched in 2015 with an initial seed investment of $4.5 million, MasterClass has secured an additional $1.9 million across two seed funding rounds. The platform expanded in 2017, adding twelve new classes and enlisting three new instructors. However, in June 2022, the company downsized its workforce by 20%, attributing the decision to the challenging macroeconomic conditions at the time.

3. Noom

The Noom app is subscription-based and tracks a user's food intake and exercise routine. The business is renowned for emphasizing mental health and behavior modification. The app was launched eight years after friends Artem Petakov and Saeju Jeong formed it in 2008. 2019 saw free one-year access to Noom for people using the diabetes medicine Saxenda, thanks to a collaboration with Novo Nordisk. Noom made $400 million in revenue in 2020. According to the company, 2,700 of its 3,000 employees are coaches as of April 2021.

4. Billie

Founded in 2017 and based in New York, Billie is a wellness firm that sells body care items and shaving tools. Billie is dedicated to creating goods designed to give women daily self-care from head to toe. Billie believes that women shouldn't be treated like second-class citizens when it comes to shaving and should be able to have a nice shave without paying extra, thus abolishing the Pink Tax. For less than $20, they sell items like body lotion, shaving cream, and razors.

5. Banza

Producing pasta products is the primary emphasis of Banza's food manufacturing business. One of its initial offerings is a pasta constructed from chickpeas. The company's goal is to increase the accessibility of wholesome meals. Eight thousand retailers carry its products, including Whole Foods, Kroger, and Target. Banza has received support from the New York Times, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, Good Morning America, Today, and TIME Magazine, where it was recognized as one of the 25 Best Inventions of the Year. Detroit, Michigan, is home to Banza's headquarters, which was established in 2014.

6. Hued

Frustration with the lack of access and opportunities for black and Latinx communities moved Kimberly Wilson, a senior editor at Essence Magazine, to establish Hued in 2018. It is a platform that links patients with various healthcare providers, broadening the patient-doctor relationship. Its primary goals are to leverage data, access, and education to improve the quality of care provided to black and Latinx communities. By 2023, the community-focused digital curriculum will educate and train 50,000 medical professionals.

7. Infinite Objects

In 2018, Joe Saavedra founded this business to create web3 connections for digital material supported by blockchain assets and tangible collectibles called Video Prints. It Prints Video so it may be enjoyed outside the web and apps in the form of lovely, permanently treated, unchangeable design objects, ranging from intimate moments to art, entertainment, sports, and NFTs.

8. Daily Harvest

First launched in 2015, healthy frozen foods can be ordered through Daily Harvest. This customer-focused platform offers subscription-based food delivery services. It provides nutritionist-created cuisine and drinks, such as smoothies, soups, bowls, lattes, and breakfast selections. The company uses a forward-thinking supply chain and data science to co-create food with its consumers. It also uses robust technology and direct-to-farmer ties to deliver food to the market in a highly customized and quick way.

9. Clubhouse

Users of the audio-based social app Clubhouse can participate in group discussions. It bills itself as a place where users may go online at any time to communicate with the people they follow or to stop by and listen to what others are talking about. It is designed to be a casual, drop-in audio conversation space for friends and other fascinating individuals worldwide. Clubhouse, founded in 2020 and gained enormous popularity in 2021, is backed by 16 investors and has raised $110 million in capital.

10. Ours

OURS describes itself as “modern” couples and premarital therapy. It provides content-based sessions that are hosted by live, virtual counseling sessions. In a release announcing her investment, Williams remarked that relationships, which she dramatically emphasizes in her personal life, are the most significant component in determining our general health and well-being.

11. Lolli

Leading rewards provider Lolli offers customers free cash and bitcoin incentives for over 25,000+ high-end online and in-store retailers, including Microsoft, Adidas, Ulta, Kroger, and more. The company was established in 2018 to increase Bitcoin's accessibility for everyone. Retailers pay Lolli to drive purchases.

Lolli divides that revenue with users by depositing rewards in the form of cash or bitcoin into their wallets on Lolli.com. More than $20 million has been raised for Lolli, and Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of Williams, has invested in the company through his venture fund, 776.

12. Impossible Foods

The straightforward query that led to the founding of Impossible Foods, a business that creates plant-based meat alternatives, was, “What makes meat taste like meat?” The Impossible Burger, the company's flagship offering, was introduced in July 2016 as a plant-based substitute for beef burgers. Patrick O. Brown founded it in 2011, and via investigation, they could identify the precise components that would mimic eating meat without really consuming it.

The business has raised $1.3 billion in capital throughout 12 rounds. The company raised an additional $200 million in August 2020 through an internal fundraising round headed by current investor Coatue.

Source: (Serena Ventures).