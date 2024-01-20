What 25 Notorious Serial Killers Requested for Their Last Meal

In a solemn tradition that underscores the finality of their fate, death row inmates are often granted the privilege of choosing a special meal before their execution. These last meal requests provide a compelling glimpse into the personal tastes and final desires of those about to face the end.

From extravagant dishes like lobster tails to simple comforts like ice cream, or even just antacid tablets, the variety is as intriguing as it is poignant. Interestingly, many inmates opt to forgo this final meal, a decision that speaks volumes about the daunting prospect of facing one's mortality.

1. Aileen Wuornos

Aileen Wuornos is another nasty serial killer who declined a special meal. She was executed by lethal injection in a Florida prison, but not before she bought and ate a hamburger and a few snacks from the commissary. She also had a cup of coffee before heading to her execution.

2. Gary Gilmore

Gary Gilmore isn’t quite as well-known as the other criminals on this list, but still worth noting. After murdering two people in Utah, he demanded his execution. For his final dinner, he had a baked potato, a burger, and hard-boiled eggs. He also had coffee and a few shots of (contraband) Jack Daniel’s.

3. Adolf Eichmann

Adolf Eichmann was a special kind of evil. He was executed by hanging for his crimes during the holocaust and WWII, which were atrocious. Eichmann also declined a special meal but did ask for a bottle of Carmel red wine, which he drank half of with typical prison cheese, bread, olives, and tea.

4. Delbert Teague Junior

Delbert Teague Jr. was convicted of capital murder and kidnapping. His final meal was a standard cheeseburger, which he made a show of refusing to eat before his execution. However, he gave in and ate the burger after being scolded by his mother for rejecting it.

5. Marion Albert Pruett

Marion Albert Pruett was another American serial killer who went on a relentless murder spree. He was executed by lethal injection in Arkansas and had a massive last meal. He stated he wanted a roast duck but opted for a bunch of fast food and fried food, including Pizza Hut stuffed-crust pizza, Burger King Whoppers, fries, Pepsi, fried eggplant, fried squash, pecan pie, and more.

6. Peter Kürten

A horrific human being, Peter Kürten’s death penalty was carried out in Germany in 1931. He requested a Wiener schnitzel, a serving of fried potatoes, and a bottle of white wine. After finishing it, he asked for seconds, and the prison obliged.

7. Timothy McVeigh

Timothy McVeigh was a domestic terrorist and infamous mass murderer who received capital punishment from a federal court. He died by lethal injection in 2001 and consumed two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream beforehand.

8. John Wayne Gacy

John Wayne Gacy is one of America’s most infamous and disgusting serial murderers. He took the lives of at least 33 boys and young men in the Chicago area. His last meal mostly consisted of fried food, as he requested a dozen fried shrimp, French fries, and a bucket of KFC fried chicken. Plus, he got a whole pack of fresh strawberries and a single bottle of Diet Coke.

9. Ted Bundy

Most people in the U.S. are familiar with the heinous crimes committed by Ted Bundy. He was executed by electrocution in Florida and declined a special last meal. So, he was given the standard last meal, a medium-rare steak, over easy eggs, hash browns, toast, milk, coffee, juice, butter, and jelly, none of which he ate.

10. David Edwin Mason

This serial killer was convicted of murdering at least four elderly citizens and possibly one of his lovers. Interestingly, he declined a last meal but did request a glass of ice water, which he drank shortly before his execution. He was described as very quiet and stoic before his death.

11. Karla Faye Tucker

Karla Faye Tucker murdered two people with a pickaxe while robbing their home. She was the first woman executed in the U.S. since 1984, receiving a lethal injection in 1998. Her final meal was healthy and included a single banana, peach, and salad with either Italian or ranch dressing.

12. Victor Feguer

One of the strangest final meals was requested by the murderer Victor Feguer, and he was the last federal inmate to be executed and the last person ever to be executed in Iowa. All he asked for was a single olive with the pit still inside.

13. Gary Carl Simmons Jr.

Gary Carl Simmons Jr. was a foul human who kidnapped, tortured, violated, dismembered, and murdered a man in Utah. He requested two kinds of pizza, 10 packs of parmesan cheese, 10 packs of ranch dressing, Doritos, nacho cheese, jalapenos, strawberry shakes, Cherry Cokes, McDonald’s fries, and two pints of strawberry ice cream, totaling over 29,000 calories.

14. Robert Alton Harris

The notorious murderer Robert Alton Harris was executed in a gas chamber in 1992. For his last meal, he requested KFC chicken, Domino’s pizza, ice cream, jellybeans, and Pepsi. However, he was given Tombstone pizzas.

15. Bruno Richard Hauptmann

Hauptmann was responsible for the Lindbergh kidnapping and murder and was electrocuted in 1936 in New Jersey. His unique last meal consisted of celery, green olives, roast chicken, peas, cherries, a slice of white cake, and French fries.

16. Velma Barfield

Velma Barfield was a serial killer convicted of a single murder but confessed to at least six. Barfield was the first U.S. woman executed after 1976, when capital punishment resumed in the country. She did not request a special meal but ate Cheez Doodles and a can of Coke before her death.

17. Lawrence Russell Brewer

Lawrence Russell Brewer asked for one of the most extravagant last meals of all time. He requested chicken fried steaks, gravy, bacon cheeseburgers, an omelet, fried okra, fajitas, a Meat Lovers pizza, root beer, vanilla ice cream, and peanut butter fudge. When it arrived, he refused to eat it, saying that he was “not hungry.” After this, Texas stopped granting last-meal requests to death row inmates.

18. Douglas Franklin Wright

The infamous Douglas Franklin Wright was a brutal serial killer who died by lethal injection in an Oregon prison in 1996. He murdered at least seven people before he was caught. His last meal was simple, consisting of a single honey bun pastry.

19. Hastings Arthur Wise

Hastings Arthur Wise was a mass murderer who murdered four of his former coworkers in South Carolina. He died by lethal injection, but not before eating a boiled lobster tail, French fries, coleslaw, banana pudding, and a glass of milk.

20. Kenneth Dewayne Williams

Kenneth Dewayne Williams is one of the more recent executions on this list, dying by lethal injection in 2017. His last meal featured fried chicken, sweet rice, BBQ pinto beans, bread, a peanut butter cookie, and a cinnamon roll.

21. William Paul Thompson

William Paul Thompson was a serial murderer who terrorized Nevada before he was caught. His simple but large final meal included four double bacon cheeseburgers, French fries, and a large Coca-Cola, which he finished before dying by lethal injection.

22. Joseph Taborsky

Joseph Taborsky was a convicted murderer who went on a cruel murder spree in Connecticut. He clearly had a sweet tooth, as his final meal was a large banana split, a glass of cherry soda, and a cup of coffee with cream and sugar.

23. Carlton Michael Gary

Carlton Michael Gary was also a recently executed serial killer. He died by lethal injection in 2018 in Georgia. He declined a special meal and instead ate the default prison meal, which was a hamburger, a hot dog, coleslaw, a grape beverage, and a side of white beans.

24. Gerald Eugene Stano

Gerald Eugene Stano, a serial murderer convicted and executed in Florida in 1998, asked for a lavish and specific meal. He ate a Delmonico steak, a baked potato with sour cream and bacon bits, a tossed salad with Roquefort dressing, lima beans, mint chocolate-chip ice cream, and a large bottle of Pepsi.

25. Sean Richard Sellers

Sean Richard Sellers was a serial killer from Oklahoma. He died by lethal injection in 1999 following his interesting final meal. The special dinner consisted of egg rolls, fried shrimp, and sweet-and-sour shrimp.