Fight Inflation with Series I Bonds

Although stocks have rallied over the past weeks, they are still down for the year. Bonds and gold have not been a refuge either. Investors fear rising inflation and a recession. Despite high job growth and record low unemployment, both are valid fears. Still, savers can fight inflation with US Government-issued Series I Savings Bonds.

I Bonds have a feature where part of their total interest rate is indexed to inflation. This variable interest rate is based upon the Consumer Price Index (CPI), so it goes up when prices rise.

Series I Bonds can be used as a low-risk investment because the principal is protected. And they're an excellent shield against inflation because the principal is protected. The pros of I Bonds outweigh the cons, increasing their appeal when inflation is high.

How to Buy I Bonds

Series I Bonds may be bought electronically or by paper. You can purchase electronic Series I Bonds directly from the US Treasury. A purchaser requires a Social Security Number (SSN) or Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) to open an account. In addition, paper Series I Bonds can be purchased with a federal tax refund.

Minimum and Maximum Purchase

A person pays the face value of a Series I Bond. The minimum purchase is $25 for the electronic I Bonds and $50 for the paper I Bonds. Electronic Series I Bonds come in any dollar amount, and it is possible to buy an I Bond for $25.23. Paper I Bonds are available only in $50, $100, $200, $500, and $1,000 denominations.

The maximum investment amount is $10,000 per calendar year for electronic I Bonds and $5,000 for paper I Bonds. The limits are per SSN or the first person listed on the bond.

How Do Series I Bond Interest Rates Work?

Series I Bonds have two parts to their interest rate: fixed and inflation rates. They are added together to determine the composite rate, the interest rate savers earn.

The fixed rate is set when an investor buys the Series I Bond and does not change during the bond's 30-year life. The fixed rate is announced every six months on the first business days of May and November each year by the US Treasury and is valid for all Series I Bonds issued in the next six months.

The inflation rate changes every six months, on the first business days of May and November, and is set by the US Treasury. The rate is based on the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for all items. The inflation rate is for the next six months for all bonds issued.

The fixed rate has ranged between 0% and 3.6% since 1998. The inflation rate can be negative because of deflation and has ranged from (-2.78%) during the sub-prime mortgage crisis to a high of 4.81% today. Thus, the composite rate can be lower than the fixed rate, but it is at least 0%.

Currently, the annual composite rate is between 9.62% for bonds bought when the fixed rate was 0%, and 13%+ for bonds bought when the fixed rate was 3.6%. Imagine getting more than 10% on a savings account. The US Treasury site has a table of composite rates sorted by when a saver bought the Series I bond.

The interest is compounded semi-annually, meaning it is paid and added to the principal every six months. Interest is earned on the updated principal amount. The maturity for I Bonds is 30 years; thus, they will pay interest for 30 years or until you cash them out, whichever comes first.

Pros of Series I Bonds

The most attractive part about Series I Bonds is that the US Government guarantees them. They are like a no-risk investment because the US Government has never missed paying interest on its savings bonds and returning the principal.

Next, Series I Bonds are inflation-protected; if inflation rises further, the variable rate resets higher. Consequently, if inflation reaches double-digits, as some people fear might happen later this year, the composite interest rate earned on Series I Bonds will be double-digit, too, depending on the fixed rate.

Another pro is the interest earned on Series I Bonds is tax-deferred at the federal level until they are redeemed. Furthermore, if Series I Bonds are used for educational purposes, the tax on interest is waived by the US Government. However, this benefit has income limitations.

The sweetener is that interest earned from Series I Bonds is not taxable by states or municipalities. The combination of inflation protection and tax benefits makes Series I Bonds an excellent investment for those in higher-tax states and cities.

Cons of Series I Bonds

Series I Bonds cannot be cashed for the first 12 months. The minimum holding period is one year before the US Treasury permits redemption but with a penalty. Hence, Series I Bonds are appropriate for longer-term holdings and not for a short-term emergency fund.

An investor who holds Series I Bonds for more than one year, but less than five years, pays a 3-month interest penalty. This is because they lose the last three months' interest when the Series I Bonds are redeemed. On the other hand, an investor holding Series I Bonds for more than five years pays no penalty.

Series I Bonds' interest rate is more complex to understand than high-yield savings accounts or CDs because the composite rate fluctuates depending on inflation and is set every six months.

Another con is the US Treasury does not mail a 1099-INT to owners. Owners must keep track of the amount of interest earned. The interest is deferred but taxable on federal taxes.

Final Thoughts

Series I Bonds have been a savings asset class for nearly 25 years. They were first issued in 1998 to allow Americans to save money with inflation protection. The pros of buying Series I Bonds outweigh the cons. Importantly, they are risk-free because the US government guarantees them. Next, investors' cash is protected from loss of buying power, making them a hedge against inflation. Finally, since states or cities cannot tax them, Series I Bonds are tax-advantaged.

Series I Bonds are an attractive way to save for large purchases over a more extended period, like a home. Additionally, the tax waiver feature for education makes them attractive to families with children attending college. If you have not considered Series I Bonds, now is the time to take a look at this unique asset class.

