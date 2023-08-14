Time-Tested TV: 15 Series That Have Kept Audiences Hooked for Years

Some series stand the test of time in a world where fads flicker and trends fade. Movie lovers in an online community who love a good TV show share some series that have entertained them for years. These 15 remarkable series are beacons of entertainment that defied time.

1- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 — Present)

Since 2005, this show presents five exuberant alcoholic narcissists who run a struggling South Philadelphia bar. All their endeavors are driven by motives as questionable as they are outrageous, from lust to lucre to fleeting fame. The most hilarious part is that the gang's schemes always fail.

This show is hilarious and thought-provoking, consistently delivering laughs and memorable moments. The cast's chemistry is unmatched, and each character is unique and lovable in their own way.

2- Grey's Anatomy (2005 — Present)

Grey's Anatomy has delivered a captivating tapestry of medical intrigue and romantic entanglements. The show is centered around the journey of Meredith Grey — an aspiring surgeon and daughter of the esteemed Dr. Ellis Grey. It's a melodrama that navigates personal and professional tribulations for Meredith and her colleagues at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Fans love the show for several reasons, and that it addresses intricate social issues makes it even more lovable. While not immune to imperfections, it consistently evokes a sense of realness that its dedicated audience loves.

3- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 — Present)

In the hallowed avenues of New York City, a cadre of unyielding detectives confronts the depths of heinous, sexually motivated offenses. These investigators display dogged determination and unrelenting pursuit. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is one of the best and most underrated shows on TV, according to a dedicated fanbase. It serves tough-as-nails detectives who make their hatred of child molesters well-known throughout the show. People just love it!

4- American Horror Story (2011 — Present)

Each thread of American Horror Story reveals new physical and psychological terror dimensions. This series' theme comprises a decomposing family, an asylum of madness, a coven of witches, and many other unsettling landscapes.

Viewers love the infidelity, insanity, discrimination, and darkness of human exploitation. Season by season, the series has carved a niche for those who await its sinister tales, even though some viewers don't appreciate it straying from its supernatural origins.

5- The Challenge (1998 — Present)

If you love fierce competition and drama, then The Challenge is the series for you. It proves irresistible and offers an engaging cast, exhilarating contests, and a good dose of drama. The Challenge is a TV series that gives reality and competition, creating a solid fandom worldwide.

6- RuPaul's Drag Race (2009 — Present)

RuPaul's Drag Race is an electrifying spectacle featuring the iconic RuPaul, celebrated as the planet's premier drag queen. RuPaul assumes the roles of host, mentor, and inspiration in this ultimate drag queen competition. RuPaul determines contestants' fates.

The stage is graced by the nation's most audacious, avant-garde, gifted, and glamorous drag queens, all vying for the coveted title and the radiant tiara. Top-tier models, designers, and American idols are all working together. Ultimately, one divinely talented drag queen will emerge as the next superstar of American drag royalty.

7- Survivor (2000 — Present)

Survivor whisks sixteen everyday Americans — split into two tribes that ultimately meld into one — to the forsaken Pulau Tiga island for an arduous 39-day ordeal. The contestants must master tribal existence but eventually learn to survive alone.

They are challenged to earn “luxuries” like barbecues, phone calls home, and immunity. After every three days, the vanquished must face the tribal council, and one of the children gets evicted. After day 39, the sole survivor emerges, clutching the coveted million-dollar prize.

8- Archer (2009 — 2023)

Archer is a tale of global turmoil metamorphosing into opportunities for an international spy agency's skilled operatives to entangle, undermine, and betray themselves. The epicenter of this chaos is Sterling Archer, the sophisticated spy codename “Duchess.”

Archer skillfully incorporates suggestive innuendos while maintaining its humor and ingenuity. It seamlessly integrates comedy, which harmonizes perfectly with the show's style. This show boasts elements that cater to a diverse range of preferences, bringing in adoration and criticism from its audience.

9- The Amazing Race (2001 — Present)

The Amazing Race features 12 two-player teams, each racing across the globe. The challenge: Avoid elimination at every checkpoint. As the stakes increase, alliances strain, and strategies unfold. The contestants range from married couples to father-son pairs and newly engaged sweethearts.

10- South Park (1997 — Present)

Four 10-year-old fourth-grade boys, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, go on absurd escapades that go from the cliche to the boundless. Their small mountain town becomes their playground for a range of misadventures. Faithful watchers say that Beyond the surface, South Park is a satirical reflection of Western society's facets — politics, media, youth culture, celebrities, the societal undercurrents of violence, and more.

11- Doctor Who (2005 — Present)

Join The Doctor, an enigmatic Time Lord from Gallifrey, as they voyage across time and space in the iconic TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension In Space). Alongside a diverse array of companions, witness the mesmerizing phenomenon of regeneration as The Doctor transforms into a new entity.

Each incarnation contributes a unique essence and delivers unforgettable episodes that serve brilliance and intrigue. The format and premise of the show remain its key strength. He can literally go anywhere and do anything. Most shows face multiple constraints, but that isn't the case here. The possibilities are endless.

12- Big Brother (2000 — Present)

Adapted from the Dutch sensation, this reality show involves thirteen young adults carrying on with everyday activities in a social experiment. Every room is rigged with cameras, and the public watches as they face nerve-wracking physical feats, mind-bending challenges, and formidable quizzes, all for a shot at the grand prize of $500,000. Over time, alliances crumble, and secrets surface.

The show features twelve evictions emerging, a fierce showdown where camaraderie turns into a competition, and these strangers metamorphose into rivals. Trust is a gamble, and victory demands more than survival — it demands strategy.

13- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000 — Present)

Larry David, the mastermind behind Seinfeld, retakes the spotlight, playing a comically exaggerated version of himself. The chaos ensues when Larry's seemingly perfect life collides with his signature blend of awkwardness. This offbeat comedy paints a brutally honest portrait of his existence, leaving no self-deprecating stone unturned. Expect a rollercoaster of misanthropy and biting sarcasm.

Some Larry David fans say it is the best comedy after Seinfeld.

14- Coronation Street (1960 — Present)

For more than sixty years, this show has shown real life while surprising viewers with unexpected moments. Coronation Street transports viewers to a pretend neighborhood in Manchester, England. This long-lasting British soap opera tells the stories of the people who live on Coronation Street.

Throughout the years, the show has dealt with different problems, from family fights to changes in society. It reflects real-life situations, making it easy to understand and interesting for all ages.

15- The Simpsons (1989 — Present)

This one needs no introduction, having firmly established itself as a cultural phenomenon. This animated sitcom follows the lives of the Simpson family — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie — residents of the mysterious Springfield.

The show's creators have ingeniously kept up with cultural references, adapting the humor to stay relevant across decades. The Simpson family's misadventures often serve as a humorous reflection of modern society. Even now, it remains a beloved series that entertains and resonates with audiences of all ages.

Source: (Reddit).