Seriously Messed up Christmas Specials to Stream Right Now

Christmas is a time for celebration. A time for whimsy and cheer. It's also a time for holiday specials galore, with almost every TV program offering some kind of Christmas-themed episode for everyone in the family to enjoy. While we always advocate spending time with those closest to you watching family-friendly TV shows, there's no denying that watching so much holiday cheer on TV can get somewhat old.

Luckily, plenty of TV shows boast fresh, alternative takes on the holiday, portraying it in a less-than-wholesome manner compared to seasonal specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

With Christmas only a few short weeks away, check out some of the messed up Christmas specials to add to a holiday watchlist this coming winter.

Family Guy—“Road to the North Pole” (Season 9, Episode 7)

With how popular Family Guy‘s “Road to…” sub-series has gotten over the years, it seemed only a matter of time before Family Guy gave it a holiday-themed flair, which finally came with the 2010s' supremely entertaining, incredibly dark “Road to the North Pole.”

The episode begins with Stewie—upset that he could not sit on Santa’s lap at the mall—planning to venture north with Brian to kill St. Nick as revenge for this perceived injustice. Upon their arrival to the North Pole, they discover an overworked, burnt-out Santa unable to deliver presents, with Brian and Stewie opting to fill in for him on Christmas Day.

Praised upon its release (earning Emmy nominations for Outstanding Music Composition and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics), “Road to the North Pole” offered a creative take on Christmas, serving as a fun (if often grim) adventure for Brian and Stewie, and a sharp critique of how commercial Christmas has become in recent years. It’s funny, poignant, and sends an intelligent message urging viewers to reconsider their own needs when it comes to Christmas, rather than engaging in the selfish “I want this, I want that” mentality so many people have adopted over the years.

American Dad—“For Whom the Sleigh Bell Tolls” (Season 6, Episode 8)

American Dad may not measure up to the same popularity as Family Guy, but episodes like “For Whom for the Sleigh Bell Tolls” set it apart as one of the most underrated comedy series still in syndication today.

After Stan gifts Steve a gun for Christmas, they end up in hot water when they seemingly murder a mall Santa. Covering up the whole affair, the Smiths soon learn that in actuality, they killed the real Santa, who has since been revived by his elves and is now out for revenge against the family.

The only entry on this list to feature a full-on battle between a family and an army of elves atop a snowy mountain as heavy metal plays in the background, “For Whom the Sleigh Bell Tolls” is American Dad at its best. Even if the jokes don’t win viewers over, the over-the-top action and parodic horror movie references (complete with Santa sending threatening notes to the Smiths in a direct spoof of I Know What You Did Last Summer) make it an entertaining genre episode perfect for almost everyone—as long as they’re not too squeamish when it comes to elf cartoon violence, that is.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia—“A Very Sunny Christmas” (Season 6, Episode 13)

As Christmas Day approaches, the gang prepare to celebrate the holiday in their own way, including sharing stories of their own childhood Christmas traditions (Dennis and his family breaking into people’s houses and stealing their presents, Charlie being visited by multiple Santas who spend a suspicious amount of time with his mom, and so on).

As anyone might’ve guessed, there’s a ton of twisted holiday hijinks in It’s Always Sunny’s version of a Christmas special, full of repressed childhood memories, stolen gifts, a fight with a mall Santa, and even a stop-motion sequence parodying the animated holiday movies of Rankin/Bass (Rudolph, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town).

It’s funny, screwed-up, and presents a far different kind of Christmas celebration than the type seen on Friends, Modern Family, or even The Simpsons. For anyone interested in dark comedy, it doesn’t get any darker than this.

South Park—”Woodland Critter Christmas” (Season 8, Episode 14)

Perhaps the bleakest special on this list, “Woodland Critter Christmas” may also be one of the strangest 30 minutes a viewer can spend watching a TV show. Even by South Park standards, it’s uncomfortable to sit through.

A parody of seasonal specials featuring whimsical animal characters, “Woodland Critter Christmas” begins with a jolly bunch of woodland animals preparing for an ideal Christmas celebration, along with the birth of their “savior” through a pregnant porcupine. Things soon take a rapid turn, though, when it’s revealed that the animals’ are a cult of Satanists, and that their “savior” is really the biblical Antichrist whose birth promises to bring about the apocalypse.

“Woodland Critter Christmas” may be the most intense, fever-dream episode of South Park there is, full of violent and disturbing scenes that’ll leave viewers' stomach in a knot. It’s dark, brutal, and one of the more envelope-pushing South Park episodes out there, making pretty much every other special on this list seem as light in tone and subject matter as The Santa Clause by comparison. Of all the messed up Christmas specials, this one might be the craziest.

Rick and Morty—“Rattlestar Ricklactica” (Season 4, Episode 5)

As Christmas approaches, Rick and Morty become embroiled in the happenings of an alien world populated by hyper-intelligent snakes. Meanwhile, Jerry tries to prove he can do something right for a change by hanging Christmas lights, with Rick helping him out by giving him a pair of anti-gravity shoes to ensure he doesn’t end up hurting himself.

The premise may sound weak, but Rick and Morty has always thrived on taking what might otherwise be a simple, uneventful plot and developing it to fullest (such as the inclusion of “snake jazz” in this episode). This cartoon zaniness gives Rick and Morty its comedic edge, making it an easy series to show year-round, full of sci-fi adventure and a hilarious sequence that sees opposing snake armies using time-travel to assassinate the snake planet's version of Hitler.

Tales From the Crypt—“And All Through the House” (Season 1, Episode 2)

All sorts of horror TV shows offer some goosebump-inducing spin on the holiday, with one of the most memorable coming from the cult-favorite HBO series, Tales from the Crypt.

Directed by notable Hollywood heavyweight filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, “And All Through the House” begins with a greedy wife murdering her husband as he sits reading in their living room. Trying to make the murder look like an accident, the woman remains unaware that an ax-wielding mental patient dressed as Santa is on the loose, putting her plans in jeopardy and endangering her and her young daughter’s life.

An early episode in Tales from the Crypt’s run, “And All Through the House,” remains a classic entry in the show's continuity. It’s relatively simple in its plot—a woman is trying to get away with murder, a man is trying to break into her house—but this simplicity makes it all the more suspenseful, distinguishing it as a fantastic horror story to watch during the holiday season.

The Twilight Zone—“The Night of the Meek” (Season 2, Episode 11)

One of the more upbeat Twilight Zone episodes there is (which, given the show’s penchant for depressing storylines, is saying something), “The Night of the Meek” is essentially Miracle on 34th Street and Disney’s The Santa Clause set within the series’ fabled “fifth dimension.”

Written by the show’s creator and narrator Rod Serling, “The Night of the Meek” follows alcoholic, down-and-out, recently fired mall Santa Henry Corwin, who wishes that—for just one day—“the meek inherit the earth.” Stumbling out of the bar he’s been kicked out of, Henry is surprised to find a burlap sack with a bottomless supply of Christmas presents, which he begins distributing out to everyone in his impoverished neighborhood.

In a few ways, it’s hard to see “The Night of the Meek” in the same framework as other Twilight Zone episodes. There’s no dark irony, no twist ending that turns an otherwise lighthearted story on its head. Sure, it starts off depressing enough, featuring alcoholics stumbling in alleyways and kids begging in the streets during the opening scene. But it ends on a high note that sees everyone able to celebrate a decent holiday in what is perhaps the most innocent and joyful Twilight Zone episode ever made.

Black Mirror—“White Christmas”

Has there ever been a particularly cheerful episode of Black Mirror? Since its debut in 2011, the show has been hailed as an updated successor to The Twilight Zone or The Outer Limits, blending science fiction with horror in an anthology format. However, whereas shows like The Twilight Zone had the occasional feel-good episode (like “The Night of the Meek”), Black Mirror is known for delivering far more cynical, downbeat stories, such as 2014’s “White Christmas.”

In a remote cabin on Christmas Day, two men trade stories about their individual pasts. The first man (Jon Hamm) talks about his time in an online group that helped men pick up women. The second (Rafe Spall) details the estranged relationship he had with a former girlfriend and the subsequent years he spent trying to find her and the baby he believed to be his.

Like every Black Mirror episode, “White Christmas” is depressing in pretty much every way from start to finish, including a haunting ending that will stay with you a while after viewing.

Futurama—“Xmas Story” (Season 2, Episode 4)

Given that it's set a thousand years in the future, Futurama has long been able to play around with traditional holidays as we know them today, giving them an added sci-fi twist. Hence Futurama’s version of Christmas became Xmas, wherein people decorate palm trees instead of pine trees for Christmas and a robotic Santa Claus (John Goodman) roams the world to murder anyone it perceives as being naughty (which, due to faulty programming, turns out to be everyone).

Amid this dark Christmas setting, Fry laments how much he misses the Christmas he knew in his time, not realizing that Leela—an orphan with no one to celebrate the holiday with—has far more reason to be feeling blue than he does. Trying to cheer her up, Fry goes shopping for the perfect holiday gift, stumbling across Xmas’s killer Santa.

It’s a silly, fresh spin on the Christmas we know and love, with the Terminator Santa being a genuinely clever take on the beloved Christmas figure. Not only that, but the episode features a touching lesson about the holiday: no matter how bad a person's Christmas situation is, there’s always someone whose situation is worse than their own. It’s a light, funny, entertaining episode that illustrates that a little empathy for others can go a long way, especially during the Christmas season.

Arrested Development—“Afternoon Delight” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Just as is the case for the other live-action sitcoms we’ve included on this list, Arrested Development’s Christmas episode isn’t really about a bunch of family members coming together and celebrating the holidays hand in hand. In true Arrested Development, it’s instead all about the Bluths being selfish people trying (and failing) to celebrate in the way that most benefits them (such as G.O.B. firing his employees when they say something negative about him during the annual roast).

It’s nearly Christmas, and the Bluths prepare for the annual office party. G.O.B., at this point president of the company, looks forward to the yearly toast the employees throw, not realizing he’s alienated the entire staff through his arrogant, condescending attitude. Meanwhile, Michael and Maeby try to spend time together after realizing they may be spending the holidays alone, and Buster gets distracted from his military duties by becoming obsessed with an arcade game.

As you might expect for a show as chaotic as Arrested Development, a lot is going on in this episode, with several overlapping storylines that build to an absurd ending. However, there’s still plenty of heart and two important lessons about the holiday in this episode: to appreciate what you have and never take it for granted (even if your family is as dysfunctional as the Bluths).

Mad Men—“Christmas Waltz” (Season 5, Episode 10)

Though not the darkest Christmas episode on this list, Mad Men‘s“Christmas Waltz” might just take the cake for the most stressful episode of the show there is. With characters racing against the clock to complete their workplace duties, it’s an ingenious entry in the Mad Men saga, featuring each character at the top of their game.

As the Christmas season rolls around, Harry tries to assist his old friend Paul in getting back on his feet. Facing tax issues, Lane struggles to collect the $8,000 necessary to keep him out of prison. And as Joan deals with her imminent divorce, she engages in a candid discussion about her past and future with Don.

The single reason to watch “Christmas Waltz” is the lengthy dialogue between Joan and Don, two opposites of the same coin with very different views on matrimony, office flirtations, and romance in general. It’s a sobering illustration of Don’s cynical mental outlook on life, indicative of the kind of man he is throughout the course of Mad Men.

Archer—“Lo Scandalo” (Season 3, Episode 8)

Combating a serious crisis in the Yuletide season, Malory enlists Archer and Lana’s help in disposing of a corpse belonging to the Italian prime minister.

There are many words one can use to describe Archer’s “Lo Scandalo” – gross, disgusting, hilarious, and off-putting all coming to mind. Handling its tasteless jokes with constant hilarity, Archer’s Christmas special is every bit the low-brow, dysfunctional, violent-filled holiday-themed episode viewers might expect to see from this fan-favorite FX adult animated series.

American Horror Story—“Unholy Night” (Season 2, Episode 8)

As one of the most disturbing series on FX, it shouldn’t be surprising that American Horror Story’s Christmas-themed episode is every bit as bleak and downbeat as everything else AHS-related.

Reeling from the death of an inmate, Dr. Arden schemes a way to keep the guilt-ridden Frank quiet. As Briarcliff prepares to celebrate Christmas, Sister Jude uses more violent means to banish the Devil from the possessed Sister Mary Eunice, who responds by recruiting a deranged Santa-obsessed serial killer to her side.

Stealing the entire episode as the embittered murderer Leigh Emerson, Ian McShane makes for an exciting addition to American Horror Story’s cast, maintaining some fantastic chemistry with Jessica Lange and Lily Rabe. As with most AHS episodes, it might be a bit too intense a watch for some, but longtime fans of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology won’t be disappointed. Talk about messed up Christmas specials!