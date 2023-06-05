12 Seriously Overrated Films the Internet Is Calling Out as Lame

A film enthusiast asked the internet a controversial question: what are the most overrated films of all time? You know the ones; everyone insists they're cinematic masterpieces, but you just don't get the hype. We compiled a list of the top 12 films these contrarian movie buffs think are all bark and no bite.

1. Avatar (2009)

A paraplegic marine is sent to a distant moon called Pandora, where he falls in love with a native woman and joins her people in a battle against humans who want to mine the planet for resources. One detractor of the beloved Avatar franchise points out that while the films have stunning visuals, the story is forgettable. The sequel to Avatar was almost a comedy in that there was no story, whereas the first one was incredibly simplistic.

It's unbelievable that both films were nominated for Best Picture. Best special effects or production design, sure, but best picture?

2. The Notebook (2004)

An elderly man reads a love story to a woman with Alzheimer's disease, recounting the story of a young couple who fell in love in the 1940s despite their differences. Nicholas Sparks has committed psychic damage to an entire generation of rom-com lovers.

Is The Notebook a sweet and endearing story? Yes. Is it the best romantic movie ever made? No. That's what makes it overrated — people treat this film like some high-end achievement in cinema when it's just a glorified cutesy story about a woman cheating on her husband.



3. Frozen (2013)

Two sisters, Anna and Elsa, must work together to save their kingdom from the eternal winter caused by Elsa's magical powers. This viewer accurately sums up my thoughts about it, “I like it, but it's kinda weird how it became like SUCH a phenomenon when there are so many other better similar Disney movies. It's like a 7/10, not a 10/10.”

Precisely. Let's not get ahead of ourselves here; it's not like it's Shrek, which absolutely deserves all the praise and hype the film has received over its life cycle.

4. The Irishman (2019)

An aging hitman reflects on his life of crime, including his involvement with the disappearance of union leader Jimmy Hoffa. I know it's heresy to criticize Martin Scorsese, but besides the achievement of successfully de-aging Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro and taking as long as humanly possible to tell a story, what does the movie have going for it?

You can't just slap a bunch of big names on a movie and insist it's good.

5. Joker (2019)

The origin story of the iconic Batman villain, following a failed comedian's descent into madness and violence in Gotham City. One spectator aptly describes my problem with Joker, “I feel like it could be fine without the Batman angle. Instead, it makes no sense with any version of the character and feels cheapened.”

Don't get me wrong, I had a good time watching it, and I'll see the second one, but it's by no means Best Picture material. If anything, all of this movie's redeeming qualities are rip-offs of two successful Scorsese movies.

6. Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk is the story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk during World War II, told from the perspectives of land, sea, and air. I'll admit it; I'm a Christopher Nolan fanboy — well, fangirl. However, this is, without a doubt, his worst movie, even over the monstrosity that was Tenet (I honestly don't know what any of the dialogue was because it's unintelligible).

Even though token war movies are usually pretty good just by virtue of being a war movie, I have only seen this film once and plan on never watching it again. Just because something is a true story doesn't mean the retelling of that story was a masterpiece.

7. The Big Lebowski (1998)

A slacker named “The Dude” gets caught up in a kidnapping plot after being mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. This is the most overrated movie of all time. “Well, that's just, like, your opinion, man” is the worst quote to ever come out of a movie. Even a self-avowed stoner doesn't understand why people think The Big Lebowski is anything to write home about.

8. Forrest Gump (1994)

The life story of a simple man named Forrest Gump, who experiences several major historical events while pursuing his love for a childhood friend. I couldn't have said it any better than this person, “Forrest Gump is just about a guy that does stuff throughout the second half of the 20th century in America. There is no way it should have won Best Picture, especially that year.”

It's an iconic film, but it's mostly boomer nostalgia bait.

9. Paranormal Activity Franchise (2007-2015)

A found footage horror film about a young couple who are haunted by a supernatural presence in their home. Why did the Paranormal Activity franchise have such a foothold over the horror genre in the early 2000s and 2010s? Something about found footage filming techniques makes everyone feel spooked, even if nothing remotely scary occurs during the entire franchise. You were all punked. These movies were lame, uneventful, and boring. Nevertheless, I couldn't stop watching them.

10. John Wick Franchise (2014-2023)

A retired hitman seeks revenge against the criminal underworld that killed his dog and stole his car, leading to a series of intense action sequences. John Wick is great in terms of stylized action and impressively choreographed fight scenes. It's gratuitous violence, which can be a fun and camp escape from reality.

My only contention is that it's not a movie with a plot, and its fanboys should acknowledge that. John Wick is good for what it is, but it's not a great film by normal standards. There also wasn't any need for the sequels in terms of the story, but if you understand what you're getting (stylized violence and nothing more), they can be fun movies to watch.

11. Dune (2021)

In a distant future, a noble family is entrusted with protecting the most valuable substance in the universe, leading to a struggle for power and control on the desert planet Arrakis. A viewer regards Dune as boring and pretentious.

While I never read the book, I was excited about the release of this film and felt underwhelmed when it was over. It seems like they could have done so much more with the story, and the casting of Timothée Chalamet feels wrong for Paul Atreides.

12. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

In a post-apocalyptic world, a woman rebels against a tyrannical leader and escapes across the desert with a group of female prisoners and a rogue warrior named Max. Visually, Mad Max was pretty and captivating, but it's over the top and feels like an endless 2-hour chase scene with nothing else going on. I don't understand why it's critically acclaimed.

