Families Embrace Set-Jetting as Cinematic Travel Trend Continues Strong

September saw Galactic Starcruiser Hotel closing its doors after just over a year. Despite this, set-jetting has taken hold as the big travel trend in 2023, so for those who missed out on Galactic Starcruiser, we explore 5 locations worldwide for families to get their movie travel fix.

Set-jetting is defined in the Dictionary as “the practice of visiting places used as locations in feature films”. Research states that movies inspire family travel by showcasing beautiful destinations, diverse cultures, and exciting adventures.

According to a recent study, 81% of traveling parents cited movies as the top resources that provide US families with travel inspiration. Movies significantly motivate families to embark on memorable journeys.

Movies Weave Magic Into Travel?

Movies showcase iconic landmarks and picturesque locations; when families see these locations on the big screen, they want to experience that moment in person.

For travelers wanting to set-jet and live big-screen moments, here are five locations packed with movie-inspired adventurers for film-loving families.

Play Piano in New York

New York is a significant movie lover's location. It is cited as a 2023‘ top ten cultural capital'. From following Kevin's footsteps and staying at the Plaza just like Home Alone to tapping a tune on the famous piano from Big in FAO Schwarz.

New York has many instantly recognizable locations, such as the Rockefeller Center, Central Park, and Times Square, which offer abundant family movie moments.

Look out for Rex at the Natural History Museum of Night at the Museum fame. The Penguins from Madagascar at Central Park Zoo or visit at Christmas to trace the steps of Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus.

“Be sure to visit the Empire State Building, where many movies have been filmed. Such as Sleepless in Seattle, King Kong, Superman, Elf, and Independence Day, to name a few,” says Alicia from Travels with the Crew.

Mix With Muggles in London

London is the home to many great movies, from historic favorites such as Oliver and Mary Poppins to Harry Potter, the third highest-grossing movie franchise of all time.

Visit Kings Cross Train Station for a photo opportunity at platform 9¾. Potter fans can also head to the heart of Soho and the House of Mina Lima; Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima created much of the movie artwork.

Why not visit the beloved friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington Bear? Travelers can explore Notting-hill Market, where Paddington whizzes down the high street after a pickpocket, or find one of the Paddington bear statues in Paddington Station or Leicester Square.

“Visitors are spoilt for choice in London with many filming locations, such as Harry Potter, Paddington, James Bond and Spider-Man. Exploring film spots can bring out the child and make travelers feel closer to the action,” said Donna Vallance, Editor of Likelovedo.com.

Let It Go in Norway

The award-winning movie Frozen is set in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle. However, the land is based on multiple locations in Norway.

Norway offers a rich and varied landscape with a culture of Vikings, trolls, and maidens turned into waterfalls intended to excite and engage. Visiting Norway between November and February also offers the chance to catch the Northern Lights.

Check out Stavanger for streets lined with wooden candy-colored houses and cafes. Or the UNESCO World Heritage Village of Olden which is split in half with an enormous waterfall.

“Though Frozen's scenery is based on the landscape of Norway in general, and not one spot in particular, the entire country has breathtaking scenery at every turn.” Said Mikkel Woodruff, Editor of Sometimes Sailing. She went on to say, “Whether viewing the fjords from the water or land, visitors will be amazed at Norway's beauty.”

Go Forward Bravely in France

Disney fans will fall for the charm of France. Fans of Beauty and the Beast will enjoy visiting historic castles full of romance and magic, such as Chateau Saint Fargeau, with its village of winding streets, where visitors can stay in the former residence of Joan of Arc.

The hustle and bustle of Paris inspired by Ratatouille offers the perfect opportunity for families to try delicacies Chef Remy may have made.

To see the sights, follow in the steps of the Aristocats throughout the famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Sacré Coeur Basilica, and the streets of Paris.

Chris from Cruising for All suggests taking a river cruise down the Seine, “its the perfect way to take in the sights of Paris in luxury.”

Let The Force Be With You in Orlando

Despite the Galactic Starcruiser closing, Orlando offers set-jetting opportunities in abundance. Disney World and Universal have the movie themes sewn up with greats such as Frozen, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and Marvel Universe– the highest-ranking movie franchises ever.

The theme parks offer a perfect world version, with shiny streets and smiling faces. Movies are reenacted and celebrated. Travelers are invited to join the adventure, from themed hotels to food, cocktails, and rides. The Orlando-based theme parks are hard not to love.

Karen Beddow of Mini Travellers said, “Whether you are 6 or 60, set-jetters will spot scenes from favorite films all over the Orlando theme parks. Why not recreate movie scenes and take pictures to share with friends.”

The World Is Your Movie

Many families have a favorite movie; these link to memories of times and places. Linking films and travel inspiration creates an excellent foundation for family vacation planning. Giving family travel another depth makes lasting memories and links fantasy to reality.