Set Sail in Style: Ride The Waves of The New Gold Rush

Two significant smaller luxury cruise ships launched over the summer – Silversea's newest ship, Silver Nova, and Explorer Journeys' Explora I. Twenty-nine new ships are scheduled to set sail between 2023 and 2028.

Experts say smaller luxury ships – anywhere from 100 passenger yacht-like vessels to just under 1000 passengers – make up half of the new vessels, and appear ready to replace the suite class on larger cruise lines.

More and more people are choosing to travel in style and opt for the suite class options such as Yacht Club on MSC and Royal Suite Class on Royal Caribbean.

However, this ship-within-a-ship experience comes with a hefty price tag, and with spaces limited, they book up quickly.

Luxury Cruising is the New Suite Class Trend

It's a common misconception that smaller luxury cruise ships come at a more significant price point.

Yes, some itineraries are more costly. But careful cruisers can often access similar, if not less expensive, fares on smaller luxury vessels.

Oxford Economics describes luxury cruising as “The New Gold Rush,” growing three times faster than the rest of the luxury travel industry.

The figures explain why: a seven-night Caribbean cruise-only fare in February 2025 in a Grand Suite on Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas costs $10,400. In contrast, a suite on the Silversea Silver Moon costs $9,125 for a 10-day Caribbean itinerary.

Grant Seuren, Director of Sail Croatia, points out, “We are seeing really strong sales in the small ship luxury cruising market. This sector of the industry continues to perform strongly, and that is particularly true in Croatia. On a cruise like ours, the itinerary is carefully curated to ensure guests see the best the destination offers.”

“For many of our guests, it is a very affordable way to travel in luxury and style, and we know from experience that once people visit, they inevitably return.”

Premium Suite Class vs. Luxury Ship

A suite on a premium cruise line offers extensive facilities on the largest ships in the world, with the added luxury of top-class experiences. Wonder of the Seas offers all the fun attractions onboard and a dedicated suite section.

These mega ships with a suite class provide an elevated suite experience with extras, such as a butler, priority dining, a suite lounge, and alcoholic drinks.

The Luxury Travel Market Report from Grand View Research highlights the key factors driving the luxury travel market growth, including higher spending by elite travelers looking to visit largely unexplored destinations and gain new experiences. Luxury cruise ships are known for offering the highest standards, opulent design, first-class service, and amenities.

The smaller luxury cruise lines offer a more intimate experience, often carrying an average of 600 guests instead of the many thousands of passengers on large cruise ships.

Live a Life of Luxury

Do the extras included in a luxury cruise fare give small cruise ships an advantage? The Cruise Industry News 2023 Luxury Report projects the luxury cruise market will carry just over 1 million guests this year. That's up from more than 600,000 cruisers in 2019. And it could reach 1.5 million passengers by 2030.

Those opting for luxury cruises can expect more for their cruise fare, including all-suite ships, concierge service, gourmet dining, and beverages, which often include alcoholic drinks.

“Once I experienced a luxury small ship cruise, there was no going back to bigger cruise lines. The smaller ships can port away from the big tourist destinations, allowing for more excursions that focus on the local culture. And the exceptional service is second to none,” explains travel writer Casandra Karpiak.

What Gives a Premium Cruise The Edge?

Large sports areas and facilities such as surf simulators and skydiving are essential for some travelers, which gives an edge to premium cruise lines such as Celebrity, Royal Caribbean International, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Their ships are huge and bustling, with many offering a suite area retreat with upscale service, dedicated sun decks, and dining options.

“We have always loved cruising in suite class on some of the bigger cruise ships; it's an exceptional experience, and the kids still get all the action,” says travel and cruise writer Donna Vallance.

She continues, “The large cruise ships have so much entertainment, but stepping into the suite lounge is a relaxing end to your day. However, now we are traveling on our own, luxury cruise lines are a great option for a more intimate cruise experience with all of the added extras.”

The Premium or Luxury Debate

Kieren Eccles Miller, a UK travel agent specializing in cruises, says, “The value of deciding between a large and small ship can be challenging. Smaller ships are more intimate, offer better one-to-one service, and can get into ports and destinations that larger ships can't get into.

“However, booking onto a larger ship gives you more choice for added facilities, dining options, entertainment, and ship features.”

What's clear is that there is a luxury cruise experience for everyone, and it's here to stay.

Whether it's a pumped-up, mega-class ship or a luxury suite cruise, travelers have more options than ever. This choice will only grow as more passengers book small luxury cruises.

This article was produced by Cruising For All and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.