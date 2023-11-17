Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ Series Continues the Story of a Foul-Mouthed Teddy Bear

Seth MacFarlane's Ted event series continues the story of the foul-mouthed teddy bear featured in the movies Ted and Ted 2. MacFarlane again voices Ted in the Peacock prequel series also starring Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Max Burkholder, and Giorgia Whigham.

The official description of Ted reads, “In this prequel to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

“The only thing that makes [being 16] tolerable is going through it with a friend,” said co-showrunners, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, “even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.”

Fans of '90s Nostalgia Will Want to Give Ted a Warm Hug

In addition to providing Ted's voice, MacFarlane serves as director and executive produces with Corrigan and Walsh. As reported by Deadline, the three released a joint statement about the event series. It reads:

“Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the 1920s, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the '50s, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation’s unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you Ted. “Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the '90s but is based on the timeless truth that being 16 s—s. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the '90s and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring).”

Ted premieres on January 11, 2024 on Peacock.