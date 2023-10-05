Seven Amazing Hispanics Who Shaped The World in Incredible Ways

Despite being the first week of October, it's a little over halfway through Hispanic Heritage Month. In 2020, 62.1 million people identified as Hispanic or Latino – 18% of the US population, accounting for over half of all the population growth in the United States over the last decade.

When National Hispanic Heritage Week was christened in 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson noted that September 15 was a day of celebration for five South American countries. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all hold the 15th as the date of their independence. Mexico's day of independence is the 16th and neighboring Chile is the 18th.

President Ronald Regan expanded the week into a full month, but chose to leave the start date in mid-September to honor the historic dates.

In today's interconnected and diverse world, Hispanic Heritage Month provides an exceptional opportunity to honor the notable achievements and contributions of Hispanics and their indelible impact on the global stage.

From groundbreaking discoveries to influential contributions in the arts, sciences, politics and more, Hispanics played a critical role in shaping our world. These seven exceptional Hispanics have left an indelible mark on history, inspiring generations to come.

Gabriel García Márquez

As the pioneer of fantastic magical realism, Gabriel García Márquez spread Latin American literature to the farthest reaches of the globe. He was generous and devoted to his left-wing political beliefs, but above all, he was an undeniable literary genius and an integral part of the boom.

He was one of the fathers of the Latin American boom, formed by a group of unmatched authors who shared social gatherings, daily life, and even meals in Paris in the middle of the 20th century. His brilliance and lucidity, combined with a sarcastic vision of the reality that had surrounded him since he was a child in his native Aracataca, propelled him to this position.

Alongside Julio Cortázar, Mario Vargas Llosa, Carlos Fuentes, and Juan Goytisolo, Gabo, as he is affectionately known, partied and made do with scant resources. They all contributed a dimension to Latin American literature that was unthinkable at the time—men of capital letters.

Despite the fact that many experts contend that García Márquez had previously written books as brilliant or even more so, such as La Hojarasca, many still consider One Hundred Years of Solitude to be his greatest work.

But there's no denying that this masterpiece—Gabo referred to it as a 400-page vallenato in reference to the Caribbean musical genre that tells tales of deep Colombia—is the greatest example of the magical realism that has forever defined universal literature and the most widely read Latin American book of all time.

Belisario Betancur, a poet and one of Gabo's closest friends, noted that García Márquez “captured what in Latin America was the natural air that was breathed, the magical literature, all the legends and myths that had circulated since the time of the Colony in these lands.”

And that established the break between literature in Spanish from Spain and Latin American literature, according to Betancur, who governed in Colombia in 1982 when the writer received the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Colombian writer Plinio Apuleyo Mendoza, author of Aquellos años con Gabo, a book in which he recounts the adventures they lived together in Paris, Bogotá and Caracas, confirmed that his contribution to universal literature was enormous.

Luis Miramontes

Luis Ernesto Miramontes Cárdenas, a Chemistry student at UNAM, made a discovery that empowered women worldwide, aided governments in birth control, and contributed to family planning. He synthesized norethisterone, the active ingredient in the contraceptive pill used by millions of women almost everywhere in the world.

Around 70 years ago (October 15, 1951), when he was only 26 years old and studying postgraduate studies at UNAM, the Mexican researcher developed the first oral contraceptives, which contributed to a shift in the formation and social conception of sexuality in which the woman took control.

César Milstein

One of the scientific advancements that had the greatest impact on the creation of innovative medications was the discovery of monoclonal antibodies. These blood proteins are designed specifically to target a particular antigen, such as one found on cancer cells.

One of those responsible for this key discovery in modern medicine is Argentinian César Milstein.

Once an antibody is isolated, it can be copied in the lab – and used to treat countless more people suffering from cancer. Milstein's discoveries, along with his colleague George Köhler, significantly altered the way cancer is treated over the past 40 years.

Manuel Elkin Patarroyo

Malaria, also known as paludismo in Spanish, is a parasitic disease caused by a parasite of the genus Plasmodium that affects people and spreads to them through the bite of an Anopheles mosquito.

The disease affects roughly 500 million people annually and claims the lives of more than 1.5 million people each year. Known Spanish-Colombian researcher Manuel Elkin Patarroyo created the first malaria vaccine, SPf66, which interferes with the erythrocytic phase.

The vaccine is effective in between 30 and 60% of cases in South America, meaning approximately 100 million people were protected thanks to the vaccine.

Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was born on July 6, 1907, in Mexico. Her life was shaped by a terrible accident that left her with serious physical injuries, as well as by her passion for politics, life, art, and her country's traditions.

It was also marked by the tumultuous marriage she shared with the artist Diego Rivera. Her greatest accomplishment was becoming a feminist icon. She upheld women's roles in society and defied drawing conventions that dictated how women should be portrayed—usually as male figures.

Maria Angélica de Camargo

According to the World Health Organization, the dengue virus causes about 390 million infections each year and approximately 50% of the world's population is at risk of getting sick. Although there is no specific treatment, early virus detection and proper patient care significantly lower mortality.

Brasilian Maria Angélica de Camargo, a molecular biologist, researcher, and head of Research and Development at Wama Diagnóstica, made the decision to prioritize detection speed as much as possible in response to this issue.

She worked to develop a new rapid test focused on the detection of dengue, using a protein developed for this purpose. Thanks to this approach, Camargo was chosen by MIT Technology Review in Spanish as one of the winners of Innovators under 35 2019 Latin America.

Guillermo González Camarena

Perseverance and never-ending thirst for knowledge drove Guillermo González Camarena to build his first television camera using scrap radio parts in 1934. He was only 17 years old.

But his invention of the sequential field trichromatic system (STSC) was what really put him on the map. After building that first camera, González Camarena dreamed of television in color.

The first color television transmission in Mexico was made at the inventor's home in the Juárez neighborhood of the nation's capital in 1938, just four years after he tested the system he had created. The first person to see color television was his brother Jorge González Camarena.

His work to make it happen resulted in a patent in 1940 for the first color television system. Although rudimentary, his RGB system became the basis for all future iterations of color television. He would later develop clearer picture technology and a two-color television system that was adopted by NASA.

Recognizing Hispanic Legacy

The contributions of these seven Hispanic individuals to the world are powerful illustrations of what it means to embrace one's heritage and use it as a force for progress. Their extraordinary abilities, fortitude, and tenacity have left a lasting impression on the world and motivated countless others to follow in their footsteps.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.