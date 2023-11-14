Shakespeare Movies that Aren’t Shakespeare

When it comes to literary works on film, no one touches William Shakespeare. The 38 plays he wrote between 1589 and 1616, the year of his death, account for around 1220 big- and small-screen adaptations, an extraordinary number given that his closest rival, crime novelist Agatha Christie, can boast only 48 adaptations from some 74 novels, 24 plays, and over 160 short stories. Consider also that of those 1200-odd adaptations most derive from a select number of works, the greatest hits, as it were. Hamlets and Macbeths abound; Cymbelines and King Johns, not so much.

The majority of screen Shakespeare movies stick to the text. Some though play Shakespeare in disguise, telling outwardly original tales, usually set modern-day, often in an American high school, that owe their themes, plotlines, and characters to the Bard. The heaviness of the disguise varies – Gnomeo & Juliet rather gives the game away – and some pull off the trick more skillfully than others. But that so many of them work so well pays tribute to Shakespeare’s matchless genius and enduring relevance, undimmed even four centuries after he shuffled off his own mortal coil.

The following (in chronological order, and absent the really obvious ones) showcases a selection of the best Shakespeare movies that hide their roots in the Bard.

1. Love in a Wood – As You Like It (1915)

A contemporary set silent version of Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy starring Elizabeth Risdon as Rosalind and Gerald Ames as Orlando. Co-star Dolly Tree – a perfect name for this production – later swapped acting for costume design, creating outfits for screen legends Jean Harlow, Judy Garland, Rosalind Russell, and the incomparable Myrna Loy.

2. The Real Thing at Last – Macbeth (1916)

This pre-sound oddity, written by Peter Pan creator J.M. Barrie, draws on Macbeth to cast a satirical eye over the bloated U.S. entertainment industry. While staying somewhat true to the original plot, it diverges wildly in presenting two versions of every scene:

“In the British version, Lady Macbeth wiped a small amount of blood from her hands; in the American she had to wash away gallons of the stuff.

In the British, the witches danced around a small cauldron; in the American the witches became dancing beauties cavorting around a huge cauldron.

In the British, Macbeth and Macduff fought in a ditch; in the American, Macbeth falls to his death from a skyscraper.”

Not currently available to stream.

3. Daring Youth – The Taming of the Shrew (1924)

Inspired by rather than actively based on the play, Youth stars Bebe Daniels and Norman Kerry as a married couple chafing under a prenup agreement to see each other only three times a week.

4. A Double Life – Othello (1947)

In this superb noir melodrama from director George Cukor, Ronald Coleman stars as an actor cast as Shakespeare’s Moor whose life takes on terrifying aspects of the play, driving him to fits of jealous even murderous rage. Coleman won the only Oscar of his career for his performance.

5. Forbidden Planet – The Tempest (1956)

The Shakespeare movie that inspired Gene Roddenberry to create Star Trek, and introduced the world to Robby the Robot, never officially acknowledged its debt to Shakespeare – he doesn’t get a credit – but the parallels shine through. The planet Altair IV represents the play’s isolated island, while Walter Pidgeon’s inscrutable Dr. Morbius doubles for Prospero, his daughter Altaira (Anne Francis) for Miranda, Robby for Caliban, the invisible id Monster for Ariel, and stranded space traveler Commander John Adams (a pre-Naked Gun Leslie Nielsen) for Fernando. Even the dialogue smacks of The Bard:

Commander Adams: “Nice climate you have here. High in oxygen content.”

Robby the Robot: “I seldom use it myself, sir. It promotes rust.”

Or maybe not. A landmark of sci-fi cinema, stitched deeply into the fabric of pop culture, Forbidden Planet crops up everywhere from Dr. Who and the Discworld novels of Terry Pratchett, to TV’s Columbo, the Mass Effect video games, and the song lyrics of The Rocky Horror Show. Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin loves it so much that he commissioned robot prop house Fred Barton Productions to make a full-size Robby replica specially for him.

6. Throne of Blood (Japanese: 蜘蛛巣城) – Macbeth (1957)

Without doubt the greatest of all pseudo-Macbeths, and among the greatest of all big-screen Shakespeare movies regardless of setting or fidelity to the text. Kurosawa’s epic retelling, heavily influenced by Noh drama, takes some liberties, shifting the action from medieval Scotland to feudal Japan and drastically altering the ending. But in all other respects, it stays scrupulously faithful to the original, with samurai warrior Washizu (Toshiru Mifune) goaded into murdering his master and seizing the throne by his power-hungry wife Asaji (Isuzu Yamada).

7. Bhranti Bilas (Bengali: ভ্রান্তি বিলাস) – The Comedy of Errors (1963)

Relocating the action to contemporary India, director Manu Sen’s adaptation follows the fortunes of a Kolkata merchant and his servant on a trip to a nearby village for a business meeting. Much confusion – and comedy – ensue when locals mistake them for their own twin brothers. Directed by Manu Sen, and starring Uttam Kumar, Bhanu Bandopadhyay, Sabitri Chatterjee, and Sandhya Roy, the film borrows from an 1869 play by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, in turn based on The Comedy of Errors. Musical comedy remake Do Dooni Char appeared in 1968, followed by 1982’s non-musical comedy remake Angoor.

8. Chimes at Midnight – Various (1966)

Writer- producer-director Orson Welles knew his Shakespeare. He made his directorial debut with a version of Twelfth Night at the age of 17 and later produced a number of Broadway adaptations, including the legendary “Voodoo Macbeth” in 1936. Here, he weaves a clever pastiche from no fewer than five Shakespeare plays – Henry IV, Part 1; Henry IV, Part 2; Richard II; Henry V; and The Merry Wives of Windsor. Battling constant setbacks and sundry financial woes, Welles also found time to play the roguish Sir John Falstaff, his favorite role in a career rich with larger-than-life characters, not the least of them Orson Welles himself.

9. Johnny Hamlet! – Hamlet (1968)

A terrific Spaghetti Western version of Shakespeare’s longest play starring B-movie staple Chip Corman and faded Hollywood heartthrob Gilbert Roland, ex-husband of movie goddess Constance Bennett. Highlights include a group of traveling players performing Hamlet on the beach, and a climactic shoot-out mirroring the play’s corpse-strewn final act.

10. Ran (Japanese: 乱, lit. Chaos) – King Lear (1985)

Akira Kurosawa’s epic masterpiece transfers the action from 12th-century Britain to Sengoku-period Japan, replacing Lear with aging warlord Hidetora Ichimonji, whose fateful decision to divide his kingdom among his three sons brings tragedy and bloodshed. A feast for the eyes and ears (the score by Toru Takemitsu recalls the symphonies of Gustav Mahler), Ran fully justifies its place among the greatest Japanese movies ever made. Kurosawa’s magisterial direction gets full support from Takao Saito’s stunning cinematography and Emi Wada’s Oscar-winning costume designs. Tatsuya Nakadai dominates proceedings as Hidetora, and the sweeping battle scenes equal any in cinema history.

11. Hamlet Goes Business (Finnish: Hamlet liikemaailmassa) (1987)

Following his father’s death, Hamlet (Pirkka-Pekka Petelius) takes a seat on the board of the family’s wood-processing firm. Suspicions of foul play begin to fester when his devious uncle steers the company into the rubber duck business. A typically eccentric reinvention by Finnish indie auteur Aki Kaurismäki.

12. China Girl – Romeo and Juliet (1987)

Owing almost as much to West Side Story as it does to Romeo and Juliet (the musical was, of course, based on the play), Abel Ferrara’s dark romantic drama plays out against a backdrop of interracial gang warfare in 1980s Manhattan. Newcomers Richard Panebianco and Sari Chang excel as doomed lovers.

13. Men of Respect – Macbeth (1990)

John Turturro plays ambitious mob hitman Mike Battaglia in this admirable, if not entirely successful, bid to refashion the Scottish Play into a mafia crime drama. 1955’s Joe Macbeth had the same idea to a similarly unexceptional effect.

14. My Own Private Idaho – Henry IV Part 1 (1991)

Gus van Sant’s, taboo-busting road movie, a landmark of New Queer Cinema, stars Keanu Reeves as Mike and River Phoenix as Scott, a pair of young street hustlers who embark on a picaresque journey of discovery in search of Mike’s mother. While not immediately apparent, the plot echoes Prince Hal’s transformation from rake to ruler in Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, and Henry V.

15. The Lion King – Hamlet (1994)

Perhaps the best-known of all non-Shakespeare Shakespeare movies, Disney’s cartoon blockbuster borrows freely from the Prince of Denmark’s plot but passes on the soliloquies, poisoning, insanity, and suicide.

16. Tromeo and Juliet (1996)

A surprisingly sympathetic, darkly comic take on the original sporting all the Troma hallmarks: love and violence by the bucketload, plus the lasting image of Juliet (Jane Jenson) morphing into a hideous, remarkably well-endowed cow monster while tripping on love potion. Narrated by Motörhead lead singer Lemmy, it ends with a shot of Shakespeare laughing his head off, an entirely plausible scenario.

17. 10 Things I Hate About You – The Taming of the Shrew (1999)

A teen comedy-drama that wears its origins on its sleeve. Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a new student at Padua High, falls hard for sophomore beauty Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) but finds her overprotective dad (the ever-reliable Larry Miller) has some peculiarly strict rules for dating his daughters. To appease him, Cameron persuades school bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to date Bianca’s standoffish older sister Kat (Julia Stiles), with somewhat predictable results. A box-office hit on release and now a firm cult favorite, 10 Things marked breakout roles for Stiles and the late Heath Ledger. A 2009 TV adaptation, with Miller reprising his role, ran for 20 seasons.

18. Get Over It – A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2001)

A spirited if insubstantial rom-com, Get Over It gets by on an excellent cast, headed up by Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster, Melissa Sagemiller, Sisqó, Zoe Saldana, and Colin Hanks. No donkey head or a glimpse of Bottom, sadly, but a show-within-a-show production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream mirrors the rude mechanicals' rendition of Pyramus & Thisbe in the play and hammers the high concept home nicely.

19. O – Othello (2001)

Directed by Tim Blake Nelson, and starring Mekhi Phifer, Julia Stiles, and Josh Hartnett, O rejects the familiar rom-com approach to high school-set Shakespeare in favor of a straight-up drama that tackles the play’s central themes of race, jealousy, and betrayal head-on.

20. She's the Man – Twelfth Night (2006)

The Bard’s genius once again fuels a cult teen comedy, this one starring Amanda Bynes as high school soccer ace Viola Hastings resorting to man-drag to get a place on the boy's team when the girls get shut down. Bynes gives it her appealing all in the lead and there’s solid support from a young Channing Tatum and real-life socc… ahem, football hardman Vinnie Jones. “As Viola, Bynes is confident and charming,” wrote online critic Refinery29, “the kind of Jennifer Lawrence-like cool girl who would gladly hand you a tampon in the bathroom – as long as she’s not already using it to stop a nosebleed.”

21. Were the World Mine – A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2008)

Yet another high-school revamp, a musical boasting strong LGBTQ overtones and starring Tanner Cohen, Wendy Robie, Judy McLane, Zelda Williams, and Jill Larson. With lyrics lifted from the original text, the show-within-a-show is, again, a contemporary rendition of the play itself.

22. Frivolous Wife (Korean: 날나리 종부전) – The Taming of the Shrew (2008)

In a feminist twist on the famously misogynist play, headstrong rich girl Yeon-soo (Park Jung-ah) transforms herself into a proper young lady to win over her fiancé’s strait-laced family.

23. Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

This agreeable CG animated version recasts the star-crossed lovers as whimsical garden ornaments and (spoiler alert!) ends on a happy note. Markedly less stabby than the play, it still fully lives up to its amusing premise and puntastic title. Emily Blunt and James McAvoy shine in the leads and a winning score from exec producer Elton John doesn’t hurt. Proving that animated movies often make for strange bedfellows, the cast also features ex-WWF champ Hulk Hogan, C&W legend Dolly Parton, frazzled rocker Ozzy Osbourne, and British national treasure Sir Michael Caine.

Probably the most filmed of all Shakespeare plays, Romeo and Juliet appears in all manner of quasi-Shakespearean guises from Peter Ustinov’s Cold War stage parody Romanoff & Juliet (filmed in 1961) to High School Musical and beyond.

24. Strange Magic – A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2015)

A beautifully animated jukebox musical with trace elements of Shakespeare, Magic took shape as a fairytale for producer George Lucas’s pre-teen daughters. “Star Wars was for 12-year-old boys,” he revealed in a 2015 interview. “I figured I'd make one for 12-year-old girls.” Characters and plot owe little to the play, but the love-struck nymphs and mischievous fairies scream Shakespeare.

Lucas envisioned a Beatles-heavy soundtrack, but the rights proved prohibitively expensive. Instead, the songs, warbled with varying degrees of success by a voice cast including Evan Rachel Wood and Maya Rudolph, mix recent hits with golden oldies, the E.L.O title track well to the fore.