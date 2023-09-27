Shakira Faces New Tax-Evasion Charges in Spain

Spanish prosecutors charged Colombian singer Shakira with failing to pay $7.1 million in taxes on her 2018 earnings. Prosecutors allege that she used an offshore tax haven to avoid paying her tax bill. A notification was sent to the singer in Miami, where she lives.

According to an Associated Press report, Shakira will appear in a Barcelona court on November 20 for a separate case involving tax evasion and a dispute about where she lived between 2012 and 2014. In that case, prosecutors allege that Shakira owes $15.4 million in taxes. They point to the fact that Shakira purchased a home in Barcelona in 2012 and spent more than half of the 2012-2014 time period in Spain, so she, therefore, should have paid taxes in Spain. Shakira argues that her primary residence in that two-year period was the Bahamas.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “the singer's representatives previously maintained that she is ‘fully confident of her innocence' and says the case is ‘a total violation of her rights.' She insisted that she paid the tax authorities in the region of $18 million and currently has no outstanding debt.”

Shakira Called Out Prosecutors for Using a “Salacious Press Campaign” to “Sway People”

Shakira was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia. Known as the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira's top singles include “Whenever, Wherever,” “Underneath Your Clothes,” “Hips Don't Lie,” “La Tortura,” and “Can't Remember to Forget You.” Billboard reported this year that she is the best-selling female Latin artist in history. The three-time Grammy winner also appeared as a coach on two seasons of The Voice.

In 2011, Shakira became romantically involved with Spanish football player Gerard Piqué. The couple have two sons together and announced the end of their relationship 2022. Shakira cites her relationship with Piqué as a possible motive for Spanish prosecutors to come after her. The couple lived together in Barcelona until last year.

In an interview with Elle, Shakira says, “While Gerard and I were dating, I was on a world tour. I spent more than 240 days outside of Spain, so there was no way I qualified as a resident. The Spanish tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and started to salivate. It's clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what.” She refers to the case against her as a “salacious press campaign to try to sway people.”

Shakira has not yet made a public statement about the latest tax evasion allegations.