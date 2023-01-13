Shakira Disses Ex in New Song, Breaks YouTube Record in 24 Hours

Shakira released a song detailing her ex-partner's infidelity, and in less than 24 hours, it has garnered over 63 million views, making it the most-watched Latin song in that time frame.

The song titled “BZRP Music Session #53” is her second song about the breakup, the first being “Monotonia,” released three months ago, which was less venomous and more bluesy lyrically. “Monotonia” was also groundbreaking, being the biggest Spanish-language female solo debut on YouTube.

“Shakira || BZRP Music Sessions #53” debuts at #1 in 18 countries and charting in 33 total countries on Spotify.



🌎 Global: #1

🇦🇷 Argentina: #1

🇨🇴 Colombia: #1

🇲🇽 Mexico: #1

🇪🇸 Spain: #1

🇺🇸 US: #6

🇮🇹 Italy: #75

🇫🇷 France: #122

🇩🇪 Germany: #127

🇬🇧 UK: #178 pic.twitter.com/XPjLEbAyHz — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) January 13, 2023

“BZRP Music Session #53” sees the Colombian singer Shakira and the hit-making Argentinian DJ Bizarrap working together for the first time.

The Los Angeles Times tweeted an article: “Who is Bizarrap and why is Shakira trashing her ex with him?”

To which a fan responded:

A whole new world has opened up for Bizarrap, so when Shakira collaborates with you, bow your head down and say “Gracias Shakira”, thank you for changing my life.💗🙏🏽



Y'all always ready to throw her under the bus like she's some kind of local B lister.



She's literally GOD. pic.twitter.com/6LmtTFTKWE — Asandé (@kewchiy) January 13, 2023

Shakira and Piqué ended their 12-year relationship in 2022. They have two children, Sasha (seven) and Milan (nine).

The song is a brutal reflection on her relationship with Gerard Piqué who played for Barcelona, Manchester United and the Spanish national team.

“I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” she sings.

“You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo / You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.”

To which Casio tweeted, “Shakira, we may not be a Rolex, but clearly our customers are loyal to us.”

And, “In defense of our Casio watches, the battery lasts longer than Shakira and Piqué's relationship.”

Shakira also states: “A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” … “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you.”

She takes a jab at his IQ: “Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too.” The 45-year-old singer also claims he abandoned her during her run-in with the Spanish authority, facing income tax debts.

Wow. #Shakira went after #Pique for evading taxes. Can’t say I saw that in breakup song bingo. Here for the comeback single that’s already breaking records. pic.twitter.com/9xYttnD4Hz — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) January 13, 2023

A fan tweeted, “What a great time to be a Shakira stan.”

What great time to be a Shakira stan. Breaking global records 32 years into her career, breaking HER OWN global records she set in the first place in some cases. All the waiting we did was worth it mmmm pic.twitter.com/wA2ZtB929j — 𝑇𝑎𝑧𝑖𝑟𝑖 (@lallaziri) January 13, 2023

@lalioficial has this to say about fans criticizing Shakira concerning the song: “Since when is writing a song with spite, anger or heartbreak incorrect or put under the magnifying glass of a specific morality?”

“It's music chicks, and this has always been done. It seems that it attracts more attention if it is done by a woman and a number 1 like Shakira, right?”

Someone else pointed out that the pair were in separate relationships before dating. “In 2010, when Shakira began a relationship with Piqué, he was engaged to Núria Tomás (and Shakira was with Antonio de la Rúa). To date, no one has cared about Núria. Don't forget that, at the time, Shakira was also a Clara Chía.”

@_i_t_z said: “It is right. Think: If the person was unfaithful to their partner to be with you, what makes you think that they won't do the same to you later?”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.