Shaky Return for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ After Writers Walk

The Drew Barrymore Show has returned with new episodes now that the WGA strike ended, but it's not better than ever. The show's former writers — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe — were offered deals to return after the strike ended on September 27 but all three declined.

According to Variety, The Drew Barrymore Show could benefit from better writing, perhaps from writers like the trio that recently walked who seem to understand Barrymore's brand better than the new team. “It proved that it’s possible to run a show like this without any writers with experience on the show — just so long as you whittle away any connective tissue that makes an interview legible,” writes Daniel D'Addario for Variety. “And maybe include some long, wordless sequences of horseback riding for good measure.”

About the The Drew Barrymore Show season four premiere, D'Addario continues, “We were plopped into an episode-long interview at the home of country singer Shania Twain with Barrymore simply declaring, ‘All right, everybody, welcome to season four! Let’s go, girls!' The shout-out to Twain’s song ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' was at least the beginning of a hint of what was going on, but questions a gifted writer might have asked, and helped to answer, in buttressing material around the interview — why Shania Twain now, and what connection did Drew feel to her? — we were left to extrapolate from Barrymore’s demeanor and body language.”

Drew Barrymore Damaged Her Public Perception Last Month and Is Struggling to Reclaim Her Nice-Gal Image

Barrymore decided to resume her talk show while her three WGA writers were picketing, which created a backlash that resonated throughout the industry. “There's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay,” Barrymore said in an Instagram video. “I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's nothing I can do to make this okay for those it is not okay with. I fully accept that.”

Several days after making that statement, Barrymore reversed her decision. “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” wrote Barrymore in a statement posted to Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Although Barrymore saved face before filming resumed on The Drew Barrymore Show, the fact that her original trio of writers declined offers to return soured the season four premiere even though Barrymore made the right call. Variety‘s D'Addario writes, “There’s work that has to be done on Barrymore’s part — and it’s making amends to good writers however she can. Because it’s not at all clear this team can get the job done.”