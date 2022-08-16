Shark Tank Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Ask

Shark Tank combines reality show drama with one of my favorite topics, venture capital investing. It’s been a hit since launching in 2009 but is much more than just good entertainment.

For anyone living in a cave for the last thirteen years, Shark Tank features five billionaire investors who have created their own companies. Sharks include Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. The panel hears a pitch by an entrepreneur looking for business funding, and then each person decides if they want to invest in the company.

The VC concept is as old as business itself, but the Shark Tank show is actually a spin-off of a Japanese show called Tigers of Money and a later British version called Dragon’s Den.

While there’s plenty of scripted drama on Shark Tank, the show can be invaluable for real business owners. The questions on Shark Tank are questions venture capital analysts ask daily about the potential investments firms are considering in early-stage small businesses.

Even if you’re not looking for business funding, these Shark Tank questions will help you guide your business, stay competitive, and grow beyond your wildest dreams.

8 Shark Tank Questions to Ask Before Accepting an Offer

You may not be considering a business partner or angel investor, but they can provide a wealth of knowledge beyond money. Besides money for growth, a business investor brings word-of-mouth and a lot of skills to the table.

In fact, most Shark Tank entrepreneurs aren’t really in it for investment funding. Instead, the Sharks bring decades of business experience and connections to a business.

Before you bring on an advisor or business partner, you must understand what you need out of the relationship and how much it’s worth.

Why Do You Want This Investment?

Hint, the right answer here is not because you need the money. Money isn’t an end for a business, but a means for growth and development. So how can you use extra resources to grow your company?

Why Give Away Part of Your Company Right Now?

Why not wait until the company has grown more to sell a share for more money? Why is right now the best time for this growth?

Do You Want a Partner or the Cash?

Again, cash isn’t the right answer. This isn’t just when seeking an angel investor. When you bring someone into your business, ask yourself what they contribute. What is their value beyond just their money or their time.?

Can This Product Be Licensed?

Licensing your product or franchising the service can be a great way to grow sales while limiting your own risk.

Will You Accept a Royalty Instead of Giving Away Equity?

Royalty investments mean investors are paid out of future sales. Since a new business is much more likely to have sales than profits, it’s a less risky form of investment. For owners, it can be a good source of cash and investor skills without giving up an ownership share of profits.

Royalties usually only extend for a specific period or until investment dollars plus profit have been returned.

How Will You Use the Money to Grow Your Business?

A great question for any business owner is, how would you grow your business if money was not an issue? What would you do if you had unlimited resources to grow? Conversely, what would you do if you had no money with which to invest?

Has Anybody Else Offered You Money?

They may ask this on Shark Tank, but it’s not something you would answer directly in a venture capital deal. Instead, you might answer vaguely like, “I have been approached by a major [sector] company,” and provide some broad outline of the deal, but you wouldn’t want to give away all your information.

How Much Money do You Have, And What is Your Cash Burn Rate?

Investors want to make sure you aren’t running out of money before sales are enough to cover your expenses. This can be a great planning question as well. Cash burn is the amount of money you spend each month that isn’t covered by sales. How much of your cash are you burning through before you run out?

This list of Shark Tank questions may seem insurmountable, but wouldn’t it be easy to answer them now than wonder why your business isn’t growing as fast as it could be? In just a couple of weeks, you’ll be ready to answer any and every business startup question. You’ll have the confidence to start your business because you’ll know you’re ready for prime time.

