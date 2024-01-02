‘Sharknado’ Star Ian Ziering Fights Off Swarm of Minibike Riders in Hollywood

Beverly Hills 90210 and Sharknado actor Ian Ziering got out of his SUV and exchanged blows with several minibike riders on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year's Eve. Police are still investigating the incident, but list Ziering as the victim.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “The actor appears to shove a minibike rider on Hollywood Boulevard after numerous bikers zipped through a congested area near his SUV. Several other bikers quickly jump in to apparently attack Ziering, and the actor seems to knock one of them to the ground before being chased across the street by numerous helmet-wearing assailants.”

Ian Ziering is best known for playing Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fin Shepard in the Sharknado franchise. He plays the DC Comics character Blue Devil on Swamp Thing.

Ian Ziering's Daughter Sat in the Car While He Fought the Minibike Riders

The altercation between Ian Ziering and the minibike riders took place at the busy intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Ziering's 12-year-old daughter Mia was in the SUV when the fight broke out but did not suffer any injuries.

Ian Ziering posted on Instagram:

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on minibikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient. “I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences. “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy New Year.”

