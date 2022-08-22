Stephen King Wants Another Sharknado Movie, Director and Twitter React

World-renowned horror author Stephen King said today he wants another Sharknado movie.

I'd like another Sharknado movie. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2022

Whether or not you loved the movie, this is making quite the buzz around Twitter. Let's see how people are reacting to this. The director of the series said he's game for another installment in the series.

I'd like to direct another one too. The key to each #Sharknado is remixing our playground with a slightly different genre. Now you've challenged us, sounds like we may have to add a dash of horror to our next tornado full of sharks! — Anthony C. Ferrante (@acferrante) August 22, 2022

The producer of the series said he's ready for another movie if King himself writes the story.

Only if you write it. — David Michael Latt (@DavidMLatt) August 22, 2022

One supporter said Barknado is ready for casting.

am holding out for Barknadohttps://t.co/XN2wOK2rmJ — GoldenCSO (@GoldenCSO) August 22, 2022

Another fan said they need another installment to add to their marathon.

Yes please! Our annual Sharknado marathon day is getting to easy – we are just used to it by now 😉 6 movies in a day, we need more! pic.twitter.com/GG3oHCdEQL — sebastian (@skblnx) August 22, 2022

The director, producer and several fans are ready for another installment of Sharknado. Are you?

