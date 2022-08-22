Stephen King Wants Another Sharknado Movie, Director and Twitter React

World-renowned horror author Stephen King said today he wants another Sharknado movie.

Whether or not you loved the movie, this is making quite the buzz around Twitter. Let's see how people are reacting to this. The director of the series said he's game for another installment in the series.

The producer of the series said he's ready for another movie if King himself writes the story.

One supporter said Barknado is ready for casting.

Another fan said they need another installment to add to their marathon.

The director, producer and several fans are ready for another installment of Sharknado. Are you?

