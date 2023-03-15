Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Is A Whole Lot Of Fun

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is full of humor, action, and heart – just like the first Shazam! movie. While the future of these heroes is up in the air due to the DC shakeup, it is still a joy to see them on screen. Hopefully though, not for the last time.

In this film, Billy is struggling now that his brothers and sisters have powers. They all want to go off and do their own thing, while he wants everyone to stick together. He doesn’t exactly have the best track record with people he loves. They end up leaving him and he is not prepared for that to happen again.

What follows is a story about family and letting go, but also so much more. The humor style of the first movie is weaved into this one as well. It should come as no surprise that this is one of the more fun, and less serious, DCEU films. However, there are also some serious stakes.

The Daughters Of Atlas

The Daughters of Atlas are the villains and while I would have loved more time with them, and more details about their past, they fit into the story perfectly. Helen Mirren, Lucy Lui, and Rachel Zegler are powerful and intense, and they have a bone to pick with Billy and his family.

Their powers have been stolen and they want them back. That said, they certainly have their family issues too. And it is the family dynamics that are sprinkled throughout this film that makes it so relatable.

Jack Dylan Grazer Is The MVP

Most fans will agree that Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays Freddy, was the real star of the first movie (sorry Zachary Levi), and that is no different this time around. The character of Freddy is extremely lovable and quirky, and it is great to see him bring that to Shazam! Fury of the Gods as well.

Since the whole Shazam Family – Shazamily? – has powers now, viewers spend a lot more time with the god versions of the kids in this movie. This is a fun twist on things that works so well because the older actors are able to embrace what makes each of these characters so special. They never feel like two totally different people.

It’s Long, But Rushed

The movie clocks in at two hours and ten minutes, but things move at such a fast pace that it flies by. This is both a positive and a negative aspect to the film as it means that some key plot points are rushed. But there are far too many movies that lose themselves as they drag on and Shazam! Fury of the Gods is not that. If anything, it could have used a little more time to flesh out certain ideas and allow for some breathing room. That said, I am not mad at a movie that doesn’t feel like a struggle at times due to length.

Tells A Great Story

The best thing that Shazam! Fury of the Gods has going for it is that the story makes sense. Every piece of the puzzle fits together in a way that raises it to a new level. The opening sequence is strong. It catches viewers up on what the family has been up to, while throwing in the signature Shazam! humor.

From there we learn the struggle that Billy is going through, and see how Freddy just wants to spread his own wings and have his moment to shine. Every member of the family has their own journeys that they are going on, and Billy feels like he is losing grip.

The main lesson from Shazam! Fury of the Gods is about love, friendship, family, and knowing when to hold on and when to let go. It showcases the necessity to be brave and stand up for what you feel is right.

Of course, in true DC fashion, there is a big CGI fest in the third act. It works with the story and delivers a lot of great action sequences, but there are some questionable choices. At this point though, I am used to it, so it doesn’t really phase me.

Keep your butts in your seats when the credits start to roll because there are two scenes that both feel important for the future of DC. That is, should James Gunn allow Zachary Levi’s Shazam! to stick around a little longer.

Overall Thoughts

Shazam! Fury of the Gods delivers the same feel as the first film, so if you weren’t a fan of it, you might not be a fan of this one. That said, it brings a good story to the screen that will keep audiences engaged through humor, action, and even some moments that will have them tearing up. There are times where it gets dark, but it always bounces back with a joke to lighten the mood.

There is a lot going on in the movie. So much so that it feels rushed at times, despite the long enough runtime to flesh things out. This one is truly about family, and not just Billy’s family. Zachary Levi is fantastic again, but it is Jack Dylan Grazer that steals the show (to no one's surprise).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods crashes into theaters on March 17th.

Rating: 8/10 SPECS

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.