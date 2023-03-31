The Ultimate Test of Trust: Should She Allow Her Husband to Go on Vacation With His Bestie?

People often say that it's not a lack of love that ruins marriages but a lack of friendships. While skiing is important to one woman's marriage — an activity she shares with her husband — he recently brought up wanting to take a ski trip not with her but with his best friend instead. Is she wrong for not wanting him to?

OP (27-year-old female) and her husband just became parents. She's a full-time stay-at-home mom, while her husband works and also takes care of house chores like laundry, cleaning, and cooking. She's really grateful for him and feels guilty about not being supportive of his plans.

But OP is struggling to see past the “issues” backing her decision. Her husband first approached her about his plan to go on a ski vacation with his best friend when she was seven months pregnant. OP admits she got jealous, because it was “their thing,” and it felt unfair that he didn't have to be bothered about the baby spoiling his plans. At the time, she was also scared of being the only one to take care of the baby.

Another concern she had was that they only had one car — if he took it for the trip, she was scared that she would be stranded if she needed to get something, as they lived in a big city and couldn't rely on family or friends if she needed something ASAP. Taking his friend's car was also out of the question because his wife had a busy schedule with their kids.

Also, OP said she and her husband planned on moving to a bigger apartment that year, so they decided it wasn't financially smart to take any trips. But he worked really hard to provide a comfortable living for them, and she knew he deserved to be happy. After the discussion where they decided he wasn't going, OP said she felt terrible because he seemed disappointed.

“Fast forward to two weeks ago,” she says, “his friend and his wife come for a visit with the baby.”

They brought up the discussion again, this time in front of her. Her husband turned to her to ask her permission whether he could go. OP says she felt really embarrassed because all his friends were there. It made her uncomfortable that he would ask, and she hated how she appeared to be some sort of controlling wife. Feeling cornered and not wanting to embarrass him, she said yes.

However, she brought up the issue when his friends left, and it led to an argument. They resolved the matter, but she had already agreed to him leaving — which she says he knew she would when he asked in front of his friends.

OP concludes, “So now he's leaving for two weeks in February, and I'm stuck feeling ashamed, selfish, and like a bad partner for not being on board. AITA?”

u/PlaysWithFire says,

“NTA. Two weeks is a LONG trip. I could understand coming to a compromise for a weekend trip as the first trip away, but TWO WEEKS without any help is HARD. What everyone who is commenting is failing to realize here, is that with him gone, not only will you be taking care of your very young baby, but you’ll also have to cover everything he normally does like cooking, cleaning, etc. While taking care of a small baby. For TWO WEEKS.”

u/fred4me2 understands why OP is upset:

“NTA. You both agreed that he wouldn’t go on the trip for many good reasons. That should have been the end of the discussion. He manipulated you by asking again in front of his friends. And now he’s going to leave you with a four-month-old, no car, and no support for two weeks so he can go skiing. I can understand why you’re upset.”

Another user shares,

“NTA. The manner in which your husband pressured you to ‘let him' go in front of friends was underhanded and disrespectful in view of prior discussions. It also feels very irresponsible for one parent to go on a fun non-business trip while the other is stuck taking care of a 4 month old baby, regardless if someone feels they ‘deserve' a break or not.”

Redditors conclude that OP is NTA, and while her husband seems like a good guy and deserves a vacation, it's wrong for him to manipulate her like that or consider leaving for two weeks and leaving her to take care of everything.

Relationships can be tricky, and some days all you want is a little “vacation”, but it's never that easy. In this case, OP would end up feeling guilty regardless of whether he stays or goes. So what do you think she should have done?

