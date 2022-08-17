She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Brings Comedy to The MCU

From the moment that the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series were announced, fans were promised a wide range of genres – and that is something that Marvel President Kevin Feige has delivered on. While some would argue that humor has always been a big part of the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law takes it to a whole new level.

This review is based solely off the first four episodes, but if the final five eps of season one continue in this direction, fans will get answers to most of the burning MCU questions that they have had. How did Hulk’s arm heal? Why was Abomination in an underground fighting ring? These questions and more are answered in this half-hour lawyer comedy.

The best thing about that is that they are answered in a very self-aware and self-deprecating way. Marvel is unafraid to poke fun at itself, and the plot holes they accidentally created. The explanations feel very thought out and work in the grand scheme of things. This was a fun way for them to address their faults and give fans answers, along with laughs.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s writing is clever, offering up hilarious quips that allow viewers to truly relate to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her best friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga). This series showcases the behind-the-scenes of the life of a superhero. We get to witness the day-to-day interactions of Jen as she does everything she can to not have to be a hero (which doesn’t always work). This is not something she asked for which is part of her daily struggle.

On top of that, this show heavily focuses on the relationship that Jen has with Nikki. It is rare to see a series highlight such a healthy female friendship in this depth, which makes Attorney At Law truly standout among other comedies.

In the comic books Jen is known for breaking the fourth wall and that is something that carries over to the She-Hulk series. She does so quite often, although each time there is purpose and meaning behind it. This isn’t always just for a laugh; it relates to what is happening in each episode and doesn’t ever feel forced. Think The Office or Modern Family.

As seen in the trailer, She-Hulk promises to have a lot of cameos from fan-favorite Marvel characters. So far, with the four episodes, there have been many. This includes Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Tim Roth as Abomination/Emil Blonsky. Since Jen is the head of the Superhuman Law Division at her firm, there are sure to be many more. Fans already got a glimpse of Daredevil and while he hasn’t appeared yet, we are certain when it does it will be a great episode.

Will She-Hulk: Attorney At Law have a greater impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That is hard to say but the likely answer is no. There are a few small plot points that could possibly be laying the groundwork for things that will pop up in the films, however it is more than likely that Marvel will be sure to explain them should that time come. This show is a half-hour sitcom comedy, so don’t go into it expecting MCU-altering revelations. While it addresses some unanswered questions, it does so in a way that is silly and fun.

The biggest problem with this series is the CGI. Right from the very first teaser it was apparent that giant green humans can be hard. It has since been improved, and doesn’t look awful in the show, but it is a bit distracting at times. Jen, and even Smart Hulk when he is on screen, have an animated feel to them that just doesn’t fit in with the rest of the show. It does become less jarring as the series goes on, however.

Something to note about this series is that it likely won’t appeal to a wider audience. It is entertaining and fun, but there is not a lot of action, and like we discussed, no huge ties to the greater MCU. Women in their 30s will certainly relate to Jen and Nikki as they go through life, but it may be hard for others to get something out of this. That said, those who enjoy a good comedy that pokes fun at everyday life, this is fun. But will it be top-tier Marvel for them? Likely not.

As a woman of this age, who totally understands everything that Jen is talking about, loves a good self-aware comedy, and never is upset by a cameo (even if it is just for fan service), this critic thoroughly enjoys She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. It isn’t perfect but it is a lot of fun. The way that Marvel makes fun of itself and its flaws puts it towards the top of the MCU Disney+ series.

This series is very much a half-hour sitcom comedy that won’t have a major impact on the MCU but does add a bit of fun to it. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ August 18th.

Rating: 8/10 SPECS

