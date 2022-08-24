Twitter Explodes Over Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk Misogyny Claims

Marvel's phase four is splitting the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) fan base on Twitter. But, honestly, the separation began during the conclusion of Marvel's phase three. Many fans loudly bashed the first Marvel female solo film, Captain Marvel (2019).

Marvel fans immediately took to social platforms to call out the alleged misogyny. However, many fans refuted the claim and demanded the movie sucked, insisting that it had nothing to do with being a female-led cast.

Then again, fans expressed disgust with the female demonstration of sisterhood in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Still, others lamented Captain Marvel's presence in the film. Marvel fans have continued quarreling over feminist and racial agendas since the release of phase four projects, including Black Widow (2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Ms. Marvel (2022).

In contrast, other fans have embraced finally identifying with new leading superheroes like Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel. Still, it's no surprise that the release of She-Hulk has caused Ms. Marvel to begin trending on Twitter again. Primarily due to audience receptions and reviews of misogyny and racism in the fandom. Several tweets over the weekend confirmed the fandom split when @Targ_Nation stated in a now-viral tweet:

“captain marvel was too cocky” “black widow was mediocre” “ms marvel was too childish” “wanda is unredeemable” “mighty thor was pushing an agenda” “she hulk is anti-men” i'm sensing a pattern and it's called misogyny — jennifer walter's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) August 20, 2022

Related: 10 of the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made

User @TheCriticalDri2 responded by rewriting the original tweet.

Let me fix it for you, sweetheart: “captain marvel was a block of wood” “black widow ruined a great character” “ms marvel was irrelevant” “wanda really was irredeemable” “mighty thor wasted a promising plot arc” “she hulk is anti-comedy” https://t.co/5i6iZiL9hd — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) August 22, 2022

But it's not only female Marvel fans agreeing to these allegations. For example, @BrianScottLang states, “The most recent hated MCU projects are all women-led like yall are not even hiding it.” Four photos of women-led MCU projects accompany the tweet.

the most recent hated mcu projects are all women led like yall are not even hiding it pic.twitter.com/ChAjrtPEXL — Brian | She-Hulk era (@BrianScottLang) August 20, 2022

He elaborates in the comments, “It's NOT Marvel ‘Going Woke' these characters have existed in the comics before (Kamala being the most recent in 2013). The MCU FINALLY is branching out and being diverse with their characters phases 1-3 being predominantly white male-led projects and you all b*tching cause “Women.”

On the contrary, @RaineyOvalle states, “Let's not. Ms. Marvel and Wandavision are some of the most positively reviewed properties in the Disney+ era. She-Hulk JUST started, and Eternals had like ten protagonists. Please.”

Let’s not. Ms. Marvel and Wandavision are some of the most positively reviewed properties in the Disney+ era. She Hulk JUST started and Eternals had like 10 protagonists. Please. https://t.co/jX0l2aiVSm — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) August 20, 2022

Several fans agreed with @pearlinin when she asked, “And if Ms. Marvel was too childish, then what about Spider-Man?”

and if ms marvel was too childish then what about spider-man? — ❖ may IS SEEING SUNMI (@pearlinin) August 20, 2022

Case and point, Spider-Man was 16 years old in Avengers: Endgame. So why all the hate on Ms. Marvel? Many fans claim it’s because of Islamaphobia, but it’s an unmeasurable metric for free thinkers to decipher. While people continue to argue the merits of Marvel fans.

She-Hulk has received over a thousand 1 star reviews despite not having aired yet 🤨 What a coincidence that this has only happened with Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel… must be a connecting factor here pic.twitter.com/1SJ3W10CeJ — Chef Big Dog (@BorkEternal) August 17, 2022

There is evidence of Marvel fans bashing a show because it's a female lead. Why else would thousands of reviewers leave bad reviews on a show that's not aired? It can’t be because she’s green, Hulk Out! User @SheHulkSource shared an IMDb screenshot proving that Marvel fans are 1-star review bombing She-Hulk.

LMAO YALL REVIEW BOMBING THE SHOW 😂😂😂 are you not embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/39uvpgoSlJ — She-Hulk Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) August 17, 2022

@JeanGen09181213 offered her insight on why we see a division.

Characters like She Hulk, Big Barda, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, etc were written by men influenced by 2nd wave feminism- and it shows. Characters like modern She Hulk, Capt. Marvel, etc were written by women influenced by current feminism- and it shows. — Jean Gentry (@JeanGen09181213) August 20, 2022

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.