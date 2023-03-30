Barking Mad: Husband’s Outrage Over Wife’s Refusal to Share Bed

They say dogs are man's best friends. True. One's dog can mean a lot to the person, especially when they're there for them when it feels like no one else is. One woman and her husband bought a dog when they lived in a smaller apartment, and her husband soon grew a deeper bond with the dog.

Her Husband Started Sleeping With The Dog

It started when the dog fell ill. OP's husband wanted to be sure she was fine, so he let her sleep in her arms and, eventually, in their bed. A year later, OP fell pregnant. She couldn't sleep many nights due to insomnia, and when she did manage to, the dog woke her up. This, and the pregnancy hormones, made her cry ever so often.

Her MIL came around when she gave birth to their daughter, and with the limited space, she had to share a room with her daughter wherever she could while the dog continued sleeping with her husband.

OP says she developed postpartum anxiety (PPA) and couldn't get enough rest as her daughter woke easily. Her husband only came around to help when the baby was hysterical. He kept asking her to train their daughter to sleep in her crib, so she could come back to their bed, but it wasn't easy. “I grew a strong attachment and love to sleep with her,” OP adds. It's been over twelve months.

She finally asks her MIL to look after their daughter and sleeps in bed with her husband.

“Us Only”

She told her husband that she wanted it to be “us alone” when he walked into the bedroom with the dog, but he got mad. “He felt attacked and said I've been disregarding his feelings,” she wrote,

“and he doesn't want to outcast our dog to sleep elsewhere. He said he has felt lonely, and she has been there for him.”

She was happy to sleep elsewhere. “I have zero emotional feelings about sleep as I haven't had a full night's sleep since the day my daughter was born,” OP adds.

But he eventually ushered the dog out. However, the tension was so thick that she had to leave to sleep in the other room. The dog then came back into the bedroom to her husband.

Redditors Say “NTA”

“NTA you have every right to make this request. Hubby is being unreasonable in this, and you quite obviously need some proper sleep in your own bed without disturbances from baby or dog,” one Redditor says.

u/GratificationNOW shares their opinion:

“Ultimately, your husband thinks that your months-old child should be able to self-soothe despite health issues and troubles sleeping and….being less than one year old… But he shouldn't need to be expected to self-soothe without the dog as a grown man who has been watching his wife slowly deteriorate due to lack of sleep, hormones, and related mental health issues etc etc.. He is of course not seeing the irony, but maybe point it out to him. You all sound exhausted and I'm sorry it's so tough right now. NTA.”

Another user also points out the irony:

“NTA. The irony in ‘Train our baby to sleep in her crib by herself' but not ‘train yourself to be OK without sleeping with the dog on our bed' is odd to me. Sleep is important and if you don't want the dog there you are completely reasonable in that request. If he wants dog so much then that's fine but you will be in the spare room. ‘The dog was there for me while you stayed up all night and looked after our child' if I said that to the mother of my child she'd go through the roof.”

Having a baby can be difficult. It can put a strain on your relationship, and it gets even worse when it seems like your partner isn't helping.

Do you think she's wrong for wanting some dog-free days?

