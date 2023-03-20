She Wants Pay for Dog Sitting, Plus Free Rent

Sometimes wanting it all can lead to having nothing. One young person is learning the hard way that asking too much can make you lose out.

Redditor @FreeDogSitter is finding out that pushing a sibling to give more than is necessary can cost considerably.

Here's The Story

OP is 21 years old, in college, and currently living with their mother. Her sister ‘Alice' and her husband live close to their school and have two dogs.

Recently Alice got a new job and they've decided to move overseas and want someone to stay in their flat rent and utility free for watching their dogs while deciding whether they like their new home.

OP says they offered her the job, and while she likes it because it's closer to school and gets them out on their own, OP feels they should be paid for what they call 6 months of constant dog sitting. They say they could get a part-time job if they didn't have to watch the dogs.

Her mother and sister both tried to tell them that getting free rent and utilities is payment enough. OP stood their ground and told their sister, she could find another dog sitter then, thinking they were Alice's best option.

OP edited their post to admit that they made a misjudgment and wonders if they are the AH for not seeing the value that was offered.

Redditors Have Opinions

@Ok_Yesterday_6214 thinks OP needs to research how much it'd cost, out of pocket, for a deal like their sister's offering.

“YTA, you will live rent-free and utilities-free, alone in a flat closer to your uni. Try googling how much you'd have to cough up in cash to do the same, and BAM, that's how much you are paid for dogsitting. With the current economic situation, I imagine the some won't come up low.”

@RavenLunatyk thinks OP is spoiled.

“Plus working on top of doing her studies. Spoiled wants it all. Free lodging, no expenses and money to burn. YTA. Big time. Let your sister know I’m available.”

@g_mac_93 thinks OP would definitely be overpaid.

“They are paying you – in kind. Overpaying… the value of what they are giving you far exceeds the value of what you are giving them.”

@smart3erthanyou thinks there's only one drawback to the deal Alice offered OP.

“Sounds like she got a nice deal to me, plus her commute time to school will also be cut short. Not sure about the COL in her area, but chances are she would be making less from a part-time job than what she would normally pay for an apartment in a nice part of town The only potential drawback is that a job is something that she could put on her resume, which is what a uni student should be desperately trying to build. Not sure if people typically put dogsitting on resumes.”

User @cheezygirl2001 thinks OP and Alice should ‘compromise.'

“Playing devil's advocate here; if OP doesn’t do the dog sitting, sister will have to pay someone to come house/dog sit. Dog sitters in my area charge $50-75 a day so 182 days X $50 = $9,100. Sister is going to have to continue to pay mortgage and utilities no matter who is staying with the dog. So while it is beneficial to OP to live “rent free”, it is also super beneficial to the sister because she is saving money and trusts the person staying in her home. IDK, I think sister and OP should compromise 🤷🏻‍♀️”

In The End

Whether OP can get the offer back remains to be seen. They may have lost it to a cousin who isn't so picky about not ‘getting paid.'

Life teaches some hard lessons sometimes, especially if you decide to be stiff and unbendable. When OP decided to think she was entitled to more than was offered and couldn't see the gift she was being offered, she left the door open to a loss for herself and a gain for her cousin, who obviously wasn't so determined to ‘get their way.'

Never look a gift horse in the mouth is a wise piece of advice that has stood the test of time. Hopefully, this young lady can learn her lesson the next time she's offered a great deal.

