Shein’s Mega IPO Raises Concerns Over Fast Fashion and the Industry’s Impact; Is Fast Fashion a Danger to Society?

Fast fashion giant Shein recently filed for one of the most significant Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of 2023. The rampant growth of fast fashion — a fad turned rage that has dominated the industry for years — now sparks concerns about the trend's societal and environmental impact.

Shein is not the only contributor to the fast fashion concern. Significant players like UNIQLO, Zara, Forever 21, and H&M have also adopted business models centered around the rapid design, production, distribution, and marketing of clothing. While the appeal lies in providing affordable and trendy options for consumers, the dark side of this industry is often overlooked.

The Fast Fashion Problem: Why It Matters

Fast fashion, a term encapsulating the production of cheaply priced and produced garments that mimic the latest runway trends, has become synonymous with rapid consumerism. The quick turnover of styles allows retailers to offer a wide variety of products at low prices, but the consequences are far-reaching.

According to McKinsey and Company, the number of garments produced each year has doubled since 2000, resulting in an average of 14 clothing items for each person on the planet. However, the real concern lies in the alarming rate at which clothing is disposed of, with the vast majority ending up in landfills. The throwaway culture has only escalated, with many items discarded after only seven to eight wears. Earth.org warns that if this trend continues, fast fashion waste could reach 134 million tons a year by the end of the decade.

The Environmental Impact of Fast Fashion

Behind the appeal of affordable and trendy garments lies a significant environmental cost. Fast-fashion manufacturing relies heavily on cheap materials and labor, contributing to global carbon emissions and water waste. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it takes an estimated 3,781 liters, or nearly 1000 gallons of water to produce a single pair of jeans, emitting approximately 33.4 kilograms of carbon equivalent. That equates to the same carbon footprint as driving 69 miles in a U.S. car.

The reliance on cheap labor is equally troubling. Garment workers, often paid well below the legal minimum wage, face labor exploitation in the pursuit of fast fashion profits. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that these workers can be paid as little as $1.58 per hour, highlighting the human cost of the industry's rapid production cycles.

Addressing the Crisis: Seeking Sustainable Alternatives

As the fast-fashion industry continues to evolve, there is a growing need for sustainable alternatives. The environmental impact, low-quality merchandise, and ethical concerns of fast fashion have prompted calls for change.

Slow Fashion: Quality Over Quantity

Advocates for sustainable fashion argue for a shift towards “slow fashion,” emphasizing quality over quantity. Jacqueline Sanchez from the Parent Portfolio explains, “It's important to invest in clothing with enduring quality. While this might entail a slightly higher initial expense, the simplicity and craftsmanship of well-made pieces compensate for the constant need to replace poorly constructed, cheap garments.”

Every additional year a garment is worn lessens its environmental impact. Extending the lifespan of garments through durability and timeless design can significantly reduce pollution and waste. Bella Bucchiotti at xoxoBella points out, “By prioritizing quality over quantity, we are not just making a fashion statement, we are advocating for a more sustainable and ethical future.”

Thrifting: Embracing Secondhand Fashion

Consumers are turning to online thrift stores like Depop, ThredUp, and Poshmark to reduce their reliance on fast fashion. Thrifting provides affordable options and contributes to the circular economy by extending clothing life.

“I advocate for sustainable fashion, thrifting, and supporting ethical brands prioritizing eco-conscious production,” says Bucchiotti. “I strive to make mindful choices in all aspects of my life, from fashion to travel, and prioritize eco-friendly practices. Living a sustainable lifestyle isn't just a trend for me; it embodies my steadfast commitment to minimizing my environmental footprint while embracing a granola girl ethos. With its rapid turnover and environmental impact, fast fashion runs counter to these values.”

Anna Chesley from Salt in My Coffee agrees. “Knowing that I am reducing the environmental burden of our unsustainable clothing market feels wonderful and makes me proud.”

Renting: A Circular Economy Approach

Renting clothes has gained popularity as a sustainable alternative. Companies like Rent the Runway and Nuuly offer options for renting cocktail attire and other types of clothing. Rental clothes promote a circular economy and further reduce the demand for new production.

Selling Used Clothing

Another alternative way to embrace and participate in the circular economy is to resell preowned clothing. Secondhand seller platforms such as eBay, Mercari, and TheRealReal are leading the charge in this eco-conscious movement, offering simplified, accessible ways for individuals to embrace and contribute to this trend.

Sustainably Sourced Materials

A crucial aspect of sustainable fashion involves using ethically and sustainably sourced materials. This shift addresses concerns related to resource consumption and environmental impact. In a 2020 report for the BBC Abigail Beall said, “Much of the problem comes down to what our clothes are made from. The fabrics we drape over our bodies are complex combinations of fibers, fixtures, and accessories. They are made from problematic blends of natural yarns, man-made filaments, plastics, and metals.”

Chris Alarcon of Financially Well Off offers a tangible remedy for this broader issue — choosing clothes crafted from organic cotton. “Organic cotton tends to cost more but also lasts longer.” He emphasizes that opting for organic cotton not only extends the lifespan of garments but also contributes to reduced water consumption and fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Mindful Care of Clothing

A crucial step is encouraging consumers to adopt low-impact care practices for their garments. Washing clothes in hot or warm water and using the high setting on the dryer not only uses excessive energy but also shortens the lifespan of clothing.

By promoting mindful clothing care, manufacturers and retailers can guide consumers toward practices with a smaller environmental footprint, ensuring garments endure for a longer period of time.

In the face of Shein's impending IPO and the continued growth of fast fashion, both the industry and consumers must consider the long-term implications. Mitigating fast fashion's environmental and social impact demands a collective effort, from industry players adopting sustainable practices to consumers making conscious choices. As the industry grapples with its future, the spotlight on fast fashion's ethical and environmental footprint has never been harsher.

