3 Ways To Give Back to Maui at the Sheraton Maui Resort

The restoration and rejuvenation of the Maui community continues. The devasting fires are in the past, and the island is looking towards the future. The best way to help Maui now is to plan a visit. In the spirit of giving back, the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa invites guests to show “love” for Maui and to mālama (take care of) Maui through their new offerings. Showing compassion and respect to the island of Maui might be as easy as booking a trip to paradise.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa: How Travelers Can Give Back

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, situated on 23 oceanfront acres at iconic Pu'u Keka'a (Black Rock), is now open to leisure travelers that the property has considered ohana (family) for more than 60 years. As Maui continues to reopen after the fires, businesses seek creative ways to host travelers while giving back to the community. The resort team is committed to supporting its still-healing neighbors by asking travelers to support the Maui economy by buying locally, participating in volunteer experiences, and donating to those affected.

This initiative led to the launch of three new Sheraton Maui offerings: the Return to Maui Package, the Malama at Your LEIsure fundraising initiative in collaboration with a local artist, and the Discover More of Maui programming to discover local artisans and destinations.

Your Vacation Can Help Maui Recover

The Return To Maui Package is how travelers can show their love and support for the island of Maui by clicking a button and booking. Guests enjoy daily breakfast for two at the resort's signature restaurant, Coral Reef, $100 resort credit, and a $100 donation per stay to Maui Imua – Aloha for Sheraton Maui Relief Fund, which goes directly to Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa associates and their families who were impacted by the wildfires. Rates start at $709 per night, with the package available through April 30. Use the promo code SPE.

Guests interested in a commemorative souvenir to remember their trip can donate a minimum of $100 upon check-in and receive a limited edition Hawaiian leis by local artist Danielle Kincaid. Crafted by hand, the leis are made from Burmese wood beads and flower petals molded from polymer clay, featuring pink flowers symbolic of the Maui flower—the Lokelani rose. One hundred percent of each donation goes towards the Maui Imua fund that Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts created to provide financial assistance to resort associates impacted by the wildfires.

Local Community Impact

Lastly, the Discover More of Maui program is how Sheraton Maui is connecting the local community with guests who want to discover more of the island's diverse offerings. The resort is launching its “Meet the Artist” initiative, created to support Maui's community of fine artists following the loss of Front Street in Lahaina, one of the United States' top-grossing art districts. The “Meet the Artist” series will provide a venue for creators to showcase their work and amplify their vision and expression to travelers of the world.

In addition to those three new offerings, the resort is also adding new resort shuttle routes to encourage guests to find additional restaurant offerings, support island businesses, and experience the beauty of nearby beaches, walking trails, and more. The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is a Marriott property and part of Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott's highly-awarded travel program. These offerings are fantastic excuses to pack your bags and visit Hawaii, with a trip you can feel good about.