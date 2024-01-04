Shia LaBeouf Converts to Catholicism, Considers Becoming Deacon After Filming ‘Padre Pio’

Shia LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism after receiving the sacrament of confirmation. The actor made the decision after playing the titular role in Abel Ferrara's 2022 biographical film Padre Pio.

According to the Catholic News Agency, Shia LaBeouf was received into the Catholic church by Bishop Robert Barron on Sunday evening. The Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province announced LaBeouf’s confirmation on Facebook, saying, “We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation. The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.”

Shia LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told the CNA that LaBeouf wants to become a deacon “sometime in the future.” Rodriguez said, “[Shia] just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way.”

Shia LaBeouf Had a Spiritual Awakening While Filming Padre Pio

Shia LaBeouf is best known for his roles in three Transformers movies, Constantine, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, and Padre Pio (pictured). In the latter, LaBeouf plays an Italian priest who received the stigmata.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “LaBeouf, a product of an interfaith marriage, was raised both Jewish by his mother and Christian by his father and had both a bar mitzvah and a baptism. The actor has said in previous interviews that he was drawn to Catholicism amid alcoholism and difficulties in his personal life.”

In 2022, Shia LaBeouf told The Hollywood Reporter that Mel Gibson introduced him to the Latin Mass and gave him spiritual advice. LaBeouf said:

“[Mel Gibson] was cautious with me. Many years ago, I went to his house and told him to his face that his religious views and politics were a hindrance to his craft. He giggled with grace and told me to read about the Maccabees. As I fell forward he always remained supportive. Years later, this Pio prep required me to find a priest familiar with the Extraordinary Form [or Traditional Latin Mass]. I asked Mel to help me knowing he was connected, and he introduced me to a Canon in the Christ the King order in Oakland. I reached out and drove up with Brother Alex from San Lorenzo. Canon Norman took time after his daily mass to teach me Latin and how to properly serve Traditional Latin Mass.”

Shia LaBeouf next appears as part of a huge ensemble cast in Francis Ford Coppola's sci-fi epic Megalopolis.