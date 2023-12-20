‘Shining Vale’ Loses Luster as Starz Cancels Show and Plans To Remove All Episodes

Starz has canceled Shining Vale after two seasons. The horror-comedy series starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, and Judith Light premiered in March 2022.

The show — which features Easter eggs and nods to classic horror films such as The Shining — follows a troubled family who moves to a small town after novelist Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) gets caught cheating on her husband (Kinnear). Not only do the Phelps have to heal their family, they have to do so in an aggressively haunted house.

The Shining Vale season two finale just aired on December 1. Variety reports that not only did Starz unceremoniously cancel the series without a proper ending, the streaming provider plans to remove all episodes of Shining Vale from its service by the end of the year. An insider told Variety that Shining Vale didn't find enough of an audience to continue, but the double whammy of canceling the show and yanking all the episodes so no one can stream them seems especially harsh.

Shining Vale Cocreator Jeff Astrof Started Writing Season Three and Hopes To Find a New Home for the Series

Variety reports that Shining Vale cocreator Jeff Astrof has already started writing season three and hopes to find a new home for the series. Astrof said:

“Given all the real heartbreaking news going on in the world right now, it would be inappropriate for me to say I’m heartbroken about Starz not picking up Shining Vale for a season three. However, I have no problem saying I am crushed and deeply saddened by the news. For the actors, it has been a year since we wrapped, but I have been working on writing season three up until I heard the news last week.”

Astrof continued, “Okay, maybe I am heartbroken, d—-t! Of course, I’m hoping another streamer picks the show up as we still have lots of story to tell — and season three has already been partially written. In any case, I am beyond grateful to have been able to tell the saga of the Phelps for the past two seasons.”

One streamer unlikely to pick up the show is Max, a provider that abruptly canceled Westworld — one of its most unique and groundbreaking shows — and quickly yanked all seasons off its service. Hey, Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+, and Hulu… are you reading this? The cast is in place and the third season is partially written. Give Astrof a call and make him and the fans of this playful horror gem very merry this holiday season.

The second season of “Shining Vale” will serve as the final season on Starz. The Season 2 finale aired on Dec. 1. Not only will the show be cut by the network, the first two seasons will be removed from the streaming service at the end of the year. https://t.co/JzuOeAq5Ck — Variety (@Variety) December 20, 2023

Hey @STARZ you just canceled the only reason I subscribed to your channel. Shining Vale was smart, HYSTERICAL, perfectly casted & you promoted it so poorly how did this show ever have a chance to see the light of day?

Someone pick this up & save it #ShiningVale #SaveShiningVale pic.twitter.com/dGro3ejn4J — Damien Spellman (@DamienSpellman) December 20, 2023