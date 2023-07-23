Love on The Edge: 15 Juicy Celebrity Affairs That Stunned The World

Celebrity culture has long fascinated many. We idolize celebrities, follow their lives, and even imitate them—fame's flash and glamor hide scandal, controversy, and betrayal. Affair scandals are famous, and these have made news for decades, whether it's a covert tryst between two stars, a sensational love triangle, or a high-profile divorce owing to adultery. This article will examine some of them.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

For certain observers, McGregor's 2018 award speech sounded like “thanking his wife for her service and introducing the newest model.” The pair started their relationship in 2017 and later married in 2022, a year after their child and four years after McGregor finalized his divorce from Eve Mavrakis, with whom he had four daughters.

Billy Crudup and Claire Dane

This affair was bereft of compassion for the innocent mate. To abandon a spouse is bad enough. But to quit her pregnant is murderous. That was the feeling when Crudup left his girlfriend, Mary-Louise Parker of eight years, for a much younger Claire Danes, whom he met on set. Parker was seven months in then, but that didn't elicit remorse from the partners, whose affair ended three years later in 2006.

Jude Law and Daisy Wright

Law began a relationship with Sienna Miller in 2003 after a six-year-long first marriage with Sadie Frost. In 2004, they became engaged. Law offered a public apology for having an affair with his nanny Daisy Wright a year later. Though each party has moved on since this bed-hopping scandal manages to tell of the flawed nature of each character. Law now has a sixth child with a second wife. Daisy lives strictly a private life outside of social media.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

When Brad Pitt and co-star Angelina Jolie were filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, romantic emotions were set off. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston even though divorce proceedings had started. Pitt and Jolie formalized their relationship in 2014.

However, Jolie made waves in 2008 when she stated in an interview that she and Pitt were looking forward to their children watching Mr. & Mrs. Smith as not all kids have the luxury of watching a movie in which their parents fell in love.

Both went their separate ways in 2019 after a ten-year-long relationship.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn was in a relationship with Pierre Edwards until 2015, while going on and off with women (not precisely without Edwards's knowledge). Still, he lacked the decency to break up in person but differed to a “simple text.” He moved on to an epileptic relationship with Gigi Hadid (with whom he has a child) that ended in 2021.

Robert John Lange and Marie-Anne Thiébaud

The first twist in this scandal is that Lange cheated on his wife (Shania Twain) with her best friend and secretary. He married her in 1993 when the song “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” was performed to mark his dedication to her; they divorced in 2010. The second twist is that in moving on, Twain married Frédéric Thiébaud, the ex-husband of the home wrecker.

Revenge or Love? Make your pick.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patricia Baena

The former Governor of California had a clandestine affair with his housekeeper Baena that didn't reveal till after a decade in 2011 when the child from the affair showed a striking resemblance to the Terminator star. He had been born just days after Schwarzenegger fathered his fourth child with his wife, Maria Shriver. The Kennedy family's daughter has moved on since the divorce, and he has expressed deep regret over what got his family divided.

Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter

Branagh's marriage to Emma Thompson hit the brakes when Carter came into the picture on set in Branagh's movie adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. They announced their breakup in 1995 and initially premised it on busy schedules until it emerged later that Branagh had been having an affair.

Rupert Sanders and Kristen Stewart

In July 2012, Kristen Stewart was caught cheating on her boyfriend and co-star Robert Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, who was married. Stewart officially apologized to Pattinson, and they reconciled but broke up later that year. She now dates Dylan Meyer.

Hugh Grant and Divine Brown

Grant was arrested in 1995 in Los Angeles for misconduct in a public place with Hollywood prostitute Divine Brown while dating Hurley. The actor pleaded no contest and paid a fine.

“I did a bad thing,” he admitted a few days later, saving his career and garnering forgiveness. Hurley forgave Grant, but they divorced in 2000.

Jesse James

Many women accused motorcycle customizer Jesse James of having affairs with Sandra Bullock years after marriage. Dancer Michelle McGee said she had sex with James on his office couch. James confessed and publicly asked for forgiveness after the rumors. In April 2010, Bullock divorced and adopted a kid.

David Beckham and Rebecca Loss

In response to Rebecca Loss's public statement about their affair, the football legend claimed he has a lovely life with his wife, Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and kids. This created some tension between both of them that culminated in their breakup.

King Charles and Queen Camilla

The affair was a scandal that rocked the monarchy and made headlines worldwide. Even before his marriage to (the late) Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, then-Prince Charles had given his heart away to Camilla Shand.

After Charles and Camilla both got married, they continued the affair. Finally, after both divorced, they finally had a real relationship. The couple has since married and were recently coronated as the new King and Queen of England.

James Hewitt and Princess Diana

In 1986, British cavalry commander and polo player James Hewitt met Princess Diana at a reception. They volunteered to help her overcome her fear of horses. Horse riding lessons led to a five-year liaison that speculations say Hewitt is Prince Harry's birth father.

Hewitt has publicly debunked the claim, and the publicity of this affair effectively ended it.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

These two Hollywood stars met on set after Cruise had convinced producers to include Kidman in the cast. So began a dalliance of ten years but putting Cruise's marital alliance of three years with Mimi Rodgers.

