23 Couples Defying The Odds in The Entertainment World

Nowadays, it seems like more people are getting divorced than married, which goes double for Hollywood relationships. But not all Hollywood marriages go down in flames, at least not yet. Check out 24 celebrity couples who are surprisingly still going strong.

1. Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin are heading toward their fifth year of marriage, shocking many fans. Numerous videos don’t paint Justin as the best husband, as she awkwardly carries bags while he’s empty-handed or she reaches for his hand only for him to pull away. However, she’s supposedly been obsessed with him for years, and many think she’d never leave him.

2. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila and Ashton have had chaotic love lives, with Ashton being part of cheating scandals with ex-wife Demi Moore or possibly an open relationship, and Mila dating a Culkin for almost a decade. However, they seem to be a very solid and loving couple who are on the same page.

3. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

I thought Kourtney and Travis were going to be a funny fling, but now that they’re engaged, people are talking about how weird it is that they’re still together. Kourtney’s relationship status has always been very public, and her relationship with Travis is no different, which often makes relationships harder.

4. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

I’m not surprised these two are still together, as they both seem unhinged and delusional, but online commenters are perplexed how their marriage has lasted so long. Both seem to have no issue with blatantly lying and never take responsibility for their actions or comments, so I think they’re a match made in pandemonium.

5. Bill and Hillary Clinton

Honestly, why she hasn’t left this man is beyond me. While many people, including myself, are shocked the Clintons are still together, it makes sense for both of them career-wise. While their marriage may be more political than romantic, they seem committed to staying together for the long haul.

6. Jada Pinkett and Will Smith

Jada and Will have been through a lot, including numerous affairs. One online commenter recalled reading an interview where the pair claimed they'd never get divorced, and another forum user replied that the notion didn't sound romantic coming from them. Jada and Will seem to be more committed to the concept of marriage than each other. But they’re still together.

7. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

One forum user said that dealing with Justin seems like it would be exhausting. I can’t agree more, as his high-strung, twitchy energy is bothersome. He also publicly had an affair, so I’m unsure why Jessica is still with this manchild. Nevertheless, they appear on every red carpet together, all smiles and hand-holding.

8. Jay-z and Beyoncé

How do you make a whole album about your man cheating on you and then not break up? Between Lemonade and the Solange elevator fiasco, it’s wild that Beyonce has not left this man. While you never know what a relationship is like from the inside, I imagine this one is pretty toxic.

9. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

MGK and Megan Fox got together at almost the exact same time as Kourtney and Travis, and people share the same sentiments about the two couples. While many expected MGK and Megan to break up right now, I think they’re perfect together, as they’re both a little out there and don’t seem to subscribe to standard lifestyles.

10. Cardi B and Offset

Again, how are you going to release several songs talking about your man’s infidelity and then stay with him? I love Cardi, and I hope she feels safe and happy, but many people wonder why she never left him after his many affairs. I just hope Offset realizes how fortunate he is to have her forgiveness.

11. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

This one falls into a gray area, as they’re not “still” together, but they’re back together. They dated for 2 years starting in 2002, both spent several years married to other people following their relationship and then, after divorces, rekindled their romance in 2021. Life is weird.

12. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

I’ll never forgive Priyanka for marrying my celebrity crush since I was 10. Many thought they wouldn’t last because of their age and cultural differences, and one forum user said they thought their marriage was for publicity. Well, it’s only been five years, so I’m not shipping them for life just yet.

13. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are 25 years apart in age, making their marriage seem like an odd pairing. However, they’ve been together for over two decades, have two children together, and appear to be very happy, despite the confusion from fans.

14. Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick

I’ve always thought Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick were a really cute couple. They both have unorthodox looks and a quirky authenticity about them that I think makes them adorable. But not everyone agrees and is shocked these two are still going strong after decades together.

15. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married for over 25 years, which is astounding to some people. In my mind, they’re country royalty. They have three daughters together and seem like a charming, typical family, despite being world-famous. I think people are just surprised because they’re both superstars.

16. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are another couple with a massive age gap, leading people to wonder how their relationship is so strong. They’ve been together since 2002 and married for over 13 years. Their blended family seems loving and strong, proving the skeptical fans wrong.

17. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

I don’t have anything against these two, but I am also surprised they’re still together. While they never married, they have a child together and seem very committed. I can’t say precisely why I didn’t think they’d work out. Maybe it’s because Katy Perry seems all over the place sometimes, and he seems so calm and down to earth.

18. David and Victoria Beckham

This power couple has been together since 1997 and married in 1999. They were such a superstar couple when they got together, with everyone being obsessed with their relationship. While there have been plenty of affair and divorce rumors over the years, they all seem to be false, and the couple is happily married.

19. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

On the other hand, these two are weirdly public about their personal lives, from nuances within their relationship to how they’re raising their kid. I always thought she would get sick of him one day, but they seem happy and committed, even when the public disses them for their unorthodox parenting choices.

20. Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

One online commenter described these two as being part old money and part feral hippy (you can decide which is which). While these are accurate descriptions, I think the two share similar outlooks on life, which is why they have such a solid and affectionate relationship, coupled with their commitment to privacy.

21. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

People are surprised about these two in the best way possible. It seems like everyone has always been rooting for these two, and it’s surprisingly pleasant to see such a famous Hollywood power couple make it work. They seem supremely supportive of one another and madly in love.

22. Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Another couple that people are simply ecstatic is still together, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, have always been relationship goals. Since they starred in Scooby-Doo movies together, they’ve been inseparable and have quite a cute family.

23. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem to have a strong relationship, but divorce rumors are always swirling around them. They’re an unlikely pair, as a pop rebel princess and traditional country boy, so many people are still waiting for their relationship to fizzle out.

