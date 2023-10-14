Bollywood, Tollywood, and Everything in Between: A Short Guide to Indian Films Like RRR and Beyond

Every student studying in India learns one thing first: India is a land of diversity. The communities, cultures, and even the crops vary across the country, as do the national languages. And just as the country lacks a single national language, India has several thriving film industries across multiple states.

When defining Indian films, many tend to focus on just Bollywood. And why wouldn't they? Bollywood — a term that combines Bombay with Hollywood — refers to the Hindi film industry in India. Primarily produced in and around Bombay (Mumbai), these films make up a significant portion of mainstream Indian movies.

Recently, films like RRR and Bahubaali — both productions of the Telegu film industry (referred to as “Tollywood”) — gained popularity and critical acclaim on international platforms. This brought more attention to Tollywood, which increased people's interest in films created by film industries beyond Bollywood. Tollywood also shows a distinct attraction to extravagance.

But that visceral extravaganza of a movie is not the only film of its kind that has come out in the last two decades. Here's a list of other films that will captivate and almost overwhelm the senses, much like RRR does:

Jawaan (2023)

The most recent Shahrukh Khan starrer, Jawaan, has taken over Indian social media and driven scores of audiences to the movie theater, often more than once. The story focuses on a man who loses his memory after a traumatic incident and his search for identity.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Another Shahrukh Khan movie, this film offers an experience viewers will want to repeat. A self-reflexive film, it has several easter eggs hinting at important moments in Indian film history. But it also meditates on reincarnation, revenge, and, ultimately, love.

Baahubali (2015)

A larger-than-life extravaganza, this film tells the story of young Shivudu, who falls in love with a warrior. This leads him on a journey of self-discovery. Sensual by design, the film follows Shivudu on his adventures and showers the audience with spectacle after spectacle.

Minnal Murali (2021)

A superhero movie at heart, this film explores the origin of an Indian super vigilante, i.e., Minnal Murali. It features both a powerful protagonist and an antagonist. Their fights are, thus, a sight and a feast for the eyes.

Lagaan (2001)

Starring Aamir Khan, a critically acclaimed actor, this film tells the story of a group of villagers who protest against excessive taxes. The film focuses on an India still under British rule. Agents of the government come to an agreement with the villagers — if the latter can defeat them in cricket, they wouldn't have to pay taxes. If they lose, they would have to pay double the taxes.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

An epic Indian historical romance, Bajirao Mastani features breathtakingly beautiful visuals. It tells a story of love and loss. Two unfortunate souls, Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani, a warrior princess, fall in love when the former rescues the latter from a crisis. With Bajirao already married, the lovers stand against society and face shame and disdain head-on.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

A beautiful Rajput princess gets married off to Akbar, a young Mughal Emperor, in a purely political move. But as the two spend more time with each other, they learn to admire and respect each other's qualities. The film has beautiful cinematography, and the sets are almost historically accurate. So, the audience gets to behold the Mughal and Rajput kingly grandeur throughout the movie.

Ponniyin Selvan (2022)

Talk about a grand affair, to say the least. This film features OP (overpowered) characters engaged in an epic, kingly battle for dominance. Great powers collide as the antagonists plot against the reigning monarch. But the king's friend, Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, an intimidating and ruthless warrior, stands in their way.

Devdas (2002)

Another and the final Shahrukh Khan starrer on this list, Devdas, at heart, tells a story about love and a period drama. Set in the early 1900s India, it features vintage and traditional upper-class opulence of the time. It tells the story of a man who slowly sets on a path to ruin when his first love gets separated from him.

Sholay (1975)

No, this movie did not come out in the past two or even three decades. The most important part of the narrative focuses on a buddy-cop camaraderie between the two protagonists. And when one thinks of bromance in Indian film history, one cannot help but think of Sholay.

A film that continues to age well and shot in the style of a Western, Sholay became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It's a film full of duels and dacoits. It also has romance. But the movie always focuses on the two male protagonists — brothers in arms and comrades.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Ajay Devgan, who also starred in RRR, appears as the protagonist of this film, a freedom fighter named Bhagat Singh. While the film shows more accuracy in portraying the Indian independence movement than RRR, it does indulge in some drama. In this film, the audience witnesses the beginnings and the creation of a legend, a fighter in life, and a hero beyond it.

Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Again, arguably not one from the past two decades, this Tamil film still reminds one of RRR in the best possible ways. It features iconic scores and dance numbers, overpowered, larger-than-life heroes, and a comically evil villain. Much like its Telegu counterpart, mainstream Tamil movie often is theatrical and dramatic, and this film proves it through and through.

People wanting to start introducing themselves to Indian films can, thus, find it a little overwhelming. To counter that anxiety, one can start with the most recent and accessible Indian movies, i.e., important Indian films released in the past two decades, like Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), Death in the Gunj (2016), Aamis (2019), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Dil Se (1998), Jab We Met (2007), Udaan (2010), Vicky Donor (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Fanaa (2006), Ghajini (2008), Chak De! India (2007), Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Rangeela (1995), Sarfarosh (1999), Hera Pheri (2000), Dev D (2009).