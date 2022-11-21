10 Short Shows to Binge That Will Have You Hooked From Episode One

Recently someone shared, “So I have a five-day holiday from college, and I'm in the mood for a show that has a few seasons only, which will have me hooked instantly and is thoroughly entertaining. I haven't been able to get into anything recently, so I would love a show which makes me want to watch the next episode instantly.” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. True Detective Season 1

HBO's first season of True Detective is an anthology crime drama following two Louisiana State Police homicide detectives (Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson) investigating a murder of a sex worker in 1995. After seventeen years, they revisit the case among additional unsolved crimes.

2. The Night Of

HBO's The Night Of is an eight-part crime drama television miniseries following a Pakistani American (Riz Ahmed) college student in New York City. He wakes and discovers a woman he partied with stabbed to death, and he is charged with her murder.

3. The Haunting of Hill House

Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama miniseries. It follows five adult siblings still haunted by paranormal activity occurring at Hill House as children. It features a star-studded cast, including Elizabeth Reaser, Michiel Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, and Kate Siegel.

4. Bodyguard

Bodyguard on Netflix is a British political thriller six-part miniseries following a British Army war veteran and Police Sergeant with PTSD. He is ultimately assigned to protect the Home Secretary whose politics he loathes.

5. Severance

Severance on Apple TV+ is a sci-fi psychological thriller series. It follows an employee of Lumon Industries (Adam Scott) agreeing to a severance program allowing his work memories to be separated from his non-work memories. It also stars Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, and John Turturro.

6. Unbelievable

Unbelievable is a true crime miniseries on Netflix following a dramatization of the 2008–2011 serial rape cases in Washington and Colorado. It follows a teenage girl (Kaitlyn Dever) charged with lying about being raped and two detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) following a twisting path leading to an unbelievable truth.

7. Mr. Inbetween

Mr. Inbetween is an Australian black comedy-crime drama with three seasons following a hitman for hire (Scott Ryan) who balances his criminal activities and obligations to friends and family. It also stars Chika Yasumura, Natalie Tran, Brooke Satchwell, Nicholas Cassim, Justin Rosniak, and Damon Herriman.

8. Dopesick

Hulu's Dopesick is an eight-episode miniseries drama demonstrating the effects of the opioid addiction epidemic across the United States. It focuses on various agencies, including Purdue Pharma, the Food and Drug Administration, and the United States Department of Justice, and their conflicts of interest.

Ultimately, it outlines the legal case against Purdue Pharma concerning the development, testing, and marketing of OxyContin. It stars Kaitlyn Dever, Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, and Rosario Dawson.

9. Fargo

Fargo is a black comedy crime drama inspired by the Coen brother's 1996 Fargo film. The show consists of four seasons and follows an anthology format. Each season draws heavy inspiration from various Coen brothers' movies referenced within the four seasons. It's streaming on Hulu.

10. The Watcher

Netflix's The Watcher is a mystery thriller miniseries following the true story of a married couple. After relocating to their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, they begin receiving harassing letters signed by a stalker named The Watcher.

Honorable Mentions: The Americans, Killing Eve, and the first season of Prison Break. We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of short binge-worthy shows to have you hooked by episode one. Check out these shows on Netflix that finished without being canceled.

