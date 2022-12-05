10 Short TV Shows That Leave A Dramatic Impact on Anyone Who Watches

Are you searching for impactful short television shows you can binge in two or three days? Then, we've got you covered. Recently someone stated, “I'm looking for quick, binge-able TV shows that will have me thinking about it for a long time after finishing it.” The internet responded by delivering this list.

1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama on Netflix alternating between two timelines. It begins in the present day, following five adult siblings haunted by their paranormal experiences at Hill House as children. The series flashbacks to the events that caused the family to flee the mansion one night in 1992. The series is part of Mike Flannigan‘s horror universe.

Related: 10 TV Shows With Shocking Plot Twists and Crazy Cliffhangers

2. Normal People (2020)

Normal People is an Irish psychological romantic drama on Hulu. It follows the complex relationship between two students (Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) navigating adulthood and their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

3. Years and Years (2019)

Years and Years is a dystopian science fiction drama on HBO Max following the lives of the Manchester-based Lyons family. First, their lives converged on a significant night in 2019. Then, the story accelerates into the future, documenting the family's lives over the next fifteen years- while Britain faces economic instability, tumultuous politics, and technological advancement.

4. The Leftovers (2014 – 2017)

The Leftovers is a supernatural drama starting three years before a global rapture-like event that caused 2% of the world's population to disappear. It follows the lives of a police chief (Justin Theroux), a grieving widow (Carrie Coon), and her Reverand brother (Christopher Eccleston) as they navigate life after the “Departure.” The Leftovers is streaming on HBO Max.

5. Five Days at Memorial (2022)

Five Days at Memorial is a disaster medical drama miniseries on Apple TV+. The series documents a New Orleans hospital's difficulties after Hurricane Katrina devastates the city. It stars Vera Farmiga as Dr. Anna Pou, alongside Adepero Oduye, Julie Ann Emery, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gaston.

6. When They See Us (2019)

When They See Us is a crime drama based on Netflix documenting the events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case in New York City. It follows the lives and families of five Black and Latino male suspects falsely accused and prosecuted for raping and assaulting a White woman.

7. The Resort (2022 – Present)

The Resort is a dark comedy mystery following Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), a married couple visiting the Mayan Riviera for their 10th anniversary. Their marriage is tested after being sucked into a mysterious disappearance of a person fifteen years prior. The Resort is streaming on Peacock.

8. Better off Ted (2009 – 2010)

Better Off Ted is a satirical workplace sitcom following the employees of a fictional evil conglomerate, Veridian Dynamics. The company experiments on its employees, twisting the truth and stopping at nothing to accomplish its goals. A well-respected head of research, Ted (Jay Harrington), is the protagonist who regularly breaks the fourth wall to address the audience. It's available for streaming on Hulu.

9. Murder Mountain (2018)

Murder Mountain is a true crime six-part docuseries exploring the marijuana industry of Northern California‘s Humboldt County and the disappearances and murders of several people. The series explores the case of a 29-year-old cannabis grower, Garret Rodriguez, who was murdered in 2013. Murder Mountain is available to stream on Netflix.

10. Unbelievable (2019)

Unbelievable is a true crime miniseries on Netflix dramatizing the 2008–2011 serial rape cases in Washington and Colorado. It follows a teenager (Kaitlyn Dever) accused and charged with lying about being raped by the Seattle detectives taking her initial statement. And the two Colorado detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) who follow a winding path to the truth.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of short TV series that will leave a lasting impact. Also, check out these cool, nerdy TV shows that aren't sitcoms.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.