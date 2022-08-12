This Girl Uploaded A Short Video On TikTok & This Happened

Ayman Chaudhary uploaded a short video on TikTok and changed an author's life.

“Shut up and read this book!” 57-seconds of video posted on TikTok; 37 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers List.

In 2021, more than 825 million print books were bought by avid readers, setting a new record; and 2022 is on track to boast even stronger sales.

Print and social media collide beautifully in the rapidly growing BookTok niche of TikTok. In fact, Publishers Weekly credits BookTok for its 48.8% increase in Young Adult unit sales last year.

Who is driving sales to books such as Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles and Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us?

Meet the influencers of BookTok.

What is BookTok?

BookTok is the name of the niche on TikTok, where users post book recommendations, discuss books, literary tropes, and all things book-related. It has quickly become a driving influence on publishing and literary sales.

These ten book influencers are the most popular influencer accounts.

A new study reveals that Ayman Chaudhary is BookTok’s most popular influencer.

The study, conducted by the writing app ProWritingAid, analyzed the number of followers and likes of more than 30 bookish accounts on TikTok to discover which influencers are the most popular.

@aymansbooks

@aymansbooks, managed by 21-year-old Ayman Chaudhary, gained traction for the first time in late 2020 when Ayman published a 57-second-long video where she recommended a book she read by saying: “Stop what you’re doing, shut up and read this book!”

Thanks to this short video, thousands of people went to buy The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab, making it a New York Times best seller within weeks.

Since then, Ayman has continued to grow thanks to her book recommendations, book hauls, tips to diversify your bookshelf, and funny sketches on stories she just finished. In just over a year, it added up to almost 750 thousand followers and nearly 70 million likes, making her the most popular BookTok influencer.

@thebooksiveloved

Pauline Juan, the owner of @thebooksiveloved, comes in second with 538,600 followers and almost 24 million likes. Regardless of her library, Pauline advocates for affordable reading. She understands some people struggle to buy hard copy books, so she also focuses on suggesting eBooks and alternative ways to enjoy great stories.

@abbysbooks

Taking the third spot is @abbysbooks, run by 22-year-old Brit Abby Parker, who joined the community and gained massive popularity during the early weeks of the pandemic.

As of this writing, her account has 429,200 followers and almost 30 million likes. Abby’s content spans from light-hearted sketches on being a book nerd to fantasy recommendations and book re-enactments.

Jaysen Headley and Jenna Starkey’s accounts come in fourth and fifth place, with 499,500 followers and 20.7 million likes, 370,900 followers, and 13.3 likes.

Top 10 Most Popular Book Tok Influencer Accounts Rank Name Username Followers Likes Score 1 Ayman Chaudhary aymansbooks 748,100 68,700,000 20.00 2 Pauline Juan thebookiveloved 538,600 23,700,000 10.65 3 Abby Parker abbysbooks 429,200 29,800,000 10.07 4 Jaysen Headley ezeekat 499,500 20,700,000 9.69 5 Jenna Starkey jennajustreads 370,900 13,300,000 6.89 6 Munny (Kelsey) munnyreads 351,800 14,100,000 6.75 7 Cait caitsbooks 279,900 14,600,000 5.87 8 Selene moongirlreads_ 223,100 18,500,000 5.68 9 Amy Jordan amyjordanj 275,300 8,300,000 4.89 10 Penguin Books penguin_teen 262,500 8,300,000 4.72

A spokesperson from ProWritingAid commented on the findings: “Books have always been a massive part of most people’s lives, and their memories are filled with the stories their parents would read before sleep or the first book they’ve ever learned to read.

“BookTok’s goal is to reminisce what it feels like to fall in love with a book and to remind people {of} the feeling of a story that is largely created by your imagination. It combines a classic medium and a modern medium well enough that it’s accessible to a larger demographic via TikTok. Interestingly, the list is full of young people in a society that assumes youth no longer have the attention span for reading books.

“It is also fascinating to witness the real power that BookTok holds, as thanks to the platform, many books have regained popularity after many years or ended up being NY Times best-sellers, from Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles to Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us.”

Additionally, unlike similar trends on other social media platforms, publishing experts say because BookTok postings are more authentic and connect emotionally, they offer longer staying power – like Addie LaRue hanging on for 37 weeks and other books performing similarly well.

