Joe Biden May Have Shot Down Hobbyist Balloon With a $400,000 Missile

The United States has been scrambling to recover after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was brought down near Myrtle Beach off the coast of South Carolina. Now that the military is whipped up in a frenzy, they have begun bringing down other objects in the sky, one of which may have been a $12 balloon launched by a hobbyist group in Illinois.

UFO Task Force

The White House recently announced that it would create a UFO task force, whose responsibility would be to study any potential security risks posed by unidentified objects in U.S. airspace. The task force will be comprised of experts from the Pentagon, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and other government institutions.

On Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated, “Every element of the government will redouble their efforts to understand and mitigate these events.” He added that another task force responsibility would be to examine the “broader policy implications” related to the detection and analysis of UFOs in US airspace.

The creation of the task force and Kirby's announcement took place just a day after a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet brought down an unidentified craft over the Great Lakes. This is the third unidentified floating craft to be brought down in as many days.

Potential Error

A US Air Force F-22 fighter jet brought down an unidentified object that was floating over Mayo, Yukon. The object was described as a “cylindrical” metallic-looking balloon carrying a payload. Unfortunately, the government may have been a little too trigger-happy on this one and instead possibly brought down a cheap balloon owned by a hobbyist group called The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB).

The NIBBB reported that one of its balloons was mysteriously missing in action around the same location as where the fighter jet took out the floating object. At the same time, another jet took down an unidentified floating object near Alaska using a $400,000 Sidewinder missile.

The NIBBB claimed its “K9YO” balloon's last reported location was near the coast of southwest Alaska at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, February 11th.

Later that day, Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister, announced that an “unidentified object” was brought down in Yukon territory, which was several hundred miles away from the NIBBB's balloon's last known whereabouts. Data provided by the NIBBB showed that its balloon was going in the direction of Yukon before it vanished, which suggests that the unidentified object brought down by the Air Force was the balloon.

The balloon that the NIBBB deployed fits the same description as the one given by U.S. and Canadian officials. They are usually outfitted with a small, solar-powered payload that transmits local data back to the people on the ground. The payloads are typically no larger than a credit card.

There has been no confirmation that the object brought down was indeed their missing balloon, but the data provided by the hobbyists leaves the possibility open.

President Biden even admitted that the objects that were brought down in Yukon as well as two other locations were likely not surveillance vehicles. In his speech, he said, “We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon program, or they were surveillance vehicles from other any other country.

The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions, studying weather, or conducting other scientific research.”

Biden has also been widely criticized for allowing the alleged Chinese spy balloon to travel such a great distance across the continental U.S. before ordering military officials to bring it down off the coast of South Carolina.

